MANCELONA — A total team effort led Mancelona to an upset win against visiting Bellaire on Tuesday.
Eight of Mancelona's 11 varsity girls basketball players tallied points in the Ski Valley Conference matchup to clip the Eagles' wings in a 36-33 victory. Ella Schram led Mancelona with eight points, scoring two in each quarter to build a 17-16 lead at the half and then push it to 26-21 after three quarters of play.
Mancelona (8-13, 6-10 Ski Valley) also received solid efforts from Emily Angler (seven points), Alyssa Keil (six points), Francesca Meeder (five points) as well as Amelia Spires and Lydia Ackler, who scored three each, and Ella Jones and Emma Mosher, who each had two.
Jacey Somers led Bellaire (12-9, 7-9 Ski Valley) and all scorers with 25 points.
Mancelona welcomes Roscommon on Thursday. The Eagles host Boyne City on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TC St. Francis 51
Kingsley 40
Traverse City St. Francis: Maggie Napont 21 points; Gwyneth Bramer 15 points; Brooke Meeker 6 points; Allee Shepherd 4 points; Adrianna Spranger 4 points.
Kingsley: Grace Lewis 14 points; Grace Hillier 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (18-2, 12-1 Lake Michigan) host Kalkaska on Thursday. The Stags (12-9, 10-3 Northwest) welcome Benzie Central on Friday.
Leland 40
GT Academy 25
Leland: Elli Miller 18 points, 4 rebounds; Maeve Sweeney 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists; Mallory Lowe 9 points, 4 steals.
Grand Traverse Academy: Julia Jones 12 points, 9 steals, 5 rebounds; Megan Pavwoski 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block.
UP NEXT: The Comets (12-8, 7-6 Northwest) host Buckley on Thursday. The Mustangs (7-9) welcome Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian on Friday.
Gaylord 42
Cheboygan 19
Gaylord: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (12-9, 4-5 Big North) host Alpena on Friday.
Charlevoix 40
Grayling 29
Charlevoix: Abbey Wright 18 points, 6 rebounds; Mikayla Sharrow 8 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals; Bayani Collins 5 points, 6 rebounds.
Grayling: Makayla Watkins 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (9-12, 7-7 Lake Michigan) head to Manton on Thursday. The Vikings (10-11, 4-10 Lake Michigan) host Alcona on Thursday.
Tawas 31
Kalkaska 29
Kalkaska: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blazers (1-17, 0-13 Lake Michigan) head to Traverse City St. Francis on Thursday.
Buckley 55
Walkerville 2
Buckley: Kayla Milarch 16 points, 6 steals, 5 rebounds; Aiden Harrand 13 points, 12 steals, 6 assists; Taylor Matthews 7 points, 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Bears (10-11, 3-10 Northwest) head to Leland on Thursday.
Benzie Central 45
Manistee CC 38
Benzie Central: Kara Johnson 27 points; Grace Heiges 5 points; Gloria Stepanovich 4 points, 13 rebounds.
Manistee Catholic Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (15-6, 10-3 Northwest) head to Kingsley on Friday. The Sabers (17-4, 13-2 West Michigan