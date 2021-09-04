HOUGHTON LAKE — Manton started the season 2-0 for the first time since 2018, beating Houghton Lake 24-19 in its Highland Conference opener.
Lucas McKernan produced a huge game for the Rangers who had lost 18 of their last 19 games coming into the season. Manton beat Hesperia 26-6 opening week.
“We went through some adversity throughout the game,” Manton coach Eric Salani said. “Never once did they hang their heads. They kept grinding through the adversity. This is a huge win for us. We can’t be happier at the moment.”
Sophomore Dylan Traxler came up with a big interception with under two minutes left to seal with victory.
McKernan ran for 122 yards and three touchdowns, threw for 100 on 4-for-5 passing, tossed three two-point conversions and led the defense with 17 tackles. Luke Puffer hauled in 83 yards worth of passes, plus all three conversions.
Leon Barber added 10 tackles and Ben Paddock nine.
Manton (2-0) hosts Lake City next week.
FOOTBALL
Petoskey 44
Escanaba 27
Petoskey: Rippin Vining 28 carries, 204 yards, 4 TDs, 7 tackles; Gavin Wargel 31-yard TD pass to Parker Shuman; Wargel 14-yard TD run; Connor Smale 3-yard TD run; Marek Beckering 27-yard FG; Ian LaHaie INT; Trevor Swiss INT.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (2-0) hosts Alpena, Friday.
Frankfort 39
St. Ignace 28
Frankfort (1-1, 1-0 NMFC): Nick Stevenson 1 rush TD, 1 pass TD; Adam Mills 2 rushing TDs; Spencer VanTol receiving TD; Simon Kramer field goal.
UP NEXT: The Panthers host Oscoda, Friday.
Boyne City 27
Charlevoix 8
Boyne City: Bobby Hoth 22 carries, 208 yards, 3 TDs, 7 solo tackles; Aaron Bess 4 carries, 41 yards; Jack Neer 1 rush TD, 7-12 passing, 77 yards; Kolton Stadt 4 catches, 23 yards; Kaden Jewett 2 catches, 33 yards; Alex Calcaterra 1 catch, 21 yards; Mason Wilcox 2 tackles, 5 passes defended; Riley Dittmar 7 tackles, sack; Liam Chapp tackle for loss, sack.
Charlevoix: Pat Sterrett 5 catches, 59 yards, TD, 4 tackles; Evan Solomon 3 catches, 62 yards, 2-point conversion; Caleb Stuck 10-26 passing, 125 yards, TD, 2-point conversion, 54 rush yards; Landon Swanson 8 tackles; Max Dixon 21 rush yards; Max Ostrum 17 rush yards.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (2-0) host Glen Lake, Friday; the Rayders (1-1) host St. Ignace, Friday.
Elk Rapids 48
Joburg-Lewiston 28
Elk Rapids (1-1): No stats reported.
Johannesburg-Lewiston (0-2): No stats reported.
Beal City 33
McBain 14
McBain (0-2): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers visit Roscommon, Friday.
Lake City 38
Pine River 24
Lake City (2-0): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans travel to Manton, Friday.
Mesick 45
Baldwin 0
Mesick: Joey Hornbeck 11-143, 2 TDs; Ben Humphreys 10-51 rushing; Ashton Simerson 8-73 rushing, 1 TD passing; Ben Parrish 8 tackles; Bradley Smith 6 tackles; Diego Ham 2 interceptions; 306 yards rushing as a team.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (1-1) host Manistee Catholic, Sept. 11.
Gaylord St. Mary 54
Central Lake 28
St. Mary: Brody Jeffers 348 yards on 31 carries, 5 TDs and 5 2-point conversions, 104 yards passing, passing TD, 2 interceptions on defense.
Central Lake: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (1-1) host Forest Area (0-2), Friday.
Bear Lake 20
Manistee CC 14
Bear Lake (2-0): Bryce Harless 56 yards passing, 1 TD, 92 rush yards, 1 TD; Gabriel Aguilar 69 yards rushing, 1 TD; 49 receiving yards, 1 TD; Aven Sensing 40 rush yards, 8 tackles, 1.5 TFL; Cole Merrill 11 tackles, 3 TFL; Jake Griffis 8 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 2-point conversion catch; Travis Hugher 8 tackles, 1.5 TFL.
Manistee Catholic (1-1): Kyle McLinden 67 yards passing, 1 TD; Keeton Capling 42 rush yards; Tyler Hallead 72-yard kickoff return TD, 12-yard receiving TD; Lee Pizana 13-yard TD catch; Eddie Dutkavich 10 tackles, sack; Nick Sturgeon 7 tackles, sack; Matt Gunia 5 tackles, INT, safety.
VOLLEYBALL
Leland 0-4 at quad
Team scores: North Muskegon def. Leland 25-21, 25-16; Livonia Churchill def. Leland 22-25, 28-26, 15-10; Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central def. Leland 25-13, 25-12; Grand Haven def. Leland 21-25, 25-19, 15-7.
Leland leaders: Maeve Sweeney 12 kills, 25 digs, 7 aces; Lexi Luce 20 digs, 26 assists; Olive Ryder 26 digs, 2 kills; Olivia Roquette 19 digs, 4 aces; Shelby Plamondon 4 digs, 6 kills; Skylar Wiesen 10 digs, 8 kills, ace; Sutton Leiter 3 digs, 11 assists, ace; Kenzy Sluiter 3 digs, 4 kills, block, 5 aces; Kelsey Allen 4 kills, block; Fiona Moord 2 kills; Flora Mitchell 4 aces, 1 kill.
SOCCER
Midland 0
Elk Rapids 0
Elk Rapids: Jack Spencer 5 saves; Fisher Bogard, Sean Burch, Caden Moore, Calvin Kurtz led defense.
UP NEXT: The Elks play Strongsville (Ohio) at TC West, Saturday.
Strongsville (Oh.) 0
TC West 0
TC West: Trae Collins 4 saves
UP NEXT: TC West (1-2-2) plays Anthony Wayne (Ohio) at 4 p.m. Saturday.
TENNIS
TC Central quad
Team scores: 1. Birmingham Seaholm 23 points; 2. TC Central 13; 3. Grandville 9; 4. Clarkston 3.
TC Central results: 1D — Drew Humphrey/Ryan O'Connor flight champions (beat Grandville 0, 3) (beat Grandville 0, 1) (beat Seaholm 2, 3); 1S — Tanner Cooley runner-up, lost to Seaholm 3, 2; 2S — Luke Appleford runner-up, lost to Seaholm 5-7, 6-3 (5); 4S — Cody Wall runner-up, lost to Seaholm 1, 3; 2D — Nik Fagerman/Will Galsterer runner-up, lost to Seaholm 1, 2.
UP NEXT: TC Central at TC West, Tuesday.