CUSTER — Grace Quiggin struck out nine in one game and drove in four in the other as Mesick routed Mason County Eastern in a 16-1 and 21-0 softball sweep Monday.
Quiggin fanned nine batters in three no-hit innings in the 21-0 victory. Maranda Keillor drove in three runs on a 2-for-2 game, while Angee Wheeler also batted 2-for-2 with two RBIs, including a double and stolen base. Keillor swiped two bases.
Quiggin and Grace Hawk also drove in runs, and Mattie Akom tripled.
Kelsey Quiggin took the win in the 16-1 game, which also lasted just three innings. She fanned five and allowed three hits. Grace Quiggin drove in four runs with a triple and sacrifice fly and Akom plated three runs.
Emma Blach doubled and drove in two, with Wheeler also driving in two runs. Keyrsten Henry and Harmony Harris each scored two runs.
BASEBALL
Mesick 11 2
Mason Co. East 3 0
Game 1: Mesick — Collin Jewett WP, 4 IP, 3 H, 5 K, 1 ER; Caleb Linna 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 K; Gabe Parrish 2-2, 2 RBI, 3 R, 3 SB; Jewett 2-2, 2 RBI, R, 2B, 3 SB; Linna RBI, 2 R, 3 SB; Carter Simmer 2-4, RBI, R; Logan Wienclaw 1-4, RBI, R, 2 SB; Cole Spencer 2-4, 2 R, 2B, 2 SB.
Game 2: Mesick — Spencer WP, 2 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 5 K; Connor Simmer SV, 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER; Connor Simmer 2-2, RBI, R, SB; Jewett 1-2, RBI, 2B; Spencer BB, SB, R.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (7-2-1) travel Wednesday to Pine River.
Bear Lake 11 9
Pentwater 1 2
Game 1: Bear Lake — Jake Griffis WP, 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 13 K; Bryce Harless 2-2, 2 RBI, 2 R; Griffis 3-3, HR, 6 RBI, 2 R, 2B, 2 SB; Zach Griffis 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R; Jack Cook 2-3, 3 R, 3 SB.
Game 2: Bear Lake — Cook 2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 4 K; Nate Sanderson 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 K; Jared Cook 3 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 4 K; Cook 4-4, 2 RBI, 3B, 2 R, 2 SB; Harless 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 R; Z. Griffis 2-3, 2 RBI, 2B; J. Griffis 3-3, RBI, R, Tate Aultman 1-2, 2 RBI.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (7-2-1) travel Thursday to Traverse City Christian.
SOCCER
Glen Lake 5
Leland 3
Glen Lake: No details reported.
Leland: Tatum Kareck goal; Maeve Sweeney goal; Mia Osorio goal; Flora June Mitchell assist; Jen Estrada 7 saves.
North Bay 5
Kingsley 0
North Bay (3-4): Lindsay Collins goal; Lillian Brown goal; Lauren Lint goal; Ciara Glynn goal; Sophie Stowe goal; Keeley TwoCrow 1 save.
Kingsley (0-7): Lauren Davis 3 saves; Hannah Crawford 4 saves.
UP NEXT: North Bay travels Wednesday to Benzie Central; the Stags host Glen Lake, Wednesday.
GOLF
Glen Lake wins NWC match at Mistwood
Team scores: 1. Glen Lake 334; 2. Benzie 365; 3. Suttons Bay 388; 4. Frankfort 401.
Top placers: 1. Blake O’Conner (GL) 74; 2. Gray Raymond (GL) 78.
TCC JV 2nd at varsity Cheboygan Invite
Team scores: 1. Cheboygan 330; 2. TC Central JV A 345; 3. Ogemaw Heights 349; 4. Boyne City 356; 5. Petoskey 362; 6. Alpena 377; 7. Gaylord 388; 8. Ogemaw Heights B 396; 9. St. Ignace 408; 10. Cheboygan B 449; 11. TC Central JV B 421.
TC Central JV A leaders: E.J. Maitland 82 (3rd); Cam Mansfield 83 (4th); Devin Garner 89; Laiken Batcha 91; Joe Rosingana 91; Tyler Cooper 94.
Boyne City leaders: Kolton Stadt 84 (T-5th); Alec Sherman-Brown 84 (T-5th); Aidan Brehm 84 (T-5th); Nic Santina 104; Andrew Stadt 104; Ryan Reynolds 105.
Petoskey leaders: Luke Sumpter 85 (9th); Zach Birchfield 89; Max Faulkner 91; Nalu Kipapa 97.
Gaylord leaders: Kole Putnam 77 (2nd); Bryce Harding 99; Exra Gascho 102; Kevin Neisner 110.
TC Central JV B leaders: Ethan Gould 99; Sam Schultz 99; Peter Hetzel 100; Jack Brizard 123.
UP NEXT: TC Central joins TC West at The Loop in Roscommon for a tournament Saturday.