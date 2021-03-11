MANCELONA — A post-game water shower for head coach Brian Sheridan only seemed right Wednesday.
Just not the type that includes a five-gallon Gatorade cooler.
Instead, the Mancelona boys basketball team doused their coach with their individual water bottles — a COVID precaution that made its way into games this season — after winning the program's first Ski Valley Conference title.
Mancelona took home its first Ski Valley Conference title Wednesday night with a 62-15 win over Bellaire at home. The Ironmen will share the 2021 title with Gaylord St. Mary, which beat Central Lake 59-23 Wednesday to clinch the tie.
"All the guys on this team have been three- or four-year guys," Sheridan said. "The past two years we couldn't get over the hump, but we did it. A lot of that has to go to Jayden Alfred too, he has played 30 minutes a game since he was a freshman and helped us get here."
Alfred led the way again Wednesday with 24 points, 12 rebounds, eight steals, five assists and two dunks that lit up the Mancelona student section — a group that eventually rushed the court.
Ben Palmer had nine points and Justin Ackler added eight for the Ironmen. Mancelona (9-3, 7-1 Ski Valley) travels to Ellsworth on Friday.
"These guys bring it defensively, I can't ask for much more effort," Sheridan said. "Now we have to keep rolling and get a district."
BOYS HOOPS
Gaylord SM 59
Central Lake 23
Gaylord St. Mary clinches share of Ski Valley title with win
Gaylord St. Mary (10-3, 7-1 Ski Valley): Conrad Korte 16 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks; Brody Jeffers 15 points; Gavin Bebble 10 points, 5 assists.
Central Lake: Drayten Evans 5 points.
UP NEXT: Gaylord St. Mary hosts Joburg, Friday.
Brethren 54
Manistee Catholic 49
Brethren won back-to-back conference titles for the first time since 1960, beating Manistee Catholic 54-49 to claim consecutive West Michigan D League crowns.
Brethren (8-3, 7-1 West Michigan D): Skylar Wojciechowski 18 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds; Kenny King 16 points, 6 steals; Anthony Beccaria 14 points, 9 rebounds.
Manistee Catholic (5-7, 5-3 West Michigan D): Mateo Barnett 16 points; Adam Pierce 14 points; Blake Johnson 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats travel Tuesday to Baldwin in a game that doesn't count toward the WMD standings; the Sabers host Traverse City Christian, Friday.
TC Christian 81
GT Academy 30
TC Christian (7-4): Brock Broderick 21 points; Elijah Mleko 13 points; Elliott Molby 12 points.
UP NEXT: TC Christian at Manistee Catholic Central, Friday.
McBain NMC 53
Beal City 41
McBain NMC (10-2): Trevin Winkle 20 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists; Blake Dezeeuw 11 points, 6 rebounds; Seth VanHaitsma 6 points; Andrew Eisenga 6 points.
UP NEXT: NMC hosts Roscommon, Friday.
Ellsworth 77
Wolverine 28
Ellsworth (9-1): Brayden Steenwyk 22 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals; Kelan Pletcher 18 points, 5 rebounds; Jaeger Griswold 13 points, 12 steals, 4 assists, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Ellsworth hosts Mancelona, Friday.
TC Christian JV 50
GTA JV 27
TC Christian JV: Isaiah Valliere 14 points; Austin Miller 9 points; Vince Weber 9 points.
TC West frosh 53
TC St. Francis frosh 26
TCSF frosh (5-5): Ben Stallman 8 points; Chris Bobrowski 8 points.
TC West frosh: Max Ogden 13 points; Keegan Smith 9 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF hosts Kalkaska, Friday.
GIRLS HOOPS
Ellsworth 54
Wolverine 27
Ellsworth (7-2, 5-1 Northern Lakes): Judy Veldbloom 30 points, 8 steals, 5 assists, 4 rebounds; Alexis Danforth 10 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists; Celia Dawson 6 points.
UP NEXT: Ellsworth at Mancelona, Thursday.
TC West frosh 32
TC St. Francis frosh 29
TCSF frosh (1-1): Nora Madion 9 points; Sophie Hardy 6 points' Sophia Ellalasingham 6 points.
TC West frosh: Audrey LaFaive 10 points; Emilie Frechette 7.
HOCKEY
Petoskey 3
TC West 1
Petoskey: Derek Hebner goal; Dylan Robinson goal; Ethan Decker goal.
WRESTLING
Grayling wins ninth straight Lake Michigan crown at final dual
Team results: Grayling def. Boyne City 40-40, on criteria; Grayling def. TC St. Francis 60-24; Grayling def. Kalkaska 66-10; Boyne City def. TC St. Francis 36-14; Boyne City def. Kalkaska 42-12;
Grayling top performers: Tucker Mertes, Hunter Strohaver, Shelby Thomas all won three matches.
Boyne City individual records: Tim Bowman 3-0; Anders Foltz 3-0; Jacob Gregware 3-0; Gavin Hernandez 3-0; Bobby Hoth 2-0; Jordan McBee 2-1; Jacob Bush 2-1; Collin Schoolcraft 1-0; Max Matthews 1-2; Milton Grubaugh 2-0 in two exhibitions.
UP NEXT: Boyne City at Cheboygan for team districts, March 17.