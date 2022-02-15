McBAIN — McBain Northern Michigan Christian moved into a share for the top spot in the Division 4 Associated Press poll released Monday.
The Comets (15-0), who won their first Highland Conference championship in program history last Thursday with a win over Lake City, moved into a tie for first with Southfield Christian (12-4) in the boys basketball rankings. That game also marked the school's first boys basketball conference title since 1968 and senior Trevin Winkle scored 38 to hit 1,000 career points exactly.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary moved up two spots to No. 11 in Division 4, while Ellsworth went up a pair of spots to No. 12 and Buckley moved up four spots to No. 14.
Undefeated Mesick (14-0) made one of the biggest jumps, sitting just three votes outside the Division 3 top 10 in 11th place. Traverse City St. Francis stayed at No. 4 in Division 3, while Benzie Central slid one spot to No. 7. Glen Lake sits in the No. 13 spot.
On the girls side, Glen Lake held steady at No. 3 in Division 3, while Lake City slipped one spot to No. 10. McBain moved down two spots to No. 12.
Gaylord St. Mary dropped two slots to No. 10 in Division 4, while Lake Leelanau St. Mary sits at No. 13 and McBain NMC at No. 16.
BASKETBALL
East Jordan 81
Ellsworth 62
East Jordan (8-7, 4-6 Lake Michigan): Ethan Antaya 25 points; JJ Weber 19 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists; Preston Malpass 16 points, 8 rebounds.
Ellsworth (14-2, 8-0 Northern Lakes): Kelan Pletcher 23 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals; Brayden Steenwyk 18 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals; Patrick Puroll 10 points, 3 assists, 2 steals; Jacob Jenuwine 6 points, 5 rebounds; Jamal Cebulski 5 points, 6 assists.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils host Kalkaska, Tuesday; the Lancers travel Wednesday to Johannesburg-Lewiston.
Frankfort 69
Brethren 42
Frankfort (7-8, 5-7 Northwest): Roca Anhalt 12 points; Emmerson Farmer 10 points; Kade Rossum 9 points; Ethan Evans 9 points.
Brethren (7-6, 7-5 West Michigan D): Garret Mobley 19 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks; Connor Wojciechowski 7 points, 4 rebounds; Clayton Mobley 6 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Panthers host Leland, Friday; the Bobcats host Big Rapids Crossroads, Wednesday.
Manistee Catholic 49
Walkerville 36
Manistee Catholic Central (4-10, 3-9 West Michigan D): Kyle McLinden 17 points, 13 rebounds; Lee Pizana 12 points, 11 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Sabers host Marion, Wednesday.
Pellston 72
Forest Area 45
Forest Area (0-12, 0-10 Ski Valley): Tyler Singer 14 points, 11 rebounds; Chris Mathis 12 points, 16 rebounds, 2 blocks.
UP NEXT: Forest Area travels Wednesday to Central Lake.
GIRLS HOOPS
Gaylord 62
Cheboygan 35
Gaylord (11-6, 5-3 Big North): Meghan Keen 17 points; Kate Mumford 10 points; Alexis Kozlowski 9 points; Emma Ross 8 points; Kennedy Neff 8 points; Avery Parker 5 points.
Cheboygan: Kenzie Burt 15 points.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils host Traverse City Central, Friday.
Frankfort 54
Onekama 25
Frankfort (11-5, 7-3 Northwest): Grace Wolfe 12 points, 9 rebounds; Kylee Harris 12 points; Kinzee Stockdale 11 points; Madi Clouse 7 points; Tara Townsend 6 points, 7 rebounds.
Onekama (4-11, 3-9 Northwest): Sophie Wisniski 9 points, 13 rebounds; Heather Zielinski 8 points.
UP NEXT: Frankfort travels Friday to Leland; the Portagers host Mason County Central, Tuesday.
Lake Leelanau SM 41
Mesick 28
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (12-4): Delana Kirt 13 points, 13 rebounds; Leah Fleis 11 points, 16 rebounds; Zoe Korson 7 points, 4 steals, 3 assists; played without starters Emily Grant and Audrey Smith.
Mesick (12-4, 10-3 West Michigan D): Jillian Hillier 13 points; Emma Blach 5 points; Kayla McCoy 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles travel Tuesday to Leland; the Bulldogs host Big Rapids Crossroads, Wednesday.
Kingsley 65
Buckley 12
Kingsley (13-4, 10-2 Northwest): Grace Lewis 14 points; Coral Bott 12 points (all in first half); Emma Arnold 8 points; Maddy Johns 7 points; ChristiAnn Whims 7 points; Claire Dutton 6 points; Kaylee Schelich 6 points.
Buckley (0-15, 0-12 Northwest): Aiden Harrand 5 points, 3 rebounds; Taylor Matthews 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Bears host Grand Traverse Academy, Tuesday.
