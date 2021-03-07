MESICK — Mesick took a big step toward the boys basketball team’s first conference championship in almost 40 years.
The Bulldogs last captured a league championship trophy in 1982, winning the Northwest Conference. Adding a West Michigan D League championship next to that in the trophy came moved closer to reality with a 65-62 win Saturday over Brethren.
Mesick (7-4, 5-1 WMD) now shares the league lead with Brethren and Baldwin with one league game left Tuesday against 2-8 Big Rapids Crossroads. Brethren and Baldwin play each other March 16.
“It’s pretty crazy to have gotten to this,” said Bulldogs head coach Kyle Duby, notign Mesick won only one game just five seasons ago. “Our ability to control (Anthony) Beccaria and create a logjam in the paint forced them to hit from the perimeter and allowed us to get out and run.”
Guards John Teachout and Matthew Fuller knocked down seven of eight from the free-throw line down the stretch for Mesick.
Fuller led the Bulldogs with 16 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four blocks, while Caleb Linna added 14 points and Connor Simmer 10.
Skylar Wojciechowski led the Bobcats (6-3, 6-1 WMD) with 19 points, with Kenny King contributing 17 and the 6-foot-8 Beccaria 10. Brethren hosts Traverse City Christian on Monday.
MORE BOYS HOOPS
TC Central 59
Midland Dow 39
TC Central (8-2, 7-0 Big North): Josh Burnham 12 points, 5 rebounds; Anthony Ribel 9 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; Kadyn Warner 6 points, 3 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Trojans host Alpena at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
McBain 53
TC St. Francis 41
McBain (10-0, 6-0 Highland): Kalvin McGillis 16 points; Daniel Roderbaugh 11 points; Mason Hueker 10 points.
TC St. Francis (8-4, 8-2 Lake Michigan): Wyatt Nausadis 14 points; Adam Gerberding 7 points; Casey Donahue 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers travel Tuesday to Roscommon; the Gladiators host Charlevoix on Tuesday with a chance to move into a tie for the Lake Michigan Conference lead.
Mancelona 53
Boyne City 50
Mancelona (8-2): Jayden Alfred 24 points, 3 dunks; Justin Ackler 10 points; Adam Ackler 8 points. “We answered after we laid an egg Thursday against Joburg,” coach Brian Sheridan said.
Boyne City (6-6): Alex Calcaterra 11 points; Aidan Brehm 9 rebounds, 6 points, 2 steals; Jack Neer 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen host Oscoda, Monday; the Ramblers host Kalkaska, Tuesday.
St. Ignace 67
East Jordan 66
East Jordan (4-8): Preston Malpass 29 points; Phil Nemecek 8 points; Aydden Kluth 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils host Grayling, Tuesday.
Glen Lake 59
Onekama 49
Glen Lake (7-3, 6-2 Northwest): Luke Hazelton 22 points; Finn Hogan 13 points.
Onekama (0-9, 0-9 Northwest): Ben Falk 19 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals; Jon Burtch 13 points, 4 assists, 3 steals; Adam Domres 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers host Benzie Central, Tuesday; the Portagers travel Tuesday to Suttons Bay.
Lake Leelanau SM 63
Alanson 40
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (7-3): Shawn Bramer 19 points, 9 rebounds; Dylan Barnowski 22 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists; August Schaub 7 points; Luke LaCross 5 points, 8 rebounds; 25 offensive rebounds as a team.
Alanson (8-4): James Hungo 16 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles host the TC Bulldogs, Tuesday.
TC St. Francis JV 43
McBain 23
TC St. Francis (9-3): Henry Reineck 19 points; Noah Endres 6 points; Owen Somerville 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Glads host Charlevoix, Tuesday.
GIRLS HOOPS
Elk Rapids 54
Charlevoix 34
Elk Rapids (11-0, 10-0 Lake Michigan): Sarah Zamaitas 12 points; Kendall Standfest 8 points; Lauren Bingham 5 points; Mary Gregorski 5 points; Annabelle Parrish 5 points; Monika Gregorski 4 points; Gabby Krakow 4 points; Logan Reasoner 4 points.
Charlevoix (6-3, 6-3 Lake Michigan): Lauren Shepard 17 points; Taylor Petrosky 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks travel Monday to Bellaire for a 6:30 p.m. contest.; the Rayders host TC St. Francis, Tuesday.
Glen Lake 70
Onekama 15
Glen Lake: Grace Bradford 20 points; Jessica Robbins 15 points, 5 steals; Hailey Helling 11 points, 5 steals; Emma Korson 8 points; Maddie Bradford 6 points.
Onekama: Sarah Bromley 5 points.
Ellsworth 50
Lake Leelanau SM 43
Ellsworth: Alexis Danforth 18 points, 17 rebounds; Judy Veldboom 13 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals; Celia Dhillon 9 points, 6 rebounds, 5 blocks; played without two starters because of COVID-19 contact tracing.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (4-5): Emily Grant 12 points, 8 rebounds; Audrey Smith 10 points; Leah Fleis 8 points, 6 rebounds; Delana Kirt 5 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals
UP NEXT: the Eagles play Tuesday at Frankfort.
HOCKEY
Bay Reps 7
Big Rapids 1
Reps: Mack Barnhard win in goal; Kaleb Miller hat trick, assist; Jagger Smith goal; John Popa goal; Ben Polomsky goal, 2 assists; Cam Altonen goal; Tyeson Griffore 2 assists; Andrew Bankey assist; Gabe Classens assist.
TC Central 7
Petoskey 2
TC Central: Grant Neuhardt 19 saves; Ethan VanderRoest 2 goals, 3 assists; Tyler Cooper 2 goals; Will Dawson goal, assist; Hunter Folgmann goal; Carson Peters goal, assist; Shea Harmeson assist; Owen Dawson 2 assists; Cam Peters assist
Petoskey: Derek Hebner goal; Dylan Robinson goal.
WRESTLING
Kingsley a perfect 3-0 at Cadillac
Team scores: Kingsley 61, Cadillac 12; Kingsley 69, Grayling 9; Kingsley 70, Big Rapids 0.
Stags leaders: Gavyn Merchant (112 pounds) 3-0; Jon Pearson (119) 3-0; Isaac Grahn (125) 3-0; Justin Grahn (130) 3-0; Bode Bielas (135) 2-1; Tanner Martindale (140) 3-0; Maximus Goethals (145) 2-1; Aidan Shier (152) 3-0; Kyan Fessenden (160) 3-0; Kaden Patterson (171) 3-0; Sam Goethals (189) 3-0; Carter Schueller (189) 1-0; Alex Smith (215) 3-0; Ray VanDyke (285) 3-0.
Boyne City 1-2 at Chip Hills quad
Team scores: Comstock Park 31, Boyne 30; Chippewa Hills 57, Boyne 18; Boyne 39, Holton 13.
Ramblers leaders: Jordan McBee 3-0 (21-0 overall); Jacob Bush 3-0; Tim Bowman, Anders Foltz, Bobby Hoth, Gavin Hernandez all 2-1; Max Matthews, Lydia Krauss one win each.
UP NEXT: Boyne visits Grayling for a quad Wednesday.