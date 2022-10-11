LEROY — Tuesday was a good day for Manton volleyball.
The Rangers picked up a Highland Conference win on the road against Pine River, knocking off the Bucks in straight sets 25-13, 25-15, 25-22. Manton improved to 32-4-4 overall and 6-1 in the Highland.
Manton head coach Nicole Helsel said it was nice to get the win, adding that Pine River hit the ball deep and made the Rangers work around the middle. Helsel hoped to see more out of her players, but she was happy to leave with a victory.
“Our team played smart and steady, but lacked energy and emotion,” she said. “We have only a handful of dates left in the season, and I talk to the girls a lot about playing with more of a sense of urgency. I have not seen this urgent level of play out of them yet, and I hope they are able to find it and peak at the right time.”
The Rangers can show that urgency Thursday when they host Evart.
Leading Manton on Tuesday were Abby Potter (4 digs), Adriana Sackett (5 kills, 25 digs), Ashley Bredahl (3 kills, 30 assists, 8 digs), Bridgette Collins (4 digs), Emma Ruppert (5 digs), Genevieve Alexander (1 dig, 1 assist), Lauren Wilder (18 kills, 1 ace, 15 digs), Leah Helsel (9 kills, 1 ace, 1 assist, 11 digs, 1 block), Madison Schnitker (1 assist, 1 dig), Makayla Gowell (1 dig), Morgan Shepler (5 kills, 12 digs) and Mattie Lafreniere (1 dig).
VOLLEYBALL
TC St. Francis 3
Harbor Springs 0
The Gladiators def. the Rams 25-9, 25-9, 25-16.
Traverse City St. Francis: Reese Jones 7 aces, 16 assists; Quinn Yenshaw 4 aces, 7 kills, 4 digs; Landry Fouch 3 aces, 2 kills, 3 digs; Claire Hurley 8 kills; Avery Nance 3 aces, 13 digs, 4 assists; Garnet Mullet 2 aces, 12 kills, 7 digs; Tessah Konas 2 aces, 9 assists.
UP NEXT: The Glads host Lake City on Thursday.
Lake Leelanau SM 3
GT Academy 0
Lake Leelanau St. Mary def. Grand Traverse Academy 25-18; 25-22; 25-21
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Leah Fleis 12 kills, 3 digs, 3 aces; Cathryn Mikowski 5 kills, 12 digs, 1 ace, 4 assists; Kyla Barnowski 10 kills, 7 digs, 1 ace; Amelia Dunham 7 digs, 1 ace; Della Bunek 2 kills, 14 digs, 1 ace, 23 assists.
Grand Traverse Academy: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (20-10-2) host the Traverse City Bulldogs on Oct. 20.
Elk Rapids 3
Boyne City 2
The Elks def. the Ramblers 24-26, 17-25, 25-18, 25-16, 15-11.
Elk Rapids: Gaby Morton 11 kills, 4 digs, 1 block; Lexi Moore 8 kills, 3 blocks; Ryleigh Yocom 29 assists, 2 kills, 1 ace, 16 digs, 1 block; Rhielynn Skrocki 3 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs, 1 block; Mattea Ball 16 digs, 2 kills, 1 ace; Haleigh Yocom 6 digs; Caroline Best 6 kills, 3 aces, 13 digs, 1 block; Violet Sumerix 3 kills, 4 aces, 10 digs.
Boyne City: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks host Kalkaska on Oct. 18. The Ramblers play in the McBain tournament on Saturday.
Lake City 3
Roscommon 0
The Trojans def. Roscommon 25-11, 25-12, 25-9.
Lake City: Mackenzie Bisballe 8 digs, 13 kills, 2 assists, 2 blocks; Emily Urie 7 digs; Hannah Vasicek 2 digs; Alison Bisballe 6 digs, 8 kills, 4 blocks; Hailey Hamel 4 digs; Kaylee Kennan 16 digs; Helen Brown 7 assists; Kasey Keenan 5 kills; Haylee Parniske 5 kills, 11 digs; Hannah Hern 3 digs; Zoe Butkovich 4 kills; Isabelle Whitcomb 3 assists, 2 digs; Leah Linderman 2 digs; Kaitlin Kendall 1 kill, 1 block.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (31-3-1) travel to Traverse City St. Francis on Thursday.
Mesick 3
Pentwater 1
The Bulldogs def. the Falcons 20-25, 25-15, 25-9, and 25-16.
Mesick: Kelsey Quiggin 5 aces, 2assists, 16 kills, 9 digs; Celeste Hallett 4 aces, 19 assists, 1 kill, 4 digs; Rebecca McCree 1 block, 1 kill, 4 digs; Kylie Sexton 32/33 serving, 7 aces, 1 kill; Jazmyn Mills 2 aces, 2 kills, 7 digs; Maddy Spoor 2 aces, 4 assists, 5 digs; Kayla Greene 11 digs.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs play the second of a home-and-home against the Falcons at Pentwater on Wednesday.
