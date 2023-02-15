McBAIN — The McBain Ramblers managed to do something Tuesday night that no other boys basketball team had done in more than two months. Beat Glen Lake.
The Ramblers put an end to the Lakers’ 15-game win streak with a 61-50 home victory. The win extended McBain’s win streak to nine games.
Evan Haverkamp led McBain (14-4, 12-1 Highland) with 24 points followed by Ben Rodenbaugh with 14 points, Claydon Ingleright with a dozen, and Kalvin McGillis with seven points.
McBain has not suffered a defeat since a Jan. 16 setback to Division 2 No. 10 Boyne City, 55-41. The Ramblers have also won all nine of those games by at least 11 points while averaging nearly 61 points per game.
The Lakers (15-2, 11-0 Northwest) had not lost since the first game of the regular season when they fell 41-39 on the road against Elk Rapids. During that stretch, Glen Lake won each game by at least 13 points, with its largest margin of victory of 56 points coming against Leland, 69-13.
The Ramblers travel to Houghton Lake on Friday. The Lakers head to Frankfort on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TC Central 79
Alpena 50
Traverse City Central: Brayden Halliday 14 points, 6 rebounds 5 assists; Anthony Ribel 12 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals; Jack Hogan 12 points; JJ Dutmers 8 points; Jaden Clark 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (8-10, 8-2 Big North) host Gaylord on Friday.
TC St. Francis 74
Charlevoix 37
Traverse City St. Francis: Wyatt Nausadis 29 points, 6 assists, 2 steals; Owen Somerville 11 points, 2 steals; John Hagelstein 8 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks Drew Hardy 8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Joey Donahue 6 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 steals.
Charlevoix: Joe Gaffney 18 points; Hudson Vollmer 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (14-3, 10-1 Lake Michigan) head to Kalkaska on Friday. The Rayders (2-15, 1-10 Lake Michigan) travel to Boyne City on Friday.
Lake Leelanau SM 69
Leland 29
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Dylan Barnowski 18 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists; Drew Thompson 13 points, 5 assists; Shawn Bramer 11 points, 6 rebounds; Nathan Schaub 10 points, 4 rebounds; Jack Glynn 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (15-1) host Grand Traverse Academy on Thursday. The Comets (3-14, 1-10 Northwest) welcome Benzie Central on Friday.
Cadillac 62
Reed City 43
Cadillac: Charlie Howell 16 points, 4 rebounds; 5 assists; Kyle McGowan 10 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 blocks; Gavin Goetz 5 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (14-3, 7-1 Big North) head to Petoskey on Friday.
Grayling 92
East Jordan 63
Grayling: Fletcher Quinlan 21 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists; Maddox Mead 16 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals; Tristan Demlow 14 points; Ethan Kucharek 11 points; Jake Hartman 10 points.
East Jordan: Korbyn Russell 15 points; Lucas Stone 10 points; Eli Burns 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (11-6, 7-4 Lake Michigan) host Harbor Springs on Friday. The Red Devils (4-12, 2-9 Lake Michigan) travel to Elk Rapids on Friday.
Harbor Springs 50
Elk Rapids 49
Harbor Springs: Braeden Flynn 21 points; Collin Lang 10 points.
Elk Rapids: Haven Somers 15 points; Ryan McGuire 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Rams (8-9, 5-6 Lake Michigan) head to Grayling on Friday. The Elks (11-6, 6-5 Lake Michigan) host East Jordan on Friday.
Boyne City 73
Kalkaska 43
Boyne City: Mason Wilcox 24 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals; Alex Calcaterra 14 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Jack Neer 9 points, 4 rebounds; Jaden Alger 9 points; Mason Wilson 4 assists; Ryan Spate 3 steals; Chas Stanek 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (16-2, 11-0 Lake Michigan) host Charlevoix on Friday. The Blazers (5-10, 2-8 Lake Michigan) welcome Traverse City St. Francis on Friday.
Ellsworth 101
Alanson 42
Ellsworth: Jacob Jenuwine 39 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists; Patrick Puroll 34 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists; Kelan Pletcher 19 points, 10 rebounds, 7 steals, 6 assists.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (14-5, 7-2 Northern Lakes) host Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday.
Boyne Falls 45
Petoskey SM 35
Boyne Falls: Ashton Spang 16 points; Jery Love 8 points; JT Greenier 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Loggers (1-13, 1-16 Northern Lakes) host Wolverine on Thursday.
Harbor Light 89
Atlanta 46
Harbor Light: Truett Kruger 11 3-pointers (school record); Kirk Rose 18 points; David Chamberlain 14 points.
UP NEXT: The Swordsmen (10-8, 7-3 Northern Lakes) welcome Posen on Monday.
TC Central JV 73
Alpena JV 38
Traverse City Central (14-2): Jack Potgeiter 19 points; Ethan Rademacher 16 points, 6 assists; Aden Moorhead 12 points; Cassius Feeney 9 points.
