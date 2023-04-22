THOMPSONVILLE — The cold wind chills at Crystal Mountain on Friday didn't slow down any golfers, some of who were on the course for the first time this season.
With round one in the books for Traverse City Central's annual TC Tee-Off, Manistee came away with the lead with a team total of 320, followed by TC Central (322) and Vicksburg (322), tying for second.
"This was our first tournament," Central coach Lois McManus said. "The boys were excited to be out there."
There's a three-way tie for first place in individuals with Pine River's Sam Kanouse (75), Manistee's Jacob Scharp (75) and Max Scharp (75).
Traverse City West's Winslow Robinson (76) and Central's EJ Maitland (76) hold the third-place tie breaker.
The Titans and Trojans have finishers in the top 10 heading into the second round on Saturday. Central's Cam Peters (77) and West's Henry Stachnik (77) ended the day tied. Central's Graham Peters (78) wasn't far behind.
"There aren't a lot of golfers that can say they got to play with their brothers on the same golf team," McManus said.
Other notable individual placers include Glen Lake's Blake O'Connor (79) and Charlevoix's Hudson Vollmer (80).
LACROSSE
TC United 20
Pontiac ND 6
TC United: Caleb Lewandowski 2 goals, 11 assists; Jackson Dobreff 6 goals; Gavin Hysell 3 goals, assist; Remy Soper goal, 12 ground balls, 13 face-off wins; Jack Schripsema 2 goals; Spencer Gerber goal; Ryan Grubbs goal; Tyler Cooper goal; Sam Tursman goal; Kurt Sheehan goal, assist; Kyan Glassner goal; Ethan Gerber 8 saves; Connor Kinsey 4 saves; team won 23 of 27 face-offs.
UP NEXT: United (5-2) hosts Hudsonville at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
SOCCER
TC St. Francis 1
Marquette 1
TCSF: Lilianna David goal; Paisleigh Upshaw 8 saves.
Boyne City 4
Charlevoix 1
Boyne City (5-0): Braydin Noble 2 goals, assist; Mira Hauger 2 goals; Elly Day assist; Maggi McHugh 2 saves.
Charlevoix: No stats reported.
Suttons Bay 3
Buckley 0
Suttons Bay (3-3-1): Megan U’Ren goal, assist; Lauren Lint goal, assist; Sunshine Crisanto goal; Sarah Bunek assist; Keeley TwoCrow 6 saves.
Buckley (1-3-1): Maddi Sladek 12 saves.
TENNIS
TC St. Francis 4
Sacred Heart Acad. 4
St. Francis winners: Mary-Kate Ansley (2S); Ava Pomaranski (3S); Audrey Lee (4S); Katrina Lee/Maggie Puetz (4D).
TENNIS
Trojans win Spring Tri
Team scores: TC Central 6, Holt 2; TC Central 2, Hudsonville 2.
TCC flight winners: Phoebe Walker (1S); Alexis Smith (2S); Isabella Fochtman/Natalie Bourdo (1D); Aili Brockmiller/Wren Walker (2D); Carly Galsterer/Keira Wesley (3D); Kathryn Wade/Annie Goldkuhle (4D).
BASEBALL
TC Central 8 10
Cheboygan 0 0
Game 1: TC Central — Reed Seabase 204, 2 RBI, R; Josh Klug 3-4, RBI, 2 R; Josef Meyer 1-4, RBI, R; JJ Dutmers 2-4, RBI, R; Donnie Meyer 1-1, RBI, R; Greyson Spinniken RBI; Parker Welch RBI.
Game 2: TC Central (5-2) — Nick Van Nes (WP) 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 K; J. Meyer 2-3, 4 RBI, 2 R; Klug 1-3, 2 RBI, R; Dutmers 2-4, RBI; Declan Feeney 2 R; Zander Lorincz 2 R.
Benzie Central 10 9
Kalkaska 4 4
Game 1: Benzie Central — Wyatt Noffsinger (WP) 6 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 3 K; Dan Wallington 2-2, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2B; Cael Katt 1-4, 2 R; Dominic Lopez 1-2, 2 R; Alberto Lopez 1-3, R; Steve Barron 2-3, 4 RBI, R, 2B; Tegan Chickey 1-3, 2B, RBI; Dakota Dawson 1-3, 2 RBI; Lane Sanchez 1-2, R
Game 2: Benzie Central (3-5) — Dawson (WP) 6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER; D. Lopez 4-4, 2 RBI; Dawson 2-3, 2 RBI; Chickey 2-3, 1 RBI; Sanchez 2B, 2 RBI.
Cadillac 3 8
Ludington 7 7
Game 1: Cadillac (5-5) — Keenan Suminski 2-3, 2B, R; Miles Maury 2-2, RBI, R; Coby Franklin 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Kaleb McKinley 1-2, R.
