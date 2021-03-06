Prep photo

Mancelona senior Makayla Orman (30) tries to block a shot by Forest Area senior Emily Norkowski (14) Friday at Mancelona. The Lady Ironmen won in overtime, 55-52.

 Joanie Moore/Special to the Record-Eagle

MANCELONA — It took five quarters of basketball but the Mancelona Lady Ironmen pulled out another win Friday night. 

Mancelona won its third straight game Friday with a 55-52 overtime victory over Ski Valley Conference foe Forest Area. 

The Lady Ironmen (5-5, 2-4 Ski Valley) were ahead most of the evening but the Warriors never let them get far ahead. The largest lead was seven points. 

The Warriors (1-8, 1-5 Ski Valley) managed to string together a couple of scoring possessions late to force overtime. Forest Area's Meagan Lange hit a big three-pointer late in the fourth to tie the game at 50 and send it into overtime. 

The Lady Ironmen turned their fortunes around at the free throw line in the extra quarter to seal the game after shooting poorly in the first half, according to head coach Rob Wilcox. 

Madison Wilcox led the way with 16 points for Mancelona followed by Annabelle Roy with 12, Sophia Sy 10, Makayla Orman 8 and Whitney Meyer 7. 

Emily Norkowski netted 13 points for Forest Area while Valerie Nelson and Gracie Kimball each netted 8. 

Mancelona has its next big test at Bellaire, Tuesday. The Warriors host Onaway, Tuesday. 

BOYS HOOPS 

TC St. Francis 65

Grayling 49 

TCSF (8-3, 8-2 Lake Michigan): Joey Donahue 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals; Wyatt Nausadis 12 points, 9 assists, 4 rebounds, 4 steals; Adam Gerberding 12 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists; Casey Donahue 12 points, 3 rebounds; Cole Somero 9 points. 

Grayling (3-7, 3-7 Lake Michigan): Dylan Cragg 9 points; Elliott Boik 14 points. 

UP NEXT: TC St. Francis at McBain, Saturday 2:30 p.m. 

Kingsley 50 

Buckley 46

Kingsley (6-3, 6-2 Northwest): Beau LaTulip 20 points; Will Whims 6 points, 5 rebounds; Brett Peterson 5 points, 6 rebounds. 

Buckley (4-8, 2-7 Northwest): Kyle Kaczanowski 15 points, 10 rebounds; 

UP NEXT: Kingsley hosts Leland, Monday; Buckley hosts Frankfort, Tuesday. 

TC Christian 65

Forest Area 55

Forest Area (5-6): Phoenix Mulholland 18 points, 11 rebounds; Lane Lindsay 15 points. 

TC Christian (6-3): Brock Broderick 26 points, 10 rebounds; Elijah Mleko 20 points; Cole Wierda 7 points. 

UP NEXT: TC Christian at Brethren, Monday; Forest Area hosts Onaway, Wednesday. 

Manton 65

Mason Co. E 29 

Manton (7-1, 5-1 Highland): Kaleb Moore 20 points; Luke Puffer 19 points; Jacob Rupert 8 points, 6 rebounds; Kyle Hudson 9 points, 8 rebounds. 

UP NEXT: Manton hosts Pine River, Monday. 

McBain 67

McBain NMC 47

McBain NMC (8-2): Trevin Winkle 25 points; Blake Dezeeuw 10 points; Nathan Eisenga 6 points.

UP NEXT: McBain NMC hosts Houghton Lake, Monday. 

Ellsworth 84

Alba 17

Ellsworth (8-1, 7-0 Northern Lakes): Brayden Steenwyk 21 points, 5 steals, 4 assists, 3 rebounds; Jamal Cebulski 8 points, 7 assists; Jaeger Griswold 23 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals; Jacob Jenuwine 9 points, 6 rebounds. 

UP NEXT: Ellsworth hosts Wolverine, Wednesday. 

