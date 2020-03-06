LAKE CITY — The third time's the charm for the Manton Rangers girls basketball team.
Manton earned its first district title in 20 years with a 26-17 win over Lake City, avenging the only two losses the Rangers had this season.
Lake City defeated Manton 48-37 and 36-26 in the regular season to take the Highland Conference title, but the Rangers got the win when it mattered most.
Jaden Wilder, who played the game with a sprained ankle, led the way with 14 points, five rebounds and two assists for Manton. Abby Brown and Molly Lane each added four points.
The Rangers were down big at halftime but scored 16 unanswered points in the second half to take the win. Manton held Lake City to only three second-half points.
Manton (21-2) will move on to face Hart at Grayling in the regional semifinal on Tuesday.
Sault Ste. Marie 58
Kingsley 43
Kingsley (16-7): Brittany Bowman left game in second quarter; Aliyah Reno 16 points; Sidny Hessem 11 points; Maddie Bies 8 points.
Onekama 44
Frankfort 37
Frankfort (12-10): Reagan Thorr 9 points.
Onekama: Ella Acton 16 points.
UP NEXT: Onekama vs. Bellaire at TC Central, Tuesday.
North Bay 45
Lk Leelanau SM 37
North Bay: Paige Kohler 12 points; Bailey Pettit 8 points; Maya Shaw 8 points; 8 North Bay players scored.
UP NEXT: North Bay vs. McBain NMC at TC Central, Tuesday.
Charlevoix 55
Joburg 31
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Charlevoix vs. Oscoda at Cheboygan, Tuesday.
