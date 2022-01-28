TRAVERSE CITY — The Mustangs of Grand Traverse Academy had three stars show out on a night they notched their third win in a row.
The GTA varsity girls basketball team got big-time performances from Julia Jones, Katelynn Dix and Claudia Burley in a 50-34 victory against the Traverse City Bulldogs.
Jones led all scorers with 20 points to go along with seven rebounds and five steals. Dix had a double-double with 16 points and 13 boards as well as five steals. Burley was big on the glass for GTA, hauling in 19 rebounds and scoring a dozen points with three blocks.
The Mustangs find themselves on a bit of a hot streak after back-to-back losses to Brethren, 41-37, and sixth-ranked Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 60-47. They've now won three straight to put GTA over .500 at 5-4.
GTA has a chance to even the score against St. Mary, but the Mustangs will have to do it on the Eagles' home court Tuesday.
Carlie Plamondon led the Bulldogs with 14 points. Lois Bender and Lily Bender each had seven.
The Bulldogs (0-3) are slated to play the Frankfort JV squad Friday.
GIRLS HOOPS
TC St. Francis 54
Boyne City 27
Traverse City St. Francis: Gwyneth Bramer 8 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks; Maggie Napont 21 points, 7 steals, 4 rebounds; Colleen Hegewald 10 points; Cora Pomaranski 8 points, 5 rebounds.
Boyne City: Grace Dawson 11 points, 6 rebounds; Maddie Smith 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (10-3, 8-1 Lake Michigan) head to Harbor Springs on Thursday. The Ramblers (2-10) travel to Gaylord on Monday.
Glen Lake 66
North Bay 16
Glen Lake: Grace Bradford 16 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 6 steals; Ruby Hogan 12 points, 7 steals; Jessica Robbins 11 points, 6 steals; Gemma Lerchen 8 points, 5 steals; Maddie Bradford 6 points, 3 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (12-0) travel to Leland on Friday.
Elk Rapids 70
Grayling 19
Elk Rapids: Scored 29 points in first quarter; team made 11 threes; Logan Reasoner 22 points, six 3-pointers; Kendall Standfest 22 points, three 3-pointers.
UP NEXT: The Elks (11-2) host Boyne City on Thursday.
Joburg 42
Mancelona 27
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Kennedy Johnson 10 points; Jocelyn Tobias 7 points; Gloria House 7 points; Sophie Townsend 6 points; Allie Nowak 6 points; Jayden Marlatt 5 points; Emma Shimel 1 point.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (7-3) head to Forest Area on Monday.
Bellaire 49 (OT)
Inland Lakes 45
Bellaire: Jacey Somers 22 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks; Charlie Boyce 11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks; Alex Dawson 6 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (6-4, 4-4 Ski Valley) play at Mancelona on Friday
Central Lake 67
Ellsworth 3
Central Lake: Katelynn Wilgamott 25 points; Emma Warren 13 points; Journey Hutchinson 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (6-6) play at home against Onaway on Wednesday.
Mesick 37
Brethren 36
Mesick: Lexi Abraham 9 points; Grace Hawk 9 points.
Brethren: Alice Amstutz 12 points, 4 rebounds; Elly Sexton 8 points, 13 rebounds, block; Paige Gutowski 7 points; Stella Estes 5 points, 6 rebounds 4 blocks; Halle Richardson 4 points, 2 assists.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (9-2, 7-2 West Michigan D) host Bear Lake on Tuesday. The Bobcats (4-3) welcome Pentwater on Tuesday.
Gaylord 46
Cadillac 37
Gaylord: Anna Whipple 7 points; Lydia Schamanek 6 points; Ashlyn Lundquist 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (9-3) host Boyne City on Monday. The Vikings (4-9) welcome Alpena on Feb. 4.
TCSF JV blue 49 (2OT)
Boyne City JV 46
Traverse City St. Francis (9-3, 6-2 Lake Michigan): Sophie Hardy 13 points, 4 rebounds; Maya Padisak 10 points, 3 rebounds; Adrianna Spranger 10 points, 6 steals, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Hunter St. Peter 8 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals; Sophia Ellalasingham 6 rebounds, 2 steals.
St. Francis JV gold 31
Boyne City frosh 18
Traverse City St. Francis (5-0, 3-0 Lake Michigan): Maya Padisak 8 points, 5 steals, 2 rebounds; Kensley Thorpe 7 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 blocks; Ellie Richards 6 points, 6 rebounds; Landry Fouch 6 points, 11 rebounds; Lilianna David 6 steals; Lily Robertson 3 rebounds, 2 points, assist.
BOYS HOOPS
Glen Lake 56
Suttons Bay 43
Glen Lake: Connor Ciolek 22 points; Luke Hazelton 17 points.
Suttons Bay: Migizi Stevens 14 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (8-3) host Leland on Friday. The Norsemen (2-7) travel to Frankfort on Friday.
Benzie Central 67
Leland 21
Benzie Central: Chaz Grundy 19 points; Nate Childers 10 points; Jaxon Childers 10 points; Miles Pritchett 8 points; Ike Koscielski 8 points.
Leland: Sawyer Couturier 6 points; Alejandro Corona 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (9-1, 6-1 Northwest) head to Davenport University on Saturday to play Buckley. The Comets (0-9) travel to Glen Lake on Friday.
McBain NMC 56
Manton 50
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Trevin Winkle 21 points; Blake DeZeeuw 15 points; Landon Ochambaugh 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (10-0, 9-0 Highland) travel to Sanford Meridian on Monday. The Rangers (6-7, 4-4 Highland) host Beal City on Wednesday.
Lake City 61
Pine River 55
Lake City: Gavin Bisballe 24 points, 15 rebounds, 2 blocks; Darin Kunkel 19 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals; Oakley Barger 8 points, 5 rebounds; 3 blocks; Brady Becker 6 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Brody Gothard 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (7-4) head to Evart on Monday.