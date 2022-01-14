MANCELONA — Mancelona stayed undefeated in the Ski Valley Conference with a 70-52 boys basketball win over Pellston, setting up a showdown with Onaway next week for league supremacy.
The Ironmen (5-3, 5-0 Ski Valley) and Cardinals are the only undefeated teams remaining in SVC play.
"They're athletic and have some good, young talent," Mancelona head coach Brian Sheridan said. "And they have a very good senior in Jager Mix."
Justin Ackler led Mancelona in Thursday's game with 21 points. Oumar Sy added 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Trace Miller pitched in 16 points and 12 boards.
"We had a good effort defensively and rebounded really well tonight on both ends of the floor," Sheridan said.
The Ironmen travel Wednesday to Onaway (5-0, 5-0 SVC) with sole possession of first place on the line.
BOYS HOOPS
TC St. Francis 73
East Jordan 44
TC St. Francis (6-1, 4-0 Lake Michigan): Wyatt Nausadis 19 points, 5 steals; Drew Breimayer 11 points, 6 rebounds; Charlie Peterson 8 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists, 2 blocks; Cole Somero 8 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals.
East Jordan (3-3, 0-3 Lake Michigan): Mason Malpass 15 points; 5 rebounds; JJ Weber 8 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators visit Elk Rapids for a matchup of the only two remaining undefeated LMC teams Tuesday; the Red Devils travel Tuesday to Kalkaska.
Elk Rapids 58
Kalkaska 53
Elk Rapids (4-1, 4-0 Lake Michigan): Mason Travis 19 points; Spencer Ball 11 points; Max Irelan 8 points.
Kalkaska (3-3, 1-2 Lake Michigan): Blaine Barkovich 17 points; Thorston Booy 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks travel Friday to Lake Leelanau St. Mary; the Blazers host East Jordan, Tuesday.
Boyne City 62
Grayling 48
Boyne City (5-1, 2-1 Lake Michigan): Alex Calcaterra 17 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists; Jack Neer 16 points, 7 rebounds; Jacob Johnson 13 points, 6 rebounds; Gavin Hewitt 5 points; Aaron Bess 5 points.
Grayling (4-3, 1-2 Lake Michigan): Dylan Cragg 15 points; Caleb Caul 11 points; Ethan Kucharek 8 points; Fletcher Quinlan 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers host Harbor Springs, Tuesday; the Vikings host Charlevoix, Tuesday.
Joburg-Lewiston 83
Central Lake 57
Johannesburg-Lewiston (4-3, 3-2 Ski Valley): Preston Marlatt 25 points; Ethan Voss 15 points.
Central Lake (2-5, 1-4 Ski Valley): Garrison Bennett 21 points, 6 steals; Drayten Evans 15 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans host Inland Lakes, Tuesday.
Mesick 83
Walkerville 29
Mesick (4-0, 4-0 West Michigan D): Connor Simmer 22 points, 8 rebounds; Logan Wienclaw 12 points, 10 rebounds; Jacob McCree 10 points, 6 rebounds; Tyler Sexton 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs travel Saturday to Brethren for a 2:30 p.m. matchup.
Bear Lake 34 (3OT)
Manistee CC 29
Bear Lake outlasted Manistee Catholic Central 34-29 in triple overtime, with eighth-grader Grady Harless hitting a 3-pointer to give the Lakers the lead in the third OT and Nate Sanderson clinching the win with a pair of free throws.
Bear Lake (2-3, 2-2 West Michigan D): Jake Griffis 13 points, 14 rebounds, 6 blocks; Cole Merrill 5 points, 6 rebounds,2 assists; Keegin Johnson 4 points, 13 rebounds; Sanderson 4 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks.
Manistee CC (2-4, 1-4 West Michigan D): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lakers host Buckley, Tuesday; the Sabers travel Thursday to Pentwater.
Manton 60
Lake City 46
Manton (4-5, 2-3 Highland): Johnathen Traxler 20 points; Luke Puffer 15 points; Lincoln Hicks 11 points.
Lake City (4-4, 3-3 Highland): Gavin Bisballe 17 points; Darin Kunkel 14 points.
UP NEXT: The rangers travel Wednesday to Houghton Lake; the Trojans visit McBain, Wednesday.
McBain NMC 63
Pine River 27
McBain NMC (6-0, 6-0 Highland): Landon Ochampaugh 13 points, 4 rebounds off the bench; Trevin Winkle 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Blake Dezeeuw 12 points; Nathan Eisenga 9 points; Carter Quist 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets host Harrison, Wednesday.
Houghton Lake 39
McBain 25
McBain (0-4, 0-4 Highland): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers host Lake City, Wednesday.
TC St. Francis JV 40
East Jordan JV 10
TC St. Francis (2-4, 2-1 Lake Michigan): Ben Stallman 7 points; Harrison Shepherd 5 points.
TC St. Francis frosh 35
East Jordan frosh 31
TC St. Francis (2-2, 2-0 Lake Michigan): Isaiah Millward 14 points.