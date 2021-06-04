BUCKLEY — The future is bright for the Buckley girls soccer program if you ask head coach John Vermilya.
While the Bears fell 3-1 to McBain Northern Michigan Christian in the Division 4 district final at Buckley Thursday, just being there meant more than Vermilya ever imagined.
"For our second ever season we couldn't be more pleased," Vermilya said. "Not totally pleased because we thought we could have won the district final, but we are super proud to make it to a district final."
The young program made waves in the community this season. Middle school kids approached Vermilya to tell him they wanted to play soccer in high school Thursday night, something that he said proves they are teaching the game right. The Bears began this season with five starters who had never played soccer before.
The Bears (5-10-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime thanks to a goal on a free kick by Taylor Emery. McBain NMC took no time to respond in the second half as Jada VanNoord dropped two goals to take a lead before a defensive standoff commenced. VanNoord's first goal came only one minute after the break and the second came five minutes later and were assisted by Ally Krick and Kate Krick, respectively.
The Bears were unable to get into NMC's zone and the Comets applied more offensive pressure to sink the final goal with eight minutes to play. Aria Cucinella nabbed the insurance goal off an assist from Ally Krick. Megan Bennett made four saves for the Comets.
The Comets got three goals past Buckley's Oleata Brown in the second half — she totaled seven saves on the night.
The Comets (14-2-2) will play the winner of North Muskegon and Muskegon Western Michigan Christian in the first round of regionals.
MORE SOCCER
Harbor Springs 3
Glen Lake 2
Glen Lake: Ruby Hogan goal; Gemma Lerchen goal; Becca Nowicki 8 saves.
The Lakers finish their season 12-5-1.
GOLF
D4 Regional hosted by Hesperia
Waters Edge Golf Course, Fremont
Team state qualifiers: 1. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 375; 2. Pentwater 376; 3. McBain 389.
Individual state qualifiers: 1. Ben Hamilton, Fowler 78; 2. Alex Shriver, Manistee Catholic Central 88; 3. Nathan Hamilton, Fowler 91.
McBain counters: 7. Tucker Vandervelde 92; 8. Christian Mitchell 94; 20. Matthew Utecht 100; 25. Bryce Roller 103.
Manistee Catholic Central counters: Team score 375 (6th); 5. Shriver 88; 12. Brendan McComb 97; 37. Blake Johnson 109; 52. Henry Hybza 119.
Manton counters: Team score 418 (7th); 10. Luke Puffer 96; 18. Lincoln Hicks 99; 20. Jeremiah Vlaeminck 100; 54. Connor Garno 123.
McBain Northern Michigan Christian counters: Team score 435 (9th); 15. Cameron Baas 98; 29. Tucker Tossey 105; 47. Titus Best 115; 50. Tristan Hill 117.
Onekama counters: Team score 470 (14th); 28. Peyton Clouse 104; 43. Sawyer Christensen 114; 52. Benjamin Faulk 119; 67. Ethan Walker 133.
Mesick counters: Team score 555 (16th); 31. Diego Ham 106; 67. Micah Vogler 133; 74. Isaac Pfister 148; 76. Andrew Spencer 168.
The 36-hole Division 4 state finals are at The Fortress in Frankenmuth June 11-12.
TENNIS
TCSF sends five flights to state semis
Traverse City St. Francis semifinalists: 1S — Lily Bobrowski def. Schoolcraft 6-1, 6-1; def. Frankenmuth 6-0, 6-1; 2S — Alexi Lewis def. Liggett 6-0, 6-1; def. Kalamazoo Christian 6-2, 6-0; 3S — Jillian Sodini def. GR Northpointe Christian 6-0, 6-1; def. Jackson Lumen Christi 6-0, 6-1; 4S — Mary Chittle def. Wixom St. Catherine 6-0, 6-1; def. Regina 6-1, 6-0; 4D — Audrey Lee/Michelle Xia def. Clarkston Everest 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-2; def. Ann Arbor Greenhills 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.
The state tournament continues Friday at Loy Norrix and West Middle Schools in Portage.
SOFTBALL
CORRECTION: Because of a reporter's error, a game recap of Traverse City West and Traverse City St. Francis softball in the May 30, 2021 edition of the Record-Eagle on page B1 requires a correction. Traverse City St. Francis lost to Kalkaska, who is also in Division 3.