BIG RAPIDS — Emlin Munch found herself in a playoff at Ferris State's Katke Golf Club on Saturday to finish off the Katke Classic.
A group of about 75 golfers followed Munch and Big Rapids' Hope Thebo around the course for the three-hole playoff.
Munch and Thebo each parred the first two holes of the playoff but a bogey on hole No. 3 proved to be the downfall of Munch. Munch's putt rimmed out of the hole on the final playoff green, with just centimeters between her ball and a fourth playoff hole.
Munch was the low medalist on day one of the two day classic, carding an 80 on Friday before carding a 78 on Saturday for a two day total of 158. Grace Maitland carded 86-89-175, Maria Rosingana carded 106-105-211 and Sydney Rademacher carded 130-124-254 for the Trojans.
TC Central took second place on day one and day two and third place overall with a 380-396-776. Big Rapids took first overall for the weekend with a team total of 687 and Farmington took second with a team total of 731.
VOLLEYBALL
Buckley wins Brethren tournament
Buckley pool play: Buckley def. Brethren 25-19, 25-16; def. Ludington 27-25, 25-23; def. Mason Country Eastern 25-20, 25-9.
Brethren pool play: Brethren def. Mason County Eastern twice; Ludington def. Brethren.
Buckley bracket play: Buckley def. Bear Lake 25-18, 25-6; def. Ludington 25-22, 26-24.
Buckley leaders: Briana Schrotenbore 8 aces, 4 blocks, 32 kills, 24 digs; Hope Warren 9 aces, 35 kills, 28 assists; Kyrie Wildfong 6 aces, 32 assists; Mira Warren 32 digs.
Brethren: Megan Cordes 4 aces, kill, block; Eleni Guenther 3 aces, 2 kills.
UP NEXT: Buckley at Glen Lake, Tuesday.
Kingsley falls in semis of Mt. Morris tournament
Kingsley pool play: Kingsley def. North Branch 25-12, 25-11; Eisenhower wins 25-19, 25-19; def. Durand 25-15, 25-11.
Kingsley gold bracket play: Lake Orion def. Kingsley 25-18, 25-16.
Kingsley leaders: Austyn DeWeese 34 kills, 6 blocks; Brittany Bowman 22 kills, 28 digs; Sydny Hessem 12 kills, 20 digs; Maddie Bies 69 assists; Lark Jankewicz 44 digs, 9 aces.
UP NEXT: Kingsley (35-5-2) at North Bay, Tuesday.
TC Central goes .500 at Hundsonville Tournament
TC Central results: TCC def. Spring Lake 20-25, 25-21, 15-13; TCC def. Northview 13-25, 25-10, 15-9; TCC def. Forest Hills Central 25-22, 25-16; Hudsonville def. TCC 26-24, 25-21; Gull Lake def. TCC 23-25, 25-21, 15-9; Grandville def. TCC 25-20, 26-24.
TCC leaders: Maggie McCrary 50 kills, 11 blocks, 20 digs, 13 aces; Emma Turnquist 46 kills, 7 blocks, 20 digs, 5 aces; Sarah Auger 16 kills, 6 blocks; Annie Hunt 131 assists, 23 digs, 3 blocks, 9 kills, 6 aces; Jordan Burnham 38 digs, 7 kills.
Leland wins Chippewa Hills Invite
Leland bracket play: Leland def. Cedar Springs 25-14, 25-16; def. Greenville 23-25, 25-13, 15-13; Swan Valley def. Leland 26-27, 25-17, 15-12; def. Ithaca 25-17, 25-21; def. Swan Valley 25-13, 25-22.
Leland leaders: Alexis Luce 51 assists; Gillian Grobbel 15 aces, 22 kills 5 blocks, 11 digs; Jana Molby 5 aces, 69 assists, 13 digs; Jennifer Estrada 13 digs; Mia Osorio 3 aces, 37 digs; Olivia Lowe 44 kills, 11 aces, block, 28 digs; Sarah Elwell 30 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces; Tatum Kareck 10 aces, 40 kills, 4 blocks, 31 digs.
UP NEXT: Leland (18-12-3) at Onekama, Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Local teams shine at Portage Invite
Girls team scores: TC Central 153 (3rd, D1); TC West 542 (20th, D1); Petoskey 73 (1st, D2); Cadillac 256 (5th, D2); TC St. Franics 142 (4th, D3); Kingsley 276 (8th, D3);
TC Central: 3. Julia Flynn 17:47.8; 8. Avery McLean 18:30.6; 10. Leah Socks 18:34.1.
