MESICK — Talk about a fast break.
Mesick’s Kayla McCoy turned a bevy of steals into a bushel full of points, scoring 44 in the Bulldogs’ 56-13 West Michigan D League victory over Baldwin.
“She went off tonight,” Mesick head coach Aaron Osentoski said. “She had a lot of fast break opportunities. We’ve been working on creating steals and leaking out.”
McCoy, who hit on 16-of-32 field goals and 4-of-12 from 3-point range, also had 10 steals in the game.
Emily Milliron added six points for the Bulldogs (3-4, 3-3 WMD), who travel Friday to Marion.
GIRLS HOOPS
Mt. Pleasant 36
TC West 32
TC West (1-7): Mikayla Thompson 7 points; Avery Esper 5 points; Lily Smith 5 points; Grace Bohrer 5 points; Titans held Oilers to 4 points in 4th quarter.
UP NEXT: The Titans host Gaylord to open up Big North Conference play Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Kalkaska 49
Tawas 44
Kalkaska (1-4): Alyssa Colvin 21 points; Brooke Royston 10 points; Ally Sutton 9 points; first win for Blazers since March 19, 2021.
UP NEXT: The Blazers play Friday at Harbor Springs.
Petoskey 69
Cheboygan 14
Petoskey (5-4): Caroline Guy 17 points; Hope Wegmann 14 points.
UP NEXT: Petoskey travels Friday to Alpena.
Gaylord 53
Boyne City 45
Gaylord (6-3): Alexis Kozlowski 34 points; Avery Parker 8 points; Kennedy Wangler 6 points.
Boyne City (1-7): Elly Wilcox 17 points; Morgan Deming had 14
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils visit TC West, Friday; the Ramblers host East Jordan, Friday.
Glen Lake 72
Frankfort 33
Glen Lake (5-0, 3-0 Northwest): Maggie Bradford 25 points, 8 rebounds; Ruby Hogan 21 points, 5 assists, 4 steals; Jessie Pugh 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists; Eleanor Vaulkner 8 points, 5 rebounds.
Frankfort (4-4, 1-3 Northwest): Evelyn VanTol 16 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers host Kingsley, Friday; the Panthers host Buckley, Friday.
Grayling 47
Kingsley 39
Grayling (6-2): Rylan Finstrom 18 points; Lexi D’Amour 7 points; Jill Hartman 5 points; Cali D’Amour 5 points.
Kingsley (4-4): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings travel Friday to TC St. Francis; the Stags visit Glen Lake, Friday.
Onekema 49
GT Academy 20
Grand Traverse Academy: Megan Pavwoski 10 points, 2 blocks; Alleah Dix 6 rebounds; Julia Jones 5 points, 2 rebounds.
Onekema: Carly Bennett 16 points; Heather Zielinski 10 points; Hailey Hart 9 points.
Bellaire 55
Pellston 22
Bellaire (3-3, 1-3 Ski Valley): Jacey Somers 28 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists, 2 blocks; Alex Dawson 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Alayna Elandt 5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Eagles host Forest Area, Friday.
Central Lake 56
Forest Area 34
Central Lake: Katelyn Wolgamott 25 points, 13 rebounds, 10 steals, 3 assists; Liberty Perry 16 points, 8 rebounds, 7 steals, 3 assists; Journey Hutchins 9 points, 3 assists; Emma Woolard 6 points.
Forest Area: Ryen Norman 9 points; Jersey Patton 7 points; Bella Erickson 5 points; Cheyenne Boggs 5 points.
Lake Leelanau SM 57
Leland 36
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (5-4): Audrey Smith 17 points, 3 steals; Leah Fleis 15 points, 7 rebounds; Cathryn Mikowski 12 points, 3 steals.
Leland (2-3): Mallory Lowe 10 points; Ella Knudsen 8 points; Elli Miller 6 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals; Maeve Sweeney 6 rebounds, 4 points, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Eagles travel Monday to McBain NMC; the Comets visit Onekama, Friday.
Brethren 71
Bear Lake 19
Brethren: Elly Sexton 17 points, 19 rebounds, 5 assists; Stella Estes 12 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocks, 4 assists; Olivia Sexton 13 points; Alice Amstutz 11 points, 5 rebounds.
Bear Lake: Conzuelo Garcia 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats play Cadillac Heritage at Baldwin, Friday.
