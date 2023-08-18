SAULT STE. MARIE — The Vikings of Grayling certainly got off to a fine start to their boys soccer season with a convincing 9-1 victory over the host Sault Area Blue Devils.
Alex Moore tallied a hat trick of goals in the eight-goal, mercy-rule victory Thursday. Fellow Viking Drake Dunham had a hat trick of his own, his of the assist variety as he finished the afternoon contest with three helpers and two goals.
Also contributing to the victory were Brody Cobb with two goals, Mitchel Harrington with a goal and two assists, and Rodrigo Lazaro with a goal.
The win moves Grayling to 1-0 on the season, and the Vikings next hit the pitch Monday when they host Ogemaw Heights in the first of six straight home games, although three of those will be during a home invitational on Saturday, Aug. 26.
BOYS TENNIS
Gladiators take 2nd at Sturgis quad
STURGIS — Owen Jackson and Chris Bobrowksi picked up flight wins for Traverse City St. Francis at a varsity boys tennis quad in Sturgis on Thursday.
Jackson, a two-time singles state champion in 2021 and 2022, won his one-singles flight title in matchups against Ann Arbor Greenhills, 6-0 and 6-2, as well as Sturgis, 6-0 and 6-2, and Forest Hills Eastern, 6-0 and 6-0.
Bobrowski, who was key in helping lead the Gladiators to a team state championship in 2021 — the program's first in 60 years, took the two-singles flight championship with wins over Sturgis, 6-2 and 7-6(5), as well as Forest Hills Eastern, 6-1 and 6-1.
Other Gladiators picking up wins included Max King and Will Sutton in two-doubles over Sturgis, 6-4 and 6-2, Carson Poole and Quinten Musgrave in four-doubles over Sturgis, 6-3 and 6-3, Luke Bobrowski in four-singles over Forest Hills Eastern, 6-4 and 6-4, and Brady Thelen and Casey Jackson in three-doubles over Forest Hills Eastern, 6-4, 0-6, 10-6.
VOLLEYBALL
Lake Leelanau SM 3
Glen Lake 1
Lake Leelanau St. Mary def. Glen Lake: 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Leah Fleis 19 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces, 1 block; Cathryn Mikowski 7 kills, 7 digs, 4 aces, 3 assists, 1 block; Kyla Barnowski 6 kills, 12 digs, 5 aces; Maggie Ursu 4 kills, 3 digs, 6 aces; Della Bunek 4 kills, 4 digs, 4 aces, 33 assists.
Glen Lake: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (1-0) travel to Bay City Western for a tournament Saturday. The Lakers (0-1) travel to Traverse City West for the Titan Invitational on Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
Pentwater 3
Benzie Central 1
Benzie Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (0-1) travel to Boyne City on Tuesday
Boyne City 4
Oscoda 3
Boyne City: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (1-0) host Benzie Central on Tuesday.
BC Western 5
Cadillac 4
Cadillac: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (0-1) host Ludington on Tuesday.