Game 2: Cadillac (5-5) — Jackson Stuart (WP) 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 K; Nate Roberts 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 K; McKinley 2-3, 2 RBI, R; Maury RBI; Franklin RBI; Kaidan Westdorp RBI; Dawson Farve RBI; Connor Larr 2 RBI; Suminski 2 R.
Gaylord St. Mary 10 11
Mancelona 0 3
Game 1: GSM — Dillon Croff (WP) 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 11 K; Daniel Jacobson 2-4, 4 RBI, HR, 2 R; Brody Jeffers RBI; Joseph O'Connell RBI.
Game 2: GSM (6-1) — Donovan Blust (W) 4.1 IP, 4 E, 1 ER, 5 K; Jeffers 3-3, HR, 5 RBI, 2B, 2 R; Gavin Bebble 3 R; Jacobson 3 R; Croff 3B, 3 RBI.
Lake City 18 13
Manton 0 1
Game 1: Lake City — Job Rogers (WP) 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 7 K; Jase Goodrich 2-4, 3B, 4 RBI; Rogers 2-3, 3 RBI; Tyler Atkins 1-2, RBI, 2 R.
Game 2: Lake City (2-6) — Goodrich (WP) 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 11 K; Ethan Goodrich 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 K; J. Goodrich 2 RBI, 3-4, 3 R; Cole McGiness 2B, 2 R; E. Goodrich 2B, RBI, R; Atkins 2 RBI; Ethan Duizo 2 RBI; Blake Brown 2 RBI; Gabe Comp RBI.
McBain 23 8
Buckley 10 2
Game 1: McBain — No stats reported; Buckley — Tyler Milarch 3-4, 2 RBI, 3 R, 2B; Jake MacGirr 3-4, RBI; Aaron Frasier 1-4, 3 RBI, 2 R; Landon Kulawiak 2 BB, 2 R; Coy Breithaupt 2-2, 2 BB, R; Orren Renfer 1-2, 2 RBI, BB; Gavin Liebler 1-3, R; Danzik McEachern 1-2, BB, R.
Game 2: McBain — No stats reported; Buckley (1-5) — Kulawiak 2-2, 2 R; Jake MacGirr 2-2, RBI.
Harbor Light 21 15
Boyne Falls 0 0
Game 1: Harbor Light — Will Paulus (WP) 3 IP, 7 K, 0 ER, 1 H; Derk Boerman 2-3, 2 RBI, 3 R; Daniel Keefe 2-3, 3 RBI, 3R; Caleb Ogden 1-1, RBI, 3R, 4 SB.
Game 2: Harbor Light (2-4, 2-2 Northern Lakes) — Boerman (WP) 3 IP, 7 K, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB; Corin Paulus 2-3, RBI, 2 R; Ogden 1-1, RBI, 2 R, 4 SB; Case Bradford 1-2, 2 RBI, 2 R.
Softball (Harbor Light, 4-2(1-1 NLC)
East Jordan 7 18
Ellsworth 0 2
Game 1: East Jordan — Korbyn Russell (WP), 5 IP, 1 H, 13 K, 2 BB; Lucas Stone 1 IP, 2 K; Devon Olstrom 3 H, 2 RBI; Brenden Aenis 2B; Steven Anderson H, 2 RBI; Ben Reid H, RBI.
Game 2: East Jordan — Dawson Carey (WP) 4.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 10 K; Stone 1.2 IP, 1 H, 3 K; Ethan Thomas 3 H, 2 RBI; Carey 3 H, HR; Aenis 2 H, 2 RBI Reid 2B, 2 RBI; Olstrom 2B, RBI Hunter Cesaro 2B; RBI each by Russell, Stone, Anderson.
Inland Lakes 5 12
Joburg-Lewiston 0 2
Game 1: Inland Lakes — Connor Wallace (WP) 5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 13 K; Kaden Hansel 1-2, RBI; Payton Teuthorn 1-3, RBI, 2 R; Grant Blumke 1-3, RBI, 2 R; Johannesburg-Lewiston — Rily McVannel (LP) 5 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 8 K; Colin Basinski H; Rylan Rosso H; Collin Lake H.
Game 2: Inland Lakes — Hansel (WP) 4.2 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 7 K; McMullen 2 RBI; Cash DePauw 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Fenstermaker 3 RBI; Blimke 2 R; Joburg — Basinski 2-2, R; Will Boden 2B, R.
Bellaire 13 7
Forest Area 8 6
Game 1: Forest Area — Tyler Singer (LP) 3.1 IP, 4 H, 6K; Cameron Patton 1-4, R, HR, 3 RBI; Tyler Singer 2-3, 3B, 2 R; Blake Spoor 1-2, RBI.
Game 2: Forest Area (0-4) — Patton (LP) 4 IP, 5 H, 7 K; Patton: 1-3, R, RBI; Singer 1-3, 2 R; Lucas Blankenship 2-3, 2B, RBI.
