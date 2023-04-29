MCBAIN —The Ramblers of McBain collected their first varsity softball victory on the season against Manton, winning 4-3 in a series split with the Rangers taking the first game, 9-6.
Manton's (4-6) pitcher Aliyah Geary struck out four over seven innings in the first contest, allowing eight hits and four walks. The Ramblers' hurler Caitlin Butzin picked up the win in the second game after striking out 11 over seven innings, allowing two hits and no walks.
The Ramblers (1-9) had six of their nine starters get a hit. Butzin contributed at the plate with a hit and two RBI. Shannon Maloney had a run and a double. Leah Thompson had a hit and two RBI.
The Ramblers welcome Marion on May 8 as the Rangers welcome Beal City on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Manistee 12 16
Hesperia 2 2
Game 1: Manistee — Donavyn Kirchinger (WP) 3 HA, R, 0 ER, 0 BB, K; Tyler Protasiewicz 2 R, 2 H, 3 RBI, SB; Jeffery Huber 2 R, 3 H; Ethan Edmondson R, 2 H, SB, RBI; Eli Workman R, 2 H, 2B, 3 RBI.
Game 2: Manistee — Huber (WP) 1.0 IP, 0 HA, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K; Josh Weiss 2 R, RBI; Workman R, 2 H, 2 RBI, BB, 3 SB; Landin Sowa 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB.
McBain 6 5
Manton 1 3
Game 1: McBain — H. Kanouse (WP) 5.2 IP, 2 HA, R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 10 K; E. Baker R, H, 2B, RBI.
Game 2: McBain — T. Boven (WP) 6.0 IP, HA, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 14 K; K. Abrahamson R, 2 H, 2B, RBI, 3 SB; Baker R, H, SB.
Mesick 4 6
Frankfort 14 3
Game 1: Frankfort — Logan Lewis (WP) 5 IP, 5 HA, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 10 K; Fletcher Anderson 2 R, 2 H, 2B, 3 RBI; Simon Kramer 2 R, 2 H, 2 SB, BB; Luciano Carrella 2 R, H, RBI, BB.
Game 2: Mesick — Ben Parrish (WP) 3 IP, 2 HA, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 K; Ashtyn Simerson (SV) 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, BB, 2 K; Caleb Linna 2 R, 2B, SB, 2 H; Jon Vogler R, H.
Evart 2
Lake City 1
Lake City: Thomas Bisballe RBI; Tyler Atkins R, H.
Cadillac 7
Lakewood 6
Game 1: Cadillac — Charlie Howell (WP) 5.0 IP; 5 H, 4 R, 0 ER, BB, 8 K; K Westdorp R, 2 H, RBI; Kaidan Suminski 2 R, H, SB; Miles Maury RBI.
SOFTBALL
Charlevoix 14
Ellsworth 9
Game 1: Charlevoix — Mary Lentz (WP) 9 HA, 9 R, 5 ER, 3 BB 3 K; D Mason 2 R, 2 H, 3 RBI, 2 BB; Anna Kemp 2 R, H, 2 SB, 3 RBI, BB; Emma Meadows R, 2 H, 2 RBI; Gemma Bonney R, 2 H, 2 RBI.
Gaylord 13 25
Petoskey 0 1
Game 1: Gaylord — Jayden Jones (WP) 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 12 K; Alexis Kozlowski R, H, 3 RBI; Taylor Moeggenberg R, 2 H, 2 RBI, 2B, SB; Avery Parker 2 R, 2 H, 2 SB; Braleigh Miller 3 R, 4 H, SB; Addison Wangler R, H, 2 RBI.
Game 2: Gaylord — Parker (WP) 4.0 IP, 2 H, R, HA, 0 BB, 6 K; 4 R, 2 H, 3B 2 RBI; Alexis Shepherd 4 R, 3 H,2 2B, 3 RBI; Jones 3 R, 3 H, 2 RBI, BB; Hali Lenartowicz R, RBI, SB; Kennedy Wangler 2 R, 2 H, SB, 3 RBI; Moeggenberg 2 R, H, 2 RBI, 3 BB; Braleigh Miller 3 R, 3 H, RBI, BB.
Lakewood 24 14
Cadillac 9 3
Game 1: Cadillac — Chloe Lijewski R, 2 H; Stella Balcom 2 R, SB, 2 H, RBI; Kaylee Combs 3 R, 3 H, 2 SB, 2 RBI; Cassie Jenema 3 H, 2B, 3 RBI.
Game 2: Cadillac — Balcom H, RBI; Cali Quartz R, H, BB, RBI; Quinn Hess R, H, RBI.
Frankfort 9 6
Mesick 2 3
Game 1: Frankfort — Sage Myer (WP) 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, K; Emma Mackenzie 2 H, 2B, 3B. Mesick — Kelsey Quiggin 13 K, 3 BB, 2 HA; IPHR; Angee Wheeler H, 3B; Maddy Spoor 2 H.
Game 2: Frankfort — Myer (WP) 6 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 9 K; Mariah Manning 2 H, Elli Tiesworth 2 H. Mesick — Spoor 4.3 IP, 3 K, 3 BB, 1 HA; Quiggin 1.2 IP, 5 K, BB, 0 HA; 2 H, BB; Isabellte Terry 2 1B; Avery Linna 1B.
LACROSSE
Portage Northern 13
Petoskey 3
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (3-5) travel to Cadillac on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Buckley 4
TC Bulldogs 2
Buckley: Aiden Romzek 2 goals; Maddie Chilson 2 goals; Taylor Yuresko assist; Avalon Valentine assist; Maddi Sladek 5 saves.
UP NEXT: The Bears (2-3-2) welcome Benzie Central on Monday.
Glen Lake 5
Charlevoix 2
Glen Lake: Ruby Hogan 4 goals; Gemma Lerchen 3 assists; Paige Steffke goal, assist; Ashley Croff 3 saves.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (5-1, 5-1 Northwest) welcome Traverse City St Francis on Monday. The Rayders (4-4-1, 2-4-1 Lake Michigan) travel to Harbor Springs on Monday.
Brethren 3
Big Rapids CA 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (2-7) welcome Clare on Monday.
McBain NMC 6
Shepherd 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Comets (8-1, 7-0 Northern Michigan) welcomes Tawas on Tuesday.
BOYS GOLF
Trojans win Ludington Invite, take 9th at Corporal B tournament
GRAND HAVEN — Traverse City Central finished the day at American Dunes Golf Club with a 317 and a ninth-place finish as Northville won the team title with a 300.
Cam Peters was the Trojans top performer, also finishing ninth with a 74. Mack Shane and Michael Beattie each carded a 79 as Boston Price shot an 85 and Graham Peters had an 87.
The Trojans also competed in the Ludington Boys Invitational at Lincoln Hills Golf Club where the team of Devin Garner, Cameron Mansfield, EJ Maitland and Joe Rosingana also carded a 317, but this was good enough to get the team win. Garner tied for second with a 76. Mansfield was fourth with a 78. Maitland was seventh with an 81, and Rosingana was 10th with an 82.
Cadillac's Noah Traviss and Manistee's Jacob Scharp also finished seventh as individuals after carding 81s. Manistee finished fifth overall, and Cadillac was 12th.
Reed City 190
Lake City 201
Lake City: Teague Helsel 49; Hunter Geiger 50; Lucas Hinkamp 50; Kaleb Conrad 52.
Deadline for prep calls is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, record, next opponent, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.