Pellston 3
Mancelona 2
Pellston def. Mancelona 25-27, 25-23, 24-26, 25-10, 16-14.
Mancelona: Ella Jones 5 aces, 3 kills, 20 passes, 3 digs, 12 blocks; Alyssa Kiel 2 aces, 6 kills, 12 passes, 6 digs, 18 blocks; Emma Moser 1 ace, 4 kills, 1 dig, 15 blocks; Kaylee Morris 7 digs, 38 passes.
UP NEXT: Mancelona travels to Onaway on Oct. 18.
Central Lake 3
Forest Area 0
The Trojans def. Forest Area 25-19, 25-16, 25-18.
Central Lake: No stats reported.
Forest Area: Lauren McConnel 4 aces, 7 digs; Taylor Muth 3 aces, 12 assists; Val Nelson 4 kills; Desjanea Perkins 4 kills; Jersey Patton 13 digs; Natalie Lenhart 4 kills; Grace Steffe 4 digs.
UP NEXT: The Trojans host Pellston on Oct. 18. Forest Area welcomes Inland Lakes on Oct. 18.
Benzie Central 3
Onekama 2
The Huskies def. the Portagers 19-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-11.
Benzie Central: Ava Bechler 13 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace, 4 blocks; Autumn Wallington 24 assists, 4 digs, 2 aces; Emma Brooks 11 digs, 1 ace, 1 kill; Flora Zickert 6 kills, 2 aces, 3 assists, 4 blocks; Gloria Stepanovich 6 kills, 9 blocks; Stella Hewitt 3 blocks, 2 aces, 4 kills.
Onekama: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Huskies play Kalkaska and Traverse City Christian in a tri at Kalkaska on Thursday. The Portagers play in the Volley Against Violence tournament at Hesperia on Saturday.
SOCCER
TC Christian 8
Harbor Light 0
Traverse City Christian: Henry Reineck 2 goals; Preston Jaworski 1 goal, 1 assist; Frank Reineck 1 assist; Sam McMann 1 goal, 1 assist; Peter Gallagher 1 assist; Monty Warnes 2 goals; Landon Kiessel 1 goal, 1 assist; Carson Vermilyea 2 assists; Owen Summerville 1 assist; Austin Miller 1 goal.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (13-4-3) play in a district semifinal matchup at Elk Rapids on Oct. 18.
CROSS COUNTRY
Benzie’s Jones, Buckley’s Harrand take top spots at NWC jamboree
Overall boys: Benzie Central 33; Frankfort 45; Kingsley 50; Glen Lake 103.
Top 10 boys: Hunter Jones (BC) 16:05.37; Pol Molins (BC) 16:37.9; Skylar Werden (FF) 17:39.71; Dade Allen (BC) 17:41.51; Adam Townsend (FF) 17:56.48; Kaden Kolarik (KNG) 18:06.78; Jackson Kulawiak (BCK) 18:17.04; Branden Stock (KNG) 18:21.96; Joey Schwindt (GL) 18:22.38; Winston Pelloski (KNG) 18:40.19.
Overall girls: Benzie Central 21; Kingsley 47; Frankfort 54.
Top 10 girls: Aiden Harrand (Buckley) 18:47.58; Mylie Kelly (BC) 19:05.09; Ella Knudsen (Leland) 20:03.49; Nora Grossnickle (BC) 20:10.37; Bianco Delogu (BC) 20:44.98; Brooklynn Frazee (BCK) 21:10.36; Mya Denoyer (LEL) 21:12:21; Mary Webb (KNG) 21:28.64; Ava Iverson (BC) 21:49.56; Addison Chownyk (FF) 21:52.53.
Manistee girls take 3rd at West Michigan Conference jamboree
Overall girls: Ludington 24; Whitehall 52; Manistee 82; Fremont 90; Montague 115.
Manistee girls: 3. Cecelia Postma 19:50.31; 17. Georgia Haag 22:09.99; 22. Kate Somesel 23:33.72; 23. Magdalena Herberger 23:44.74; 25. Alyana Edmondson 24:08.67.
Overall boys: Fremont 36; Ludington 58; Whitehall 59; Manistee 106; Montague 107.
Manistee boys: 10. Jack O’Donnell 17:34.02; 15. Luke Senters 18:13.02; 33. Elliot Hoeflinger 20:04.69; 35. Ethan Edmondson 20:13.77; 36. Kaden Worch 20:15.13.
