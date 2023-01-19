MANCELONA — Points were scored in droves for Mancelona on Thursday as every varsity girls basketball player on the roster saw the court and got a couple of ticks on the stat sheet en route to a blowout win over Ellsworth.
Mancelona topped the Lancers by a 68-12 final in nonconference action that pitted the Ski Valley against the Northern Lakes. Mancelona allowed just four points in each the first and second quarters while scoring 18 in both to build a 36-8 lead at halftime. A 19-point third quarter ballooned Mancelona’s lead to 55-9 as the Lancers managed just a single point free thrown.
The victory snaps a two-game skid for Mancelona, which has previously had losing streaks of four games and three games this season.
Ella Schram lead all scorers with 18 points followed by Stasia Derrer, Francesca Meeder and Ella Jones with seven points each. Emily Anger and Amelia Spire each notched half a dozen points while Lydia Ackler had five, Alyssa Kiel had four, Kaylee Morris and Julia Kirby each had three, and Emma Moser rounded out the scoring with two points.
Ellsworth was led by Annabell Bartman, who had three points. The Lancers began the season with five straight losses before winning three in a row. They now find themselves on the wrong end of a two-game losing streak.
Mancelona (3-9, 1-6 Ski Valley) heads to Central Lake on Tuesday. The Lancers (3-7, 3-3 Northern Lakes) travel to Harbor Light Christian on Friday.
Inclement weather forced the cancellation and/or postponement of several games throughout northern Michigan. Follow the Record-Eagle daily for updated schedules.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Glen Lake 68
Mason CC 31
Glen Lake: Ruby Hogan 16 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals; Maddie Bradford 13 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals; Elodia Peplinski 12 points; Jessie Pugh 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (9-2, 6-0 Northwest) travel to Onekama on Tuesday.
Manton 49
Houghton Lake 43
Manton: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (5-6, 5-4 Highland) host Cadillac on Monday.
Cadillac JV 35
TC West JV 27
Traverse City West JV (5-7, 1-4 Big North): Sadie Wares 7 points.
TC West frosh 45
Cadillac frosh 9
Traverse City West (7-2, 4-1 Big North): Brooke McSawby 20 points; Abella Gallagher 14 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Elk Rapids 67
East Jordan 29
Elk Rapids: Maceo Gulich 17 points, 3 rebounds; Spencer Ball 9 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists; Keagen Cotterman 9 points, 3 rebounds.
East Jordan: Angel Delgado 8 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Elks (7-3, 3-2 Lake Michigan) travel to Grayling on Tuesday. The Red Devils (2-7, 1-4 Lake Michigan) play Battle Creek St. Philip at Ferris State University on Saturday.
Grayling 71
Harbor Springs 62
Grayling: Ethan Kucharek 28 points, 3 assists; Fletcher Quinlan 16 points, 5 rebounds; Tristan Demlow 11 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds; Kalen Hall 8 points; Maddox Mead 4 points, 5 assists.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (7-3, 4-1 Lake Michigan) host Elk Rapids on Tuesday.
Baldwin 61
Brethren 54
Brethren: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (4-5, 4-3 West Michigan D) travel to Walkerville on Wednesday.
Manistee CC 51
Walkerville 47
Manistee Catholic Central:
UP NEXT: The Sabers (5-5, 4-3) travel to Mason County Eastern on Wednesday
Marion 44
Mesick 42
Mesick: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (7-4, 6-2 West Michigan D) host Pentwater on Wednesday.
