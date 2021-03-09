Hoops9.jpg

MANTON — Dreden Morrow served as Manton's closer Monday, helping the Rangers to a 62-57 overtime victory over Pine River.

Manton star point guard Kaleb Moore fouled out with two minutes left in regulation after a 29-point night, and Morrow took over at the point, hitting a pair of clutch free throws late in overtime to seal the Rangers boys basketball win.

Morrow finished with five points, while Kyle Hudson's putback with one second left in regulation sent the game into overtime.

Moore added seven rebounds and four steals, while Jacob Ruppert added seven points and eight rebounds and Luke Puffer scored 10 points.

Manton (8-1, 5-1 Highland) hosts McBain on Wednesday.

MORE BOYS HOOPS

Oscoda 62

Mancelona 47

Mancelona (8-3, 6-1 Ski Valley): Oumar Sy 11 points; Jayden Alfred 6 points.

UP NEXT: Mancelona hosts Bellaire, Wednesday. 

Kingsley 52

Leland 39

Kingsley (7-3, 7-2 Northwest): Beau LaTulip 11 points,,6 rebounds; Brett Peterson 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Gage Hessem 9 points, 8 rebounds.

Leland (6-4, 4-4 Northwest): Gavin Miller 27 points; four of top eight players missed game because of COVID-19 contact tracing.

UP NEXT: The Stags travel Thursday to Suttons Bay, while the Comets visit Frankfort, Thursday.

Elk Rapids 62

Bellaire 14

Elk Rapids (10-2): Mason Travis 12 points; Preston Ball 10 points; Gordie LaFontaine 9 points; Jack Spencer 8 points.

Bellaire (1-8): Cole Robinson 5 points; Brayden Dawson 4 points.

UP NEXT: The Elks host Harbor Springs, Tuesday.

McBain NMC 64

Houghton Lake 28

McBain NMC (9-2, 6-2 Highland): Trevin Winkle 23 points, 18 rebounds; Blake Dezeeuw 19 points, 6 rebounds; 20-0 run across 2nd quarter.

UP NEXT: The Comets host Beal City, Wednesday.

Gaylord St. Mary 33

Hillman 32

St. Mary (9-3): Brody Jeffers 12 points, 7 rebounds; Conrad Korte 7 points, 14 rebounds, 5 steals.

UP NEXT: The Snowbirds travel Wednesday to Central Lake with a chance to clinch a share of the Ski Valley Conference title.

GIRLS HOOPS

Alpena 47

TC Central 42

TC Central (1-10): Catelyn Heethuis 13 points; Brooklin Royston 9 points.

UP NEXT: The Trojans host Cadillac, Thursday.

Cadillac 42

Ludington 37

Cadillac (8-1): Molly Anderson 17 points, Olivia Meyer 9 points. 

UP NEXT: Cadillac at Gaylord, Tuesday 

McBain 58

Roscommon 22

McBain (11-0, 7-0 Highland): Olyvia Nederhood 12 points; Emma Boonstra 11 points; Emma Schierbeek 11 points; Alyssa Bode 7 points.

UP NEXT: The Ramblers visit Manton, Tuesday.

McBain NMC 43

GT Academy 37

GTA (7-2): Claudia Burley 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks; Morgan Porter 7 points, 1 steal; Melissa Hatch 6 points, 4 rebounds; Kiera Marcero 6 points.

McBain NMC: Megan Bennett 24 points, Maggie Yount 10 points.

UP NEXT: GTA hosts Cadillac Heritage Christian, Friday.

TC Central JV 57

Alpena JV 46

TC Central: Natalie Dykstra 20 points, 8 rebounds; Halli Warner 16 points.

