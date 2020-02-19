BENZIE — A 58-minute drive turned into a family affair on Wednesday when the Suttons Bay Norsemen took down Benzie Central at home.
Jake and Luke Murphy led the way for Suttons Bay on a night where they faced off with their cousin, Benzie head coach Josh Crocker, and got the best of him in a 69-55 Northwest Conference boys basketball win for the Norse.
While Crocker couldn't get on the floor to defeat his younger cousins, the Huskies did their best to fend off a big first half from Suttons Bay.
The Norsemen (9-6, 5-5 NWC) exploded and ran to a 38-15 halftime lead before being outscored 40-31 in the second half.
Jake Murphy led all scorers with 16 points and Luke Murphy had 12.
Quinn Zickert led the charge for the Huskies with 13 points, while Nate Childers added 11.
The Norsemen will travel to Leland, while Benzie will go to Onekama on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ellsworth 69
Mackinaw City 44
Ellsworth (12-2): Ethan Tornga 23 points, 17 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 blocks, 3 steals; Brayden Steenwyk 14 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Jamal Cebulski 10 points, 5 rebounds; Kelan Pletcher 13 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Ellsworth hosts Wolverine, Friday.
Gaylord SM 50
Bellaire 27
Gaylord SM: Alex Pudvan 11 points; Brady Hunter 14 points; Brody Jeffers 11 points.
Bellaire (3-12, 2-9 SVC): Connor Niepoth 10 points; Luke Niepoth 7 points; Jordan Dennis 6 points.
UP NEXT: Bellaire at Joburg, Friday.
Pellston 64
Mancelona 46
Mancelona (11-5, 9-4 SVC): John Ancel 9 points.
Pellston: Blake Cassidy 26 points; Collin Robbins 10 points.
UP NEXT: Mancelona at Onaway, Friday.
Manistee CC 58
Bear Lake 30
Bear Lake (2-14, 2-12 WMD): Hunter Bentley 6 points, 6 rebounds; Clark May 6 points.
Manistee CC: Kyle Mikolajczak 20 points (1,000th career point); Mateo Barnett 19 points.
UP NEXT: Bear Lake hosts Brethren, Friday.
Brethren 68
Marion 46
Brethren kept pace with Pentwater atop the West Michigan D League with a 68-46 win over Marion.
Brethren (13-3, 13-1 West Michigan D): Tyler Knight 24 points, 4 steals; Anthony Beccaria 13 points; Mason Stapley 10 points, 5 steals; Kenny King 9 points, 4 assists; Tyler Guinan 4 points, 9 rebounds; only 10 turnovers as a team for the game.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats travel Friday to Bear Lake, then host Pentwater in a Feb. 26 showdown for sole possession of first place in the WMD.
Joburg-Lewiston 66
Forest Area 60
Johannesburg-Lewiston (7-8, 7-5 Ski Valley): No stats reported.
Forest Area (8-7, 5-7 Ski Valley): Chase Ingersoll 30 of his 34 points in the second half, 4 rebounds, 6 steals; Johnny Stosio 8 points, 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Warriors host TC Christian, Friday; the Cardinals host Bellaire, Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lake Leelanau SM 50
Mesick 31
LLSM (8-9): Emily Grant 15 points; Ciara Glynn 12 points; Olivia Schaub 9 points.
Mesick: Jillian Hillier 9 points.
UP NEXT: Lake Leelanau St. Mary's hosts GT Academy, Friday.
WRESTLING
Kingsley wins team regional title
Team results: Kingsley def. Benzie Central 42-29; Kingsley def. Grayling 50-25.
Kingsley records: 103 — Isaac Grahn 1-1; 112 — Justin Grahn 1-1; 119 — Trent Wazny 1-1; 119/125 — Tanner Martindale 2-0; 130 — Kadin Garza 2-0; 135 — Aidan Shier 2-0; 145 — Kyan Fessenden 2-0; 160 — Kaden Patterson 1-0; 171 — Sam Goethals 2-0; 189 — Alex Smith 2-0; 215 — Zach Taylor 1-0; 285 — Ray VanDyke 1-1.
ALPINE SKIING
Big North Conference Finals at Caberfae
Boys final team standings: 1. Petoskey; 2. TC West; 3. TC Central.
Girls final team standings: 1. TC Central; 2. TC West; 3. Cadillac.
Boys giant slalom: 1. Aiden Lewandowski (TCW); 2. Anders McCarthy (PET); 3. Max Werner (TCC).
Girls giant slalom: 1. Reagan Olli (GLD); 2. Lily Kuberski (TCC); 3. Lauren Rothman (PET).
Boys slalom: 1. Lewandowski (TCW); 2. Anders McCarthy (PET); 3. Trip Thomas (PET).
Girls slalom: 1. Olli (GLD); 2. Ava Warren (TCW); 3. Emma Ranger (TCC).
GNA wins 3rd straight boys LMC crown, girls 2nd
Great North Alpine rallied in the Lake Michigan Conference championships to pass Harbor Springs for the league title at Boyne Highlands.
GNA came into the final trailing the Rams by two points after the two battled back and forth through the league’s first four meets. The finals, which count double that of a regular-season meet, ended up in GNA’s favor, 24-20.
Final LMC boys team scores: 1. Great North Alpine 67; 2. Harbor Springs 64; 3. Charlevoix 48; 4. Grayling 42.
Final LMC girls team scores: 1. Harbor Springs 72; 2. Great North Alpine 60; 3. Charlevoix 44; 4. Grayling 42; 5. Boyne City 28.
Boys slalom top 5: 1. Andrew Truman (HS); 2. Cooper Kerkhof (GNA); 3. Andrew Bliss (GNA); 4. Connor Truman (HS); 5. Sully Husband (GNA).
Boys giant slalom top 5: 1. Kerkhof (GNA); 2. A. Truman (HS); 3. Cole Hoffman (HS); 4. Shane Pilate (GNA); 5. Ayden Ferris (GNA).
Girls slalom top 5: 1. Kate Klinger (CHX); 2. Frannie Kelbel (HS); 3. Leisl Stellin (GNA); 4. Makayla Gillette (HS); 5. Marina Ascione (GNA).
Girls giant slalom top 5: 1. Kelbel (HS); 2. Brianna Goldsmith (HS); 3. Gillette (HS); 4. Klinger (CHX); 5. Jordan Drayer (HS).
