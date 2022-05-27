ELK RAPIDS — Brooke Meeker crushed her eighth and ninth home runs of the season as Traverse City St. Francis closed out its Lake Michigan Conference slate with only one blemish.But a league championship goes a long way in covering that up.
The Gladiators dispatched of Elk Rapids 18-0 and 14-6 in an LMC twinbill Thursday to put a bow on the conference season.
St. Francis (26-2-1) plays the winner of Manton and Benzie Central in districts at home June 4.
Allee Shepherd tossed a two-hitter in the 18-0 opener, needing only 61 pitches to get through five innings. She carries an 11-1 record and 1.30 ERA into district play.
Meeker hit drove in four runs, adding a double to the first of two homers of the evening, one in each game. Sophie Hardy also plated four runs, hitting a pair of doubles. Maggie Napont drove in three runs on two hits, including a double, and Hunter St. Peter had two ribbies. Stephanie Schitchtel chipped in two hits, an RBI and two runs.
Kensley Thorpe earned the nightcap win, striking out six over five frames to improve her record this season to 12-1. Leah Simetz tossed one inning to close it out.
Shepherd, Schichtel and St. Peter each drove in two runs, Napont tripled among two hits, and Hardy hit her third double of the evening in a 2-for-4 game. Zoey Jetter had three singles on the night.
SOFTBALL
Gaylord 7, 10
Essexville Garber 0, 4
Gaylord (26-2): Aubrey Jones (W) 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 5 K; Avery Parker (W) 2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB; Abby Radulski 4 IP, 3 ER, 2 K; Jayden Jones HR, 2 RBI, R; A. Jones 3-7, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 R; Taylor Moeggenberg HR, 2B, 2 RBI, R, 2-2, 2 BB; Alexis Shepherd 5-7, 4 R; Alexis Kozlowski 4-6, RBI, R, SB; Parker 2B, 2 RBI, R.
Grayling 17, 6
Manton 0, 7
Grayling (18-14-1): Cali D’Amour (W) 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K, 1 BB; D’Amour HR, 3 RBI, 3 R; Anna Wood H, RBI, 3 R; Jessica Campbell 5-6, 2 2B, 6 RBI, 4 R, 2 SB; Lauren Hartman 2-2, 2 R; Katelyn Kanary 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Jesse Menard RBI; Sage Jones RBI, H, R; Jasmine Youngblood H, R.
Manton (13-13): Shelby Bundy (W) 6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K; Autumn Sackett 3 H, 2 R, 2 SB; Megan Moffitt 2 BB, 5 SB, 2 R; Bundy 4 H, 3B, 2B, RBI, R, SB; Aliyah Geary RBI; Genna Alexander R.
SOCCER
TC St. Francis 1
Cheboygan 0
TC St. Francis (6-7-4): Goal by freshman Liliana David in a Division 3 district quarterfinal at Cheboygan; Mary Nowosacki 23 saves.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators play Elk Rapids in a district semifinal Tuesday in Boyne City.
BASEBALL
TC Central 13, 4
Big Rapids 5, 7
TC Central (25-9): Micah Reed (W) 4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER; Andrew Fender 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 K; Reed Seabase 2B, 2 H, 2 RBI, 4 R, 5 SB; Josh Klug 2 2B, 3 RBI, R, 2 BB; Mike Booher 4 BB, 3 R; Ben Van Nes H, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB; Ethan Schweitzer 2 BB, 2 R; Owen Dawson H, R, BB, SB; Will Dawson 4 RBI, 3 SB.
Boyne City 13
Mancelona 0
Boyne City (14-16): Aaron Bess (W) 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 11 K, 1 BB; Jacob Bush HR, 2 RBI, R; Mason Wilcox 2B, RBI; Gavin Hewitt 2 H, 2B, RBI, 3 R; Kaden Jewett 2B, RBI, 2 R; Bess 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Riley Dittmar 2-2, 2 RBI, R; Chas Stanek 2-2, 3 RBI.
Mancelona: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: With the pre-district win, Boyne City moves on to play Harbor Springs on June 4 at East Jordan.
