MESICK — The Mesick Bulldogs put stats up in just about every category during a 74-26 victory over Bear Lake Saturday.
Mesick head coach Otto Ream said his team started a bit slow but once the train left the station, there were no stops on the way to victorville.
Cole Spencer scored in all three phases for Mesick. Spencer returned a kickoff for a touchdown, an interception for a score and reeled in 105 receiving yards with a score.
Quarterback Gabe Parrish tossed four touchdown passes while racking up 248 passing yards. Matthew Fuller was the recipient of the other three Parrish scores, totalling 143 receiving yards on the day.
Logan Thomas led the Bulldogs on the ground with 171 yards and two scores. As a team, the Bulldogs forced and recovered five fumbles and picked off four of Bear Lake's passes.
Brad Smith led the defense with six tackles and two sacks while Fuller tackled eight and Spencer tackled seven.
Mesick will travel to undefeated Suttons Bay, Friday.
MORE FOOTBALL
Boyne City 58
Elk Rapids 0
Boyne City: Jack Neer 2-for-5 passing, 57 pass yds, pass TD; Aaron Bess 95 rush yds, 2 rush TD, sack; Kaden Jewett 39 rush yds, pass TD, rec. TD; Bobby Hoth 51 rush yds, rush TD; Jacob Bush 83 rush yds, 2 rush TD; Aiden Brehm 57 rec. yds, rec. TD; Josh Robinson 6 tackles.
UP NEXT: Boyne City (2-2) vs. Harbor Springs, Friday.
Joburg 81
St. Ignace 12
Joburg: Sheldon Huff 166 rush yds, 3 TD, 14 tackles; Logan May 106 rush yds, 12 tackles; Henry Baker 35 rush yds, TD; Preston Marlatt 109 rush yds, 2 TD; Noah Makowski 72 rush yds, TD; Carlos Gascho 69 rush yds, 3 TD; Jason Richter 80 rec. yds, 2 TD; Mason Myers 8 tackles.
SOCCER
TC West 7
Midland 0
TC West: Tony Gallegos goal; Gavin Michael 2 goals; Colin Blackport 3 goals, assist; Josh Hirschenberger goal, 2 assists; Carson Gretzmacher assist; Caleb Nowak assist; Ben Carlson assist; Blade Kalbfleisch save; Josh Reece 3 saves.
UP NEXT: TC West (16-1-2) at Petoskey, Monday.
Leland 2
N. Muskegon 1
Leland: Jayden Holston; Luke Noorman goal; Gavin Miller 5 saves.
UP NEXT: Leland (11-3-2, 9-0 NWC) at Glen Lake, Monday.