SOFTBALL
Elk Rapids 4 10
Cheboygan 5 6
Game 1: Elk Rapids — Haleigh Yocom 2-3, R; Reagan Merchant 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, R, SB; Ryleigh Yocom 1-2, R, HBP; Ashley McCann 1-2, 2B, R.
Game 2: Elk Rapids (5-1) — Reagann Merchant (WP) 4.2 IP, 3 K, 3 ER; H. Yocom 2-4, 3 R; R. Yocom 3-3, RBI, 2 R, 2B; Emma Echerdt 2B, 2 RBI; McCann 2B, RBI, R.
Glen Lake 17 15
Brethren 2 0
Game 1: Glen Lake — Annabelle Roach (WP) 3 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 4 K; Jessie Pugh 2-3, RBI, R, 3 SB; Olivia Mikowski 2-3, 3B, RBI, 3 R; Chloe Crick 3-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R; Roach 2-3, RBI, 2 SB; Ella Flores 2-2, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Kylie Butts 1-2, 3B, RBI, R; Grace Noonan 3-3, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R.
Game 2: Glen Lake (4-0) — Roach (WP) 3 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 K; Mikowski 1-1, 2 RBI, 2 R; Crick 1-1, 2 R; Flores 1-1, 2 RBNI; Paige Flores 1-3, 2 RBI, R; Noonan 1-2, RBI.
Lake City 16 5
Manton 15 9
Game 1: Manton — Madison Schnitker 2-4, 3 R, 2 BB; Aliyah Geary 2-5, 4 R; Morgan Shepler RBI, R; Adriana Sackett 3-3, 6 RBNI, 3 R, 2B, 3B; Genna Alexander 1-4, 2 RBI, 2 R; Kadie Meyer 3-4.
Game 2: Manton (4-3) — Maggie Powers (WP) 7 IP, 2 ER, 5 K; Morgan Shepler 2 RBI; Alexander 2 RBI; Geary 3B, RBI, 3 R; Sackett RBI.
Kalkaska 4 5
Benzie Central 0 1
Game 1: Kalkaska — Michelle Michelin (WP) 11 K, 1 H; Maddie Birgy 1-1, BB, RBI; Annie Ponstein 1-3, 2B, RBI; Benzie — Grace Heiges 6 IP, 9 K, 4 H.
Game 2: Kalkaska (7-3) — Alyssa Colvin (WP), 3 K, 1 H; Claire McDaniel 2-3, RBI, BB; Keanna Eiseler 1-3, 2B, RBI; Benzie (3-9) — Lily Grandstaff 6 IP, 3 K, 2 ER; Maya Heinze 2 H; Grandstaff H; Madison Stewart H.
Cadillac 16 9
Ludington 11 11
Game 1: Cadillac — Layke Sims (WP) 6 IP, 4 K; Sims 3-4, 4 RBI, 2 2B, 3B; Stella Balcom RBI, 2 R, 2 2B; Quinn Hess 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Grace Drabik 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Cali Quartz RBI; Cassie Jenema RBI.
Game 2: Cadillac (1-9) — Marielle Boolman 2-4, 4 RBI, 2 R, 2 3B; Chloe Lijewski RBI; Sims RBI; Hess 2B, RBI, 2 R; Drabik 2B, R; Ellie Plotnikiewicz 2B, R.
Alpena 10 11
Grayling 0 1
Grayling (9-3): Katie Kanary HR, RBI.
Harbor Light 3 20
Boyne Falls 5 8
Game 1: Harbor Light — Ava Kenwabikise 1-2, 2 R, 2B; Kallun Cope 1-2, R, 2B.
Game 2: Harbor Light (4-2, 1-1 Northern Lakes) — Ava Kenabikise 2-3, 4 R, 2B, HR; Caroline Floyd 1-2, 2 R.
Onaway 13 14
Central Lake 2 4
Central Lake (0-6) — Katelynn Wolgamott 2 H, RBI, R; Ellen Roggenbeck 2 H, RBI; Sarah McGuire H, RBI, R; Lizzy Michael H, 2 R.
East Jordan 16
Ellsworth 10
Game 1: East Jordan — Skylar Barnett (WP) 6 IP, 9 K, 7 H; Alley Whiteford 3 H, 2B, 3B, 2 BB, 3 RBI; Lillian Stone 2 H, 2B, 3 RBI; Lizzie Pop 2 H; Avary Wilson H; Sydney Guerriero H, RBI; Caitlyn Burks 2B, 2 RBI; Ellsworth — Avery Strange HR, 2B, 3 RBI.
Game 2: East Jordan — Guerriero (WP) 6 IP, 2 K, 5 H; Whiteford 4 H, 2 2B, 3B, 3 RBI; Pop 3 H, 2B, 3 RBI; Stone 2 H, 2B, 2 RBI; Caydence Kenney RBI; Burks 2 H, 2B; Lindsey Cross 2 H; Ellsworth — Molly Muladore 2 H; Strange 2B.
