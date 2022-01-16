BRETHREN — Mesick kept up its winning ways, coming up victorious for the third time in five days to stay undefeated at 5-0.
The Bulldogs’ varsity boys basketball team topped Brethren 58-24 on the road Saturday in the West Michigan D League.
Connor Simmer led Mesick with 15 points and six rebounds, while Logan Wienclaw registered 15 points and seven boards. Caleb Linna produced 10 points and five assists, and Ashtyn Simerson had eight assists and four steals.
Up next for the Bulldogs (5-0, 5-0 WMD) is a game Tuesday at Onekama. The Bobcats (2-1, 2-1 WMD) travel Tuesday to Mason County Eastern.
BOYS HOOPS
TC Central 51
Gaylord 39
TC Central (3-4, 1-1 Big North): Anthony Ribel 17 points; Kadyn Warner 12 points; Carson Bourdo 7 assists.
Gaylord (1-6, 0-4 Big North): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans travel Tuesday to TC West for a doubleheader, following the girls game; the Blue Devils travel Monday to Cheboygan.
WRESTLING
Titans place 5 at Sparta
Traverse City West had five wrestlers place at the Sparta Invitational, led by Jon Palmer’s runner-up finish in the 140-pound weight class.
Alex Reynolds took third at 103 pounds, while Adeyo llambode placed fourth at 189, Trapper Holmes fifth at 135 and Bode Tokie sixth at heavyweight.
UP NEXT: The Titans return to action Wednesday in a Big North Conference quad at TC Central.
Kingsley wins Benzie Super Duals
Kingsley took first place in the Benzie Super Duals, posting a 4-1 record on the day.
The Stags beat Hart 44-21, Gladwin 57-24, Benzie 50-19 and Kalkaska 72-3, falling 37-35 to Gladstone.
Five Kingsley wrestlers put up 5-0 records, including Gavyn Merchant (119 pounds), Justin Grahn (135), Kyan Fessenden (160), Kaden Patterson (171) and Sam Goethals (189).
Evan Trafford (112), Jon Pearson (125), Isaac Grahn (130), Phil Brown (140) Lukas Bogart (285) each produced 4-1 records, while Kast Stokes (152) won two matches.
Boyne places 4th in home tourney
Whittemore-Prescott won the Boyne City Invitational on Saturday, with Cadillac taking second. The host Ramblers placed fourth out of seven teams with a 2-3 dual record.
Boyne produced three undefeated wrestlers, with Tim Bowman (125/130 pounds), Jordan McBee (135/140) and Lydia Krauss (152/160) each posting 5-0 records. Bowman had three technical falls and a pin, McBee pinned four opponents and Krauss won one match by technical fall and three by pin.
Aron Markovics (125/130) logged a 3-2 record.
Bobby Hoth went 2-0, and Jacob Bush and Morgan Erickson both were 1-0.
UP NEXT: Boyne hosts a girls wrestling tournament Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.