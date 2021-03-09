MANTON — Dreden Morrow served as Manton's closer Monday, helping the Rangers to a 62-57 overtime victory over Pine River.
Manton star point guard Kaleb Moore fouled out with two minutes left in regulation after a 29-point night, and Morrow took over at the point, hitting a pair of clutch free throws late in overtime to seal the Rangers boys basketball win.
Morrow finished with five points, while Kyle Hudson's putback with one second left in regulation sent the game into overtime.
Moore added seven rebounds and four steals, while Jacob Ruppert added seven points and eight rebounds and Luke Puffer scored 10 points.
Manton (8-1, 5-1 Highland) hosts McBain on Wednesday.
MORE BOYS HOOPS
Oscoda 62
Mancelona 47
Mancelona (8-3, 6-1 Ski Valley): Oumar Sy 11 points; Jayden Alfred 6 points.
UP NEXT: Mancelona hosts Bellaire, Wednesday.
Kingsley 52
Leland 39
Kingsley (7-3, 7-2 Northwest): Beau LaTulip 11 points,,6 rebounds; Brett Peterson 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Gage Hessem 9 points, 8 rebounds.
Leland (6-4, 4-4 Northwest): Gavin Miller 27 points; four of top eight players missed game because of COVID-19 contact tracing.
UP NEXT: The Stags travel Thursday to Suttons Bay, while the Comets visit Frankfort, Thursday.
Elk Rapids 62
Bellaire 14
Elk Rapids (10-2): Mason Travis 12 points; Preston Ball 10 points; Gordie LaFontaine 9 points; Jack Spencer 8 points.
Bellaire (1-8): Cole Robinson 5 points; Brayden Dawson 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks host Harbor Springs, Tuesday.
McBain NMC 64
Houghton Lake 28
McBain NMC (9-2, 6-2 Highland): Trevin Winkle 23 points, 18 rebounds; Blake Dezeeuw 19 points, 6 rebounds; 20-0 run across 2nd quarter.
UP NEXT: The Comets host Beal City, Wednesday.
Gaylord St. Mary 33
Hillman 32
St. Mary (9-3): Brody Jeffers 12 points, 7 rebounds; Conrad Korte 7 points, 14 rebounds, 5 steals.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds travel Wednesday to Central Lake with a chance to clinch a share of the Ski Valley Conference title.
GIRLS HOOPS
Alpena 47
TC Central 42
TC Central (1-10): Catelyn Heethuis 13 points; Brooklin Royston 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans host Cadillac, Thursday.
Cadillac 42
Ludington 37
Cadillac (8-1): Molly Anderson 17 points, Olivia Meyer 9 points.
UP NEXT: Cadillac at Gaylord, Tuesday
McBain 58
Roscommon 22
McBain (11-0, 7-0 Highland): Olyvia Nederhood 12 points; Emma Boonstra 11 points; Emma Schierbeek 11 points; Alyssa Bode 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers visit Manton, Tuesday.
McBain NMC 43
GT Academy 37
GTA (7-2): Claudia Burley 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks; Morgan Porter 7 points, 1 steal; Melissa Hatch 6 points, 4 rebounds; Kiera Marcero 6 points.
McBain NMC: Megan Bennett 24 points, Maggie Yount 10 points.
UP NEXT: GTA hosts Cadillac Heritage Christian, Friday.
TC Central JV 57
Alpena JV 46
TC Central: Natalie Dykstra 20 points, 8 rebounds; Halli Warner 16 points.