MANTON — Manton went full-court press to open the season, throwing a change-up at Mancelona in a 64-49 Rangers victory.
Manton, which typically plays man-to-man defense, threw out a press for every possession but one.
So far, so good.
The Rangers (1-0) host Roscommon for a Friday doubleheader with the girls team, and travel Saturday to Buckley for a 1 p.m. contest.
Kaleb Moore led all scorers with 24 points, hitting 10-for-11 from the free-throw line and adding five assists and four steals. Lucas McKernan added 16 points, Jacob Rupert produced eight points and seven rebounds and Luke Puffer contributed seven points and six boards.
Jayden Alfred led Mancelona with 11 points, Trace Miller added eight points and 10 rebounds and Bailey Czapski scored 10 points. The Ironmen (0-1) host Pellston, Wednesday.
BOYS HOOPS
TC Christian 72
GT Academy 20
Traverse City Christian (1-0): Brock Broderick 26 points; Elijah Mleko 16 points; Nathan Hresko 13 points; Elliott Molby 11 points; Reece Broderick 6 points; team hit 12 3-pointers.
Grand Traverse Academy (0-1): Drew Pavwoski 9 points; Dmitri Solkovskiy 9 points.
“I’m really just enjoying the kids and every moment,” Traverse City Christian boys basketball coach Aric Woughter said. “They’re fun to be around and have great energy. I just try not to get in their way.”
Gaylord St. Mary 58
Roscommon 37
Gaylord St. Mary (1-0): Conrad Korte 21 points (scored first 8 points of the game); Brody Jeffers 16 points; Dom Keister 10 points.
Roscommon (0-1): Logan Roth 21 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds travel Wednesday to Bellaire.
Pellston 63
Central Lake 37
Central Lake (0-1): Alex Harvey 20 points; Garrison Barrett 6 points.
Pellston (1-0): Sage Lalonee 15 points; Garrett Cameron 15 points; Ian Reimann 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans host Inland Lakes, Wednesday.
TC Christian JV 67
GT Academy JV 16
Traverse City Christian (1-0): Jonah Mleko 18 points; Vincent Weber 14 points; Isaiah Valliere 12 points; Austin Miller 9 points; Zach Connor 6 points.
Grand Traverse Academy (0-1): Carson Hensley 8 points; Jacob George 5 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
Ludington 53
Benzie Central 20
Benzie Central (0-1): Gloria Stepanovich 10 points, 8 rebounds; Ellen Bretzke 8 points, 11 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Huskies host North Bay on Tuesday and travel Thursday to Kingsley.