TC Christian JV 54

Forest Area JV 26

TC Christian JV: Austin Miller 19 points; Isaiah Valliere 12 points. 

Grayling frosh 52

TC St. Francis frosh 34

TCSF frosh (5-4): Ben Stallman 9 points; Chris Bobrowski 9 points. 

UP NEXT: TCSF frosh hosts Charlevoix, Tuesday. 

GIRLS HOOPS 

TC St. Francis 36

Grayling 22

TC St. Francis (8-3, 8-2 Lake Michigan): Maggie Napont 17 points; Colleen Hegewald 9 points. 

Grayling (1-9, 1-9 Lake Michigan): Paulus 6 points. 

UP NEXT: TC St. Francis at Charlevoix, Tuesday. 

Joburg 60 

Inland Lakes 36

Johannesburg-Lewiston (5-1): Kennedy Johnson 15 points; Tara Madej 12 points; Jayden Marlatt 11 points; Gloria House 10 points. 

UP NEXT: Joburg hosts Pellston, Tuesday. 

Manton 51

Beal City 25

Manton (6-3, 4-3 Highland): Lauren Wilder 15 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists; Aysia Taylor 12 points, 12 rebounds; Grace Wahr 8 points, 6 rebounds. 

UP NEXT: Manton hosts McBain, Tuesday. 

Bellaire 50 

Onaway 30 

Bellaire (8-2, 6-1): Katie Decker 16 points, 6 rebounds; Charlie Boyce 8 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals; Emersyn Koepke 6 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; Delaney Goodwin 4 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists. 

UP NEXT: Bellaire hosts Elk Rapids, Monday. 

Leland 51

Onekama 28 

Leland (7-2, 5-2 Northwest): Olivia Lowe 24 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals; Kenzy Sluiter 7 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals; Maeve Sweeney 6 points, 9 rebounds; Tatum Kareck 4 points, 9 rebounds. 

Onekama (1-7, 1-6 Northwest): Sophie Wisniski 8 points. 

UP NEXT: Leland hosts Kingsley, Tuesday; Onekama hosts Glen Lake, Saturday. 

Manistee CC 40

Fruitport 32

Manistee Catholic Central (3-5, 2-4 West Michigan D): Ashley VanAelst 9 points; Grace Kidd 7 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Kaylyn Johnson 8 points, 5 assists. 

UP NEXT: Manistee CC hosts Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian, Saturday. 

Gaylord SM 43

Pellston 25

Gaylord St. Mary (8-2, 6-1 Ski Valley): Ava Schultz 10 points, 11 rebounds; Macey Bebble 10 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals; Bailey Murrell 8 points, 4 rebounds, 5 steals. 

Pellston: Vivian Dyer 10 points; Madison Hutchinson 9 rebounds. 

UP NEXT: Gaylord St. Mary hosts Cheboygan, Saturday. 

Ellsworth 68

Alba 13

Ellsworth (5-2, 5-1 Northern Lakes): Judy Veldbloom 21 points, 7 rebounds, 7 steals; Alexis Danforth 18 rebounds, 18 points; Celia Dhilon 9 points, 2 blocks; Keira Dulaney 8 points, 6 assists, 4 steals. 

UP NEXT: Ellsworth at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Saturday. 

McBain 58

McBain NMC 43

McBain (10-0): Emma Schierbeek 20 points; Alyssa Bode 11 points; Alexis Gilde 6 points; Olyvia Naderhood 6 points. 

UP NEXT: McBain at Roscommon, Monday. 

HOCKEY

Bay Reps 5

Alpena 3

Bay Reps (7-4): Ben Polomsky 2 goals; Tyeson Griffore 2 assists; Kaleb Miller goal, 2 assists; Ethan Vitale goal; Will Fournier goal; Owen Kinery assist; Nick Dashner assist; Aaron Ackerson assist; Garrett Hathaway 11 saves. 

UP NEXT: Bay Reps at Big Rapids, Saturday.