Inland Lakes 58
Mancelona 43
Inland Lakes: Natalie Wandrie 32 points
Mancelona: Ella Schram 11 points; Stasia Derrer 6 points; Alyssa Kiel 6 points; Lydia Ackler 5 points; Ella Jones 5 points.
Joburg 59
Rudyard 20
Johannesburg-Lewiston (6-2): Gloria House 19 points; Jocelyn Tobias 10 points; Sophie Townsend 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals visit Central Lake, Friday.
Gaylord St. Mary 56
Onaway 34
Gaylord St Mary (5-2, 4-0 Ski Valley): Ava Schultz 16 points (hit 4 3-pointers in 1st quarter); Macey Bebble 10 points; Sydney Grusczynski 8 points; Emma Glasby 8 points; started game on 23-0 run.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds host Pellston, Monday.
BOYS HOOPS
TC St. Francis 76
East Jordan 29
TC St. Francis (4-1, 2-0 Lake Michigan): Drew Breimayer 14 points; Wyatt Nausadis 13 points, hit 1,000 career points with a steal and dunk to start the game; Harrison Shepherd 9 points; Chris Bobrowski 9 points; Isaiah Millward 7 points.
East Jordan (2-3, 1-1 Lake Michigan): Ethan Thomas 5 points; Max Beal 5 points; Korbyn Russell 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators visit Midland, Friday; the Red Devils visit St. Ignace, Friday.
Mt. Pleasant 53
TC West 34
TC West: Quinten Gillespie 13 points; Ben Habers 8 points; Lincoln Lockhart 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans host Gaylord, Friday.
Elk Rapids 78
Kingsley 36
Elk Rapids (3-2): Haven Somers 25 points, 5 steals; Caleb Kerfoot 17 points; Spencer Ball 8 points, 5 assists, 5 steals; Maceo Gulich 9 points; Ryan McGuire 8 points.
Kingsley (0-5): Zack Middleton 13 points; Chase Bott 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks host Kalkaska, Tuesday; the Stags host Glen Lake, Friday.
McBain 45
McBain NMC 38
McBain NMC (2-2, 2-2 Highland): Nathan Eisenga 13 points; Ethan Bennett 8 points; Brant Winkle 7 points.
McBain (3-3, 3-1 Highland): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers host Roscommon, Friday; the Comets host Houghton Lake, Friday.
Grayling 57
Cheboygan 55
Grayling (4-2): Maddox Mead hit Caleb Hall for a game-winning bucket; Ethan Kucharek 24 points, 4 rebounds; Tristan Demlow 11 points, 6 assists; Mead 11 points, 4 rebounds; Fletcher Quinlan 8 points, 8 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Vikings host Boyne City, Friday.
Lake Leelanau SM 58
Leland 33
Lake Leelanau St. Mary:
Leland (1-4): Sawyer Couturier 12 points; Brady Keen 8 points.
UP NEXT: the Comets host Onekama, Friday.
Beal City 61
Manton 46
Manton: Nolan Moffit 15 points; Lincoln Hicks 14 points; Logan Patrick 10 rebounds; Jacob Kuhn 8 points.
Beal City: Caden Smith 21 points.
UP NEXT: The Rangers visit Pine River, Friday.
HOCKEY
TC Central 7
Cadillac 0
TC Central (8-3-2, 5-1-0 Big North): Owen Dawson goal, 2 assists; Tyler Cooper goal, assist; Graham Peters goal; Zander Lorincz goal; Hunter Folgmann goal, assist; Koen Burkholder goal, 2 assists; Collin Benedict goal, assist; Arthur McManus assist; Elliot Vander Roest 2 assists; Cam Peters assist; Matthew McKinney assist; Brady Faille 9 saves (5th shutout of season).
UP NEXT: TC Central is off until playing Lake Orion at the North/South Showcase at Centre Ice, Jan. 13.
WRESTLING
TC Central drops 2 duals
Team scores: Gaylord 58, TC Central 21; Petoskey 56, TC Central 18.
Trojan leaders: Two wins each by Brady Slocum, Remy Soper; single victories by Ryker Craig, Grady Rouse, Michael Risinger.
UP NEXT: The Trojans head Saturday to Detroit Catholic Central.
Deadline for prep calls is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, record, next opponent, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.