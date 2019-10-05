Prep Roundup

Traverse City Central's Emlin Munch poses with her scorecard after winning low medalist by carding an 80 on day one of the Katke Classic in Big Rapids. 

BIG RAPIDS — Emlin Munch found herself in a playoff at Ferris State's Katke Golf Club on Saturday to finish off the Katke Classic. 

A group of about 75 golfers followed Munch and Big Rapids' Hope Thebo around the course for the three-hole playoff. 

Munch and Thebo each parred the first two holes of the playoff but a bogey on hole No. 3 proved to be the downfall of Munch. Munch's putt rimmed out of the hole on the final playoff green, with just centimeters between her ball and a fourth playoff hole. 

Munch was the low medalist on day one of the two day classic, carding an 80 on Friday before carding a 78 on Saturday for a two day total of 158. Grace Maitland carded 86-89-175, Maria Rosingana carded 106-105-211 and Sydney Rademacher carded 130-124-254 for the Trojans. 

TC Central took second place on day one and day two and third place overall with a 380-396-776. Big Rapids took first overall for the weekend with a team total of 687 and Farmington took second with a team total of 731.

VOLLEYBALL

Buckley wins Brethren tournament

Buckley pool play: Buckley def. Brethren 25-19, 25-16; def. Ludington 27-25, 25-23; def. Mason Country Eastern 25-20, 25-9. 

Brethren pool play: Brethren def. Mason County Eastern twice; Ludington def. Brethren. 

Buckley bracket play: Buckley def. Bear Lake 25-18, 25-6; def. Ludington 25-22, 26-24.

Buckley leaders: Briana Schrotenbore 8 aces, 4 blocks, 32 kills, 24 digs; Hope Warren 9 aces, 35 kills, 28 assists; Kyrie Wildfong 6 aces, 32 assists; Mira Warren 32 digs. 

Brethren: Megan Cordes 4 aces, kill, block; Eleni Guenther 3 aces, 2 kills.

UP NEXT: Buckley at Glen Lake, Tuesday. 

Kingsley falls in semis of Mt. Morris tournament 

Kingsley pool play: Kingsley def. North Branch 25-12, 25-11;  Eisenhower wins 25-19, 25-19; def. Durand 25-15, 25-11.

Kingsley gold bracket play: Lake Orion def. Kingsley 25-18, 25-16.

Kingsley leaders: Austyn DeWeese 34 kills, 6 blocks; Brittany Bowman 22 kills, 28 digs; Sydny Hessem 12 kills, 20 digs; Maddie Bies 69 assists; Lark Jankewicz 44 digs, 9 aces. 

UP NEXT: Kingsley (35-5-2) at North Bay, Tuesday. 

TC Central goes .500 at Hundsonville Tournament

TC Central results: TCC def. Spring Lake 20-25, 25-21, 15-13; TCC def. Northview 13-25, 25-10, 15-9; TCC def. Forest Hills Central 25-22, 25-16; Hudsonville def. TCC 26-24, 25-21; Gull Lake def. TCC 23-25, 25-21, 15-9; Grandville def. TCC 25-20, 26-24. 

TCC leaders: Maggie McCrary 50 kills, 11 blocks, 20 digs, 13 aces; Emma Turnquist 46 kills, 7 blocks, 20 digs, 5 aces; Sarah Auger 16 kills, 6 blocks; Annie Hunt 131 assists, 23 digs, 3 blocks, 9 kills, 6 aces; Jordan Burnham 38 digs, 7 kills.

Leland wins Chippewa Hills Invite

Leland bracket play: Leland def. Cedar Springs 25-14, 25-16; def. Greenville 23-25, 25-13, 15-13; Swan Valley def. Leland 26-27, 25-17, 15-12; def. Ithaca 25-17, 25-21; def. Swan Valley 25-13, 25-22. 

Leland leaders: Alexis Luce 51 assists; Gillian Grobbel 15 aces, 22 kills 5 blocks, 11 digs; Jana Molby 5 aces, 69 assists, 13 digs; Jennifer Estrada 13 digs; Mia Osorio 3 aces, 37 digs; Olivia Lowe 44 kills, 11 aces, block, 28 digs; Sarah Elwell 30 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces; Tatum Kareck 10 aces, 40 kills, 4 blocks, 31 digs. 

UP NEXT: Leland (18-12-3) at Onekama, Tuesday. 

CROSS COUNTRY 

Local teams shine at Portage Invite 

Girls team scores: TC Central  153 (3rd, D1); TC West 542 (20th, D1); Petoskey 73 (1st, D2); Cadillac 256 (5th, D2); TC St. Franics 142 (4th, D3); Kingsley 276 (8th, D3); 

TC Central: 3. Julia Flynn 17:47.8; 8. Avery McLean 18:30.6; 10. Leah Socks 18:34.1. 