Charlevoix 5, 10
Grayling 0, 1
Charlevoix (19-3): Patrick Sterrett (W) 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 K; Bryce Johnson (W) 3 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 5 K; Troy Nickel 3.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 K; Jack Jerema 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K; Ryan Pearl 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K; Max Ostrum 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K; Josh House 2B, 2 H, 3 RBI; Jake Claflin HR, 2 H, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB; Sterrett 2B, 2 H, RBI, R; Nickel 3 H, 2 RBI, 3 R, 4 SB; Caleb Stuck 2 H, 3 R, 2B, 2 SB; Pearl RBI; Ostrum RBI, R, SB; Owen Waha 2 H, 2 R, 2 SB; Jarema RBI, H, R.
Grayling (9-18-1): Trevor Cvitkovich H, HBP; Aydden Clark H, R; Owen Triebold 3 BB; Cole Dickie 2 BB; Jake Huspen 2 BB.
Lake City 8
Manton 2
Lake City (9-12): A.J. VanDuinen (W) 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 4 K; Job Rogers 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K; Devin Nolan 3 RBI; Lane McLeod 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, 3B; Ethan Goodrich 2-3, 3B, RBI, HBP; Fillipo Corvetto BB, 2 HBP; Ethan Dulzo 2 BB, 2 R; Cole McGiness R, RBI, 2 SB; Tyler Atkins H, RBI, R, BB.
Manton (2-23): Ben Paddock 2 BB, 3 SB; Waylon Purkiss 1-3, RBI, SB; Wyatt Lupien 1-2; Gage Schaub 1-2, BB, R, SB; James Little 1-3.
GOLF
TC Central wins Nightmare Invite; JV takes 4th
Team scores (24 teams): 1. TC Central 304; 2. Chelsea 324; 3. Cadillac 327; 4. TC Central B 338; 9. TC West 352; 13. Petoskey 361; 19. TC West B 403; 21. Grayling 425; 22. Petoskey B 436.
TC Central leaders: Boston Price 75; Cam Peters 75; Shead Harmeson 76; Cam Mansfield 78; Michael Beattie 80; Mack Shane 86.
Cadillac leaders: Harry Chipman 75; Noah Traviss 83; Ben Drabik 84; MacKale McGuire 85.
TC Central B leaders: E.J. Maitland 77; Devin Garner 81; Pete Hetzel 89; Grant Neuhardt 91.
TC West leaders: Jack Wright 83; Isaac Shapiro 89; Isaiah Gallegos 90; Austin Stehouwer 90.
Petoskey leaders: Max Faulkner 83; Collin Caporosso 89; Michael Squires 91.
TC West B leader: Carter Dobb 86.
Grayling leader: Gage Modert 98.
TCSF, Boyne 7th, Elk Rapids 10th in Big Rapids Invite
Team scores (18 teams): 1. Detroit Catholic Central 294; 2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 302; 3. Muskegon Mona Shores 304; T-7. Traverse City St. Francis 331; T-7. Boyne City 331; 10. Elk Rapids 338.
TCSF leaders: Tommy Puetz 74 (T-6th); Philipp Harris 81; Gabe Classens 87; Jagger Smith 89.
Boyne leaders: Kolton Stadt 76 (T-9th); Ryan Reynolds 84; Andrew Stadt 85; Jack Neer 86.
Elk Rapids leaders: Joshua Lavely 76 (T-9th); Gabe Lavely 77 (T-12th); Spencer Ball 89.
TRACK & FIELD
Manton wins share of Highland title in final dual
Boys team scores: Manton 86, Lake City 77; Manton needed a win to move into a three-way tie atop the Highland Conference with the Trojans and Beal City, winning its first league title in at least six years.
“It was a complete effort, which is awesome,” Rangers boys track coach Trevor Thiebaut said. “We’ve really come a long way as a team.”
Noah Morrow won four events, taking the 400, 800, 1,600 and 3,200, while Logan Baker claimed the 100 and 200.
Andrew Phillips won the long jump and Carter Helsel the discus.
The Rangers also received wins from two relay teams, with the quartet of Lucas McKernan, Nolan Moffit, Luke Pettengill and Kyle Hudson victorious in the 1,600 relay and Dylan Traxler joining McKernan, Moffit and Pettengill to claim the 3,200 relay.
