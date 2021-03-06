MANCELONA — It took five quarters of basketball but the Mancelona Lady Ironmen pulled out another win Friday night.
Mancelona won its third straight game Friday with a 55-52 overtime victory over Ski Valley Conference foe Forest Area.
The Lady Ironmen (5-5, 2-4 Ski Valley) were ahead most of the evening but the Warriors never let them get far ahead. The largest lead was seven points.
The Warriors (1-8, 1-5 Ski Valley) managed to string together a couple of scoring possessions late to force overtime. Forest Area's Meagan Lange hit a big three-pointer late in the fourth to tie the game at 50 and send it into overtime.
The Lady Ironmen turned their fortunes around at the free throw line in the extra quarter to seal the game after shooting poorly in the first half, according to head coach Rob Wilcox.
Madison Wilcox led the way with 16 points for Mancelona followed by Annabelle Roy with 12, Sophia Sy 10, Makayla Orman 8 and Whitney Meyer 7.
Emily Norkowski netted 13 points for Forest Area while Valerie Nelson and Gracie Kimball each netted 8.
Mancelona has its next big test at Bellaire, Tuesday. The Warriors host Onaway, Tuesday.
BOYS HOOPS
TC St. Francis 65
Grayling 49
TCSF (8-3, 8-2 Lake Michigan): Joey Donahue 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals; Wyatt Nausadis 12 points, 9 assists, 4 rebounds, 4 steals; Adam Gerberding 12 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists; Casey Donahue 12 points, 3 rebounds; Cole Somero 9 points.
Grayling (3-7, 3-7 Lake Michigan): Dylan Cragg 9 points; Elliott Boik 14 points.
UP NEXT: TC St. Francis at McBain, Saturday 2:30 p.m.
Kingsley 50
Buckley 46
Kingsley (6-3, 6-2 Northwest): Beau LaTulip 20 points; Will Whims 6 points, 5 rebounds; Brett Peterson 5 points, 6 rebounds.
Buckley (4-8, 2-7 Northwest): Kyle Kaczanowski 15 points, 10 rebounds;
UP NEXT: Kingsley hosts Leland, Monday; Buckley hosts Frankfort, Tuesday.
TC Christian 65
Forest Area 55
Forest Area (5-6): Phoenix Mulholland 18 points, 11 rebounds; Lane Lindsay 15 points.
TC Christian (6-3): Brock Broderick 26 points, 10 rebounds; Elijah Mleko 20 points; Cole Wierda 7 points.
UP NEXT: TC Christian at Brethren, Monday; Forest Area hosts Onaway, Wednesday.
Manton 65
Mason Co. E 29
Manton (7-1, 5-1 Highland): Kaleb Moore 20 points; Luke Puffer 19 points; Jacob Rupert 8 points, 6 rebounds; Kyle Hudson 9 points, 8 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Manton hosts Pine River, Monday.
McBain 67
McBain NMC 47
McBain NMC (8-2): Trevin Winkle 25 points; Blake Dezeeuw 10 points; Nathan Eisenga 6 points.
UP NEXT: McBain NMC hosts Houghton Lake, Monday.
Ellsworth 84
Alba 17
Ellsworth (8-1, 7-0 Northern Lakes): Brayden Steenwyk 21 points, 5 steals, 4 assists, 3 rebounds; Jamal Cebulski 8 points, 7 assists; Jaeger Griswold 23 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals; Jacob Jenuwine 9 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Ellsworth hosts Wolverine, Wednesday.
TC Christian JV 54
Forest Area JV 26
TC Christian JV: Austin Miller 19 points; Isaiah Valliere 12 points.
Grayling frosh 52
TC St. Francis frosh 34
TCSF frosh (5-4): Ben Stallman 9 points; Chris Bobrowski 9 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF frosh hosts Charlevoix, Tuesday.
GIRLS HOOPS
TC St. Francis 36
Grayling 22
TC St. Francis (8-3, 8-2 Lake Michigan): Maggie Napont 17 points; Colleen Hegewald 9 points.
Grayling (1-9, 1-9 Lake Michigan): Paulus 6 points.
UP NEXT: TC St. Francis at Charlevoix, Tuesday.
Joburg 60
Inland Lakes 36
Johannesburg-Lewiston (5-1): Kennedy Johnson 15 points; Tara Madej 12 points; Jayden Marlatt 11 points; Gloria House 10 points.
UP NEXT: Joburg hosts Pellston, Tuesday.
Manton 51
Beal City 25
Manton (6-3, 4-3 Highland): Lauren Wilder 15 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists; Aysia Taylor 12 points, 12 rebounds; Grace Wahr 8 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Manton hosts McBain, Tuesday.
Bellaire 50
Onaway 30
Bellaire (8-2, 6-1): Katie Decker 16 points, 6 rebounds; Charlie Boyce 8 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals; Emersyn Koepke 6 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; Delaney Goodwin 4 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists.
UP NEXT: Bellaire hosts Elk Rapids, Monday.
Leland 51
Onekama 28
Leland (7-2, 5-2 Northwest): Olivia Lowe 24 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals; Kenzy Sluiter 7 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals; Maeve Sweeney 6 points, 9 rebounds; Tatum Kareck 4 points, 9 rebounds.
Onekama (1-7, 1-6 Northwest): Sophie Wisniski 8 points.
UP NEXT: Leland hosts Kingsley, Tuesday; Onekama hosts Glen Lake, Saturday.
Manistee CC 40
Fruitport 32
Manistee Catholic Central (3-5, 2-4 West Michigan D): Ashley VanAelst 9 points; Grace Kidd 7 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Kaylyn Johnson 8 points, 5 assists.
UP NEXT: Manistee CC hosts Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian, Saturday.
Gaylord SM 43
Pellston 25
Gaylord St. Mary (8-2, 6-1 Ski Valley): Ava Schultz 10 points, 11 rebounds; Macey Bebble 10 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals; Bailey Murrell 8 points, 4 rebounds, 5 steals.
Pellston: Vivian Dyer 10 points; Madison Hutchinson 9 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Gaylord St. Mary hosts Cheboygan, Saturday.
Ellsworth 68
Alba 13
Ellsworth (5-2, 5-1 Northern Lakes): Judy Veldbloom 21 points, 7 rebounds, 7 steals; Alexis Danforth 18 rebounds, 18 points; Celia Dhilon 9 points, 2 blocks; Keira Dulaney 8 points, 6 assists, 4 steals.
UP NEXT: Ellsworth at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Saturday.
McBain 58
McBain NMC 43
McBain (10-0): Emma Schierbeek 20 points; Alyssa Bode 11 points; Alexis Gilde 6 points; Olyvia Naderhood 6 points.
UP NEXT: McBain at Roscommon, Monday.
HOCKEY
Bay Reps 5
Alpena 3
Bay Reps (7-4): Ben Polomsky 2 goals; Tyeson Griffore 2 assists; Kaleb Miller goal, 2 assists; Ethan Vitale goal; Will Fournier goal; Owen Kinery assist; Nick Dashner assist; Aaron Ackerson assist; Garrett Hathaway 11 saves.
UP NEXT: Bay Reps at Big Rapids, Saturday.