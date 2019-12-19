ONEKAMA — The Frankfort Panthers kept their strong start to the season alive with a close 51-46 win over Onekama on Thursday in Onekama.
Blake Miller led the second half charge for the Panthers, netting 20 points off of the bench in the win. Jack Stefanski added 14 points, Luke Hammon eight and Xander Stockdale with six.
Onekama held the lead throughout the first half but Frankfort took control with a 24 point third quarter.
Luke Mauntler and Taylor Bennett each had 14 points for the Portagers (2-2). Bennett also had five rebounds and four assists while Mauntler had three steals and two boards.
Matt Mallison added nine points for Onekama and Wade Sedlar had seven points, four rebounds and two assists.
The Portagers will take on Glen Lake following Christmas break on January 7.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TC Bulldogs 64
Petoskey SM 16
TC Bulldogs (2-1): Caleb Smith 16 points; Josh Plamondon 14 points, 5 assists, 7 steals; Josh Prep 13 points, 4 blocks.
UP NEXT: TC Bulldogs at Cadillac Home School, Jan. 6.
Mancelona 62
Joburg 47
Mancelona (3-1, 2-0 Ski-V): Jayden Alfred 25 points, 10 rebounds; Justin Ackler 14 points; Tom Palmer 10 rebounds, 4 points; Ben Palmer 7 points.
Joburg: Preston Marlatt 12 points.
UP NEXT: Mancelona at Bellaire, Jan. 7.
Boyne Falls 56
Wolverine 39
Boyne Falls (2-1, 2-0 Northern Lakes): Tyler Gellis 27 points; Blake Brunmeier 12 points.
UP NEXT: Boyne Falls hosts Vanderbilt, Jan. 6.
Central Lake 49
Onaway 46
Central Lake (3-1, 2-0 Ski-V): Austin Bay 16 points, 13 rebounds; Alex Harvey 15 points; Ethan Kelly 11 points.
UP NEXT: Central Lake at Gaylord St. Mary, Jan. 7.
Manton 38
Beal City 35
Manton (3-0, 3-0 Highland): Jacob Hahn 13 points; Caleb Moore 6 points, 5 rebounds; Cole Regnerus 6 points; Chandler Allison 5 points.
UP NEXT: Manton at Charlevoix, Jan. 3.
Suttons Bay 61
Buckley 58
Buckley (1-2): Tyler Francisco 27 points; Kyle Kaczanowski 13 points; Kallen Wildfong 7 points.
Suttons Bay (2-1): Gavin Shananaquet 16 points; Lucas Mikesell 13 points.
UP NEXT: Buckley host Benzie Central, Jan. 7; Suttons Bay at Frankfort, Jan. 7.
Glen Lake 53
Leland 39
Leland (1-2): Gavin Miller 10 points; Gavin Royston 9 points; JJ Popp 16 points.
Glen Lake: Reece Hazelton 15 points; George Slack 9 points; Luke Hazelton 9 points.
UP NEXT: Leland at Kingsley, Jan. 7.
Kingsley 63
Benzie Central 46
Kingsley (1-2, 1-1 NWC): Evan Douglass 16 points, 3 steals; Ayden Mullin 11 points, 7 steals; Tyler Inthisone 9 points, 8 rebounds.
Benzie Central (1-1, 0-1 NWC): Connor McLaren 11 points.
UP NEXT: Kingsley hosts Leland, Jan. 7.
TC Christian 47
Bellaire 31
TC Christian: Elijah Mleko 22 points; Brock Broderick 11 points; Levi Belanger 8 points, 10 rebounds; Simeon Popa 10 rebounds, 2 blocks.
Bellaire: J. Dennis 10 points.
Ellsworth 71
Vanderbilt 16
Ellsworth: Kelan Pletcher 17 points, 3 steals, 4-4 3pt FG; Brayden Steenwyk 12 points, 4 steals; Ethan Tonga 12 rebounds, 14 points; Jaeger Griswold 8 points, 13 rebounds; Jamal Cebulski 4 points, 8 assists.
East Jordan 73
Cheboygan 70
East Jordan (3-1, 0-1 LMC): Jackson Raymond 23 points; Cooper Stevenson 16 points; Levi Pepin 11 points.
UP NEXT: East Jordan at Gaylord St. Mary, Jan. 6.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alpena 37
TC West 36
TC West (1-6, 0-2 BNC): Aliah Diehl 9 points, 7 rebounds; Megan Lautner 6 points, 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT: TC West at Saline, Jan. 4.
Cadillac 49
Petoskey 23
Cadillac (4-0, 3-0 BNC): Makenna Bryant 21 points, 6 3-pointers; Molly Anderson 20 points.
UP NEXT: Cadillac hosts Kingsley, Jan. 7.
TC West JV 34
Alpena JV 28
TCW JV (3-4, 1-1 BNC): Ahna Campbell 11 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.