TC West: 28. Elliott Smith 19:12.7; 82. Hannah Smith 20:20.1.
Petoskey: 1. Cambrie Smith 17:36.7; 3. Emma Squires 17:51.8; 16. Sarah Liederbach 18:51.4; 26. Noel Vanderwall 19:12; 27. Ahna Vanderwall 19:12.1.
Cadillac: 29. Kendall Schopieray 19:21.1; 39. Chloe Musta 19:32.7.
TCSF: 2. Sophia Rhein 19:01.1; 3. Libby Gorman 19:03.2; 26. Anna Nielson 20:16.4; 51. Abby Chittle 21:07.9.
Kingsley: 7. Lauren Wooer 19:25; 46. Hannah Grahn 21:00; 64. Grace Kolarik 21:31; 75. Mary Webb 21:53.
Glen Lake: 3. Makenna Scott 19:12.2; 40. Karrigan Lacross 22:13.2.
East Jordan: 12. Taylor Sheridan 20:59.2; 18. Molly Kitson 21:17.2; 19. Madelyn Diller 21:17.6.
Frankfort: 15. Taylor Myers 21:05.3; 33. Tara Townsend 22:00.4.
Bear Lake: 39. Alexia Rineer 22:12.2; 50. Bella Leffew 22:51.5.
Boys team scores: TC Central 335 (12th, D1); TC West 599 (23rd, D1); Petoskey 353 (9th, D2); Cadillac 813 (33rd, D2); TC St. Francis 162 (3rd, D3); Kingsley 850 (31st, D3); East Jordan 111 (2nd, D4); Petoskey St. Michael 164 (5th, D4); Frankfort 392 (14th, D4); Bear Lake 393 (15th, D4); GT Academy 398 (16th, D4); Glen Lake 428 (17th, D4)
TC Central: 21. Drew Seabase 16:00.9; 25. Zach Gerber 16:07.4; 43. Luke Venhuizen 16:27.1.
TC West: 77. Ryan Durand 16:47.2.
Petoskey: 7. Joseph Farley 15:57.7; 51. Cooper Rokop 17:01.
Cadillac: 43. Jared Anderson 16:54.3.
TCSF: 12. Thomas Richards 16:36.4; 23. Brenden Endres 16:50.2; 34. Zeeland Tarrant 17:07.6; 44. Jacob Andrews 17:21.6; 57. Josh Kerr 17:47.4.
East Jordan: 9. Ethan Nachazel 17:07.8; 14. Aaron Nachazel 17:25; 16. Alex Schlueter 17:28.3; 28. Ben Hardy 17:46.8.
Petoskey SM: 12. Adam Paga 17:20.4; 13. Sam Paga 17:21.8; 25. Macartan Moore 17:43.7; 34. Hammond Law 18:04.1.
Frankfort: 35. Owen Roth 18:05.2.
Bear Lake: 27. Hunter Bentley 17:46.7.
GTA: 54. Seth Carpenter 18:31.3.
Glen Lake: 55. Wyatt Pugh 18:33.6; 60. Bastian Sanborn 18:41.1.
Kalkaska boys, Manton girls win Pine River Invite
Boys team scores: Kalkaska 54; Mason County Eastern 59; Manton 105; 8. Mesick 169.
Kalkaska: 1. Tyler Guggemos 17:19.38; 6. Hayden Moore 18:08.13; 13. Nathan Blasko 19:05.72; 15. Glen Morris 19:12.70; 20. Travis Blasko 19:25.66.
Manton: 2. Noah Morrow 17:35.83; 8. Jonathon Traxler 18:25.72; 27. Nolan Moffit 20:08.17.
Mesick: 10. Grant Fleis 18:33.88; 14. Frankie Simerson 19:12.54.
Girls team scores: Manton 33; Kalkaska 81; Leland 83.
Manton: 3. Molly Harding 21:40.93; 4. Paige Swiriduk 21:43.50; 5. Emily Harding 22:06.09; 12. Chloe Colton 23:10; 14. Phoebe McBride 23:18.43.
Kalkaska: 7. Lauren Judd 22:27.29; 9. Madison Wilkinson 22:44.19; 15. Brooklyn Whiteford 23:29.21.
Leland: 10. Anna Mitchell 22:48.18; 11. Emma Waskiewicz 22:49.50; 18. Twyla Walters 23:36.01.
Brethren: 1. Alexis Tracy 21:03.98.
