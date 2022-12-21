TRAVERSE CITY — Tuesday was not an enjoyable night for Traverse City Central on the basketball court.
The Trojans were blown out in boys varsity hoops action against visiting Muskegon by a 73-38 final Tuesday.
The 35-point defeat is the most lopsided loss Central has suffered since Dec. 18, 2018, when Williamston knocked off the Trojans by 42 points in a 74-32 thrashing. It is the Trojans' worst home loss since Dec. 29, 2014, when Midland Dow toppled them 83-46 — which came on the heels of a 74-30 home loss against Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central just nine days prior.
Muskegon improves to 2-0 as the Trojans fall to 1-3.
The Trojans get back in action Wednesday when they travel to Big Rapids and take on Midland at Ferris State University. Tipoff is slated for 3 p.m. Central then takes part in the Northville Holiday Showcase on Dec. 28 when the Trojans battle the host Mustangs at 8 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Charlevoix 57
Manton 48
Charlevoix: Joe Gaffney 21 points; Troy Nickel 15 points.
Manton: Lincoln Hicks 13 points; Logan Patrick 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (1-2) head to Negaunee on Dec. 28. The Rangers (1-4) travel to Mesick on Dec. 30.
Boyne City 68
Cheboygan 45
Boyne City: Alex Calcaterra 22 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Jacob Johnson 13 points; Mason Wilcox 10 points, 5 assists, 4 steals; Chas Stanek 5 points, 6 rebounds; Gavin Hewitt 5 points, 5 rebounds; Jack Neer 5 points, 3 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (3-1) head to Marquette on Dec. 28.
Bear Lake 40
Leland 19
Bear Lake: Zach Griffis 14 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Grady Harless 14 points, 4 assists, 3 steals; Myles Harless 10 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists; Keegin Johnson 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal.
Leland: Sawyer Couturier 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (3-1) head to Pentwater on Jan. 5. The Comets (1-3) host Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Jan. 4.
Gaylord 60
Grayling 45
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (2-2) travel to Lake City on Jan. 4. The Vikings (3-2) head to Cheboygan on Jan. 4.
Mason CC 78
Kingsley 50
Kingsley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Stags (0-5) host Elk Rapids on Jan. 4.
Whitehall 72
Manistee 24
Manistee: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee (0-5) host Shelby on Thursday.
TC Central JV 68
Sexton JV 43
Traverse City Central (5-0): Win secured Mason High School Holiday Tournament championship. Brendan Slack 35; Ethan Rademacher 7 points; Scotty Goodwin 7 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TC Central 45
Midland 16
Traverse City Central: Cate Heethuis 19 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals; Jakiah Brumfield 8 points, 6 assists, 3 steals; Lucia 8 points, 13 rebounds; Liz Phillips 2 points, Erin Hagerty 2 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (5-0) play in the Northville Holiday Showcase on Dec. 28.
TC West 47
BC Central 41
Traverse City West: Raegan LaCross 17 points; Grace Bohrer 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans (1-6) head to Mt. Pleasant on Jan. 4.
Lake City 52
Gaylord 34
Lake City: Alie Bisballe 21 points, 8 rebounds; MacKenzie Bisballe 18 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists; Haylee Parniske 6 points; Emma Nickerson 3 points, 8 rebounds.
Gaylord: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (6-1, 2-1 Highland) play Zeeland West at Ferris State on Thursday. The Blue Devils (5-2) welcome Boyne City on Jan. 4.
Glen Lake 61
Fremont 16
Glen Lake: Ruby Hogan 14 points, 4 steals, 4 assists; Maddie Bradford 13 points, 5 steals; Eleanor Valkner 9 points, 9 rebounds; Jessie Pugh 8 points; Paige Steffke 7 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (4-0) head to Frankfort on Jan. 4.
Harbor Springs 52
Lake Leelanau SM 38
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Leah Fleis 11 points, 12 rebounds; Kyla Barnowski 9 points; Delana Kirt 5 points, 13 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (4-5) host Leland on Jan. 4.
Sault SM 60
Petoskey 49
Petoskey: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (3-4) heads to Boyne City on Thursday.
ICE HOCKEY
Big Rapids 8
Lakeshore 0
Lakeshore: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Badgers (0-10) host Davison on Jan. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.