TC West: 28. Elliott Smith 19:12.7; 82. Hannah Smith 20:20.1. 

Petoskey: 1. Cambrie Smith 17:36.7; 3. Emma Squires 17:51.8; 16. Sarah Liederbach 18:51.4; 26. Noel Vanderwall 19:12; 27. Ahna Vanderwall 19:12.1.

Cadillac: 29. Kendall Schopieray 19:21.1; 39. Chloe Musta 19:32.7. 

TCSF: 2. Sophia Rhein 19:01.1; 3. Libby Gorman 19:03.2; 26. Anna Nielson 20:16.4; 51. Abby Chittle 21:07.9. 

Kingsley: 7. Lauren Wooer 19:25; 46. Hannah Grahn 21:00; 64. Grace Kolarik 21:31; 75. Mary Webb 21:53. 

Glen Lake: 3. Makenna Scott 19:12.2; 40. Karrigan Lacross 22:13.2.

East Jordan: 12. Taylor Sheridan 20:59.2; 18. Molly Kitson 21:17.2; 19. Madelyn Diller 21:17.6.

Frankfort: 15. Taylor Myers 21:05.3; 33. Tara Townsend 22:00.4.

Bear Lake: 39. Alexia Rineer 22:12.2; 50. Bella Leffew 22:51.5. 

Boys team scores: TC Central 335 (12th, D1); TC West 599 (23rd, D1); Petoskey 353 (9th, D2); Cadillac 813 (33rd, D2); TC St. Francis 162 (3rd, D3); Kingsley 850 (31st, D3); East Jordan 111 (2nd, D4); Petoskey St. Michael 164 (5th, D4); Frankfort 392 (14th, D4); Bear Lake 393 (15th, D4); GT Academy 398 (16th, D4); Glen Lake 428 (17th, D4)

TC Central: 21. Drew Seabase 16:00.9; 25. Zach Gerber 16:07.4; 43. Luke Venhuizen 16:27.1. 

TC West: 77. Ryan Durand 16:47.2.

Petoskey: 7. Joseph Farley 15:57.7; 51. Cooper Rokop 17:01. 

Cadillac: 43. Jared Anderson 16:54.3. 

TCSF: 12. Thomas Richards 16:36.4; 23. Brenden Endres 16:50.2; 34. Zeeland Tarrant 17:07.6; 44. Jacob Andrews 17:21.6; 57. Josh Kerr 17:47.4. 

East Jordan: 9. Ethan Nachazel 17:07.8; 14. Aaron Nachazel 17:25; 16. Alex Schlueter 17:28.3; 28. Ben Hardy 17:46.8.

Petoskey SM: 12. Adam Paga 17:20.4; 13. Sam Paga 17:21.8; 25. Macartan Moore 17:43.7; 34. Hammond Law 18:04.1.

Frankfort: 35. Owen Roth 18:05.2.

Bear Lake: 27. Hunter Bentley 17:46.7.

GTA: 54. Seth Carpenter 18:31.3.

Glen Lake: 55. Wyatt Pugh 18:33.6; 60. Bastian Sanborn 18:41.1. 

Kalkaska boys, Manton girls win Pine River Invite 

Boys team scores: Kalkaska 54; Mason County Eastern 59; Manton 105; 8. Mesick 169. 

Kalkaska: 1. Tyler Guggemos 17:19.38; 6. Hayden Moore 18:08.13; 13. Nathan Blasko 19:05.72; 15. Glen Morris 19:12.70; 20. Travis Blasko 19:25.66. 

Manton: 2. Noah Morrow 17:35.83; 8. Jonathon Traxler 18:25.72; 27. Nolan Moffit 20:08.17.

Mesick: 10. Grant Fleis 18:33.88; 14. Frankie Simerson 19:12.54. 

Girls team scores: Manton 33; Kalkaska 81; Leland 83. 

Manton: 3. Molly Harding 21:40.93; 4. Paige Swiriduk 21:43.50; 5. Emily Harding 22:06.09; 12. Chloe Colton 23:10; 14. Phoebe McBride 23:18.43.

Kalkaska: 7. Lauren Judd 22:27.29; 9. Madison Wilkinson 22:44.19; 15. Brooklyn Whiteford 23:29.21. 

Leland: 10. Anna Mitchell 22:48.18; 11. Emma Waskiewicz 22:49.50; 18. Twyla Walters 23:36.01. 

Brethren: 1. Alexis Tracy 21:03.98. 