St. Francis JV 50
Charlevoix JV 27
Traverse City St. Francis (11-5, 10-1 Lake Michigan): Louis Rhein 11 points; Isaac Kerr 10 rebounds.
TC Central frosh 74
Alpena frosh 11
Traverse City Central (8-6): Carter Gle 10 points; Jack Reb 10 points.
St. Francis frosh 60
Charlevoix frosh 35
Traverse City St. Francis (8-7): George Heeringa 21 points; Alex Jetter 12 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GT Academy 32
TC Bulldogs 17
Grand Traverse Academy: Megan Pavwoski 9 points, 5 blocks, 4 rebounds, 3 steals; Julia Jones 8 points, 9 steals, 5 rebounds, 2 assists; Alleah Dix 6 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 block.
Traverse City Bulldogs: Anna Austhof 6 points; Lilly Bender 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Mustangs (6-8) host Mesick on Friday. The Bulldogs (0-3) play at Interlochen on Monday.
TC West 36
Ludington 45
Traverse City West: Ainslee Hewitt 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans (4-15, 2-6 Big North) travel to Alpena on Friday.
TC Central 47
Alpena 31
Traverse City Central: Jakiah Brumfield 11 points, 10 assists, 6 steals, 2 blocks; Lucia France 10 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks; Halli Warner 9 points, 3 steals; Ashlen Hill 2 points, 3 assists, 3 steals; Cate Heethuis 7 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (14-5, 7-1 Big North) host Gaylord on Friday.
TC St. Francis 49
Charlevoix 21
Traverse City St. Francis: Maggie Napont 22 points; Gwyneth Bramer 11 points; Brooke Meeker 4 points; Allee Shepherd 4 points; Adrianna Spranger 4 points.
Charlevoix: Abbey Wright 7 points, 5 rebounds; Ava Boss 5 points; Mikayla Sharrow 3 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (16-2, 11-1 Lake Michigan) travel to Kalkaska on Thursday. The Rayders (8-11, 6-6 Lake Michigan) head to Boyne City on Thursday.
Boyne City 65
Kalkaska 26
Boyne City: Morgan Deming 10 points; Elly Wilcox 9 points; Ella Day 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (6-14, 5-8 Lake Michigan) welcome Charlevoix on Thursday. The Blazers (1-15, 0-12 Lake Michigan) host Traverse City St. Francis on Thursday.
Gaylord SM 66
Central Lake 38
Gaylord St. Mary: Macey Bebble 22 points; Kaylee Jeffers 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (17-3, 14-0 Ski Valley) host Johannesburg-Lewiston on Thursday. The Trojans (8-11, 5-9 Ski Valley) welcome Inland Lakes on Thursday.
Leland 32
Frankfort 30
Leland: Elli Miller 14 points, 6 rebounds; Mallory Lowe 6 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Maeve Sweeney 5 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals.
Frankfort: Kinzee Stockdale 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (11-7, 7-5 Northwest) head to Benzie Central on Friday. The Panthers (10-8, 5-5 Northwest) host Benzie Central on Wednesday.
Suttons Bay 49(OT)
Cadi Heritage 47
Suttons Bay: Lauren Lint 16 points; Sunshine Crisanto 16 points; Brooke Wilson 8 points; Abby Hursh 5 points; Lyndsay Collins 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Norse (3-13, 0-11 Northwest) host Buckley on Thursday.
Lake City 55
McBain NMC 32
Lake City: MacKenzie Bisballe 18 points, 6 rebounds; Alie Bisballe 14 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists; Emma Nickerson 7 points; Haylee Parniske 5 points; Rylee Cohoon 5 points.
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Paige Ebels 12 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists; Jada VanNoord 8 points; Alaina Rozeveld 8 points, 3 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (18-1, 13-1 Highland) host Manton on Thursday. The Comets (7-8, 5-9 Highland) travel to Pine River on Thursday.
Manton 40
Roscommon 34
Manton: Leah Helsel 12 points, 10 steals, 7 rebounds, 5 assists; Genna Alexander 11 points, 5 steals; Aliyah Geary 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (6-12, 6-8 Highland) head to Lake City on Thursday.
Harbor Light 44
Atlanta 30
Harbor Light: Jade Evoy 14 points; Laney Jakeway 12 points.
UP NEXT: Harbor Light (11-5, 8-4 Northern Lakes) hosts Alanson on Thursday.
Marion 57
Mesick 16
Mesick: Kayla McCoy 16 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (7-11, 6-8 West Michigan D) head to Pentwater on Thursday.
St. Francis JV 34
Charlevoix JV 12
Traverse City St. Francis (17-1, 11-1 Lake Michigan): Riley Collins 11 points; Sidney Peters 6 points.
Ludington JV 23
TC West JV 9
Traverse City West (7-10, 1-6 Big North): Ahna Springer 4 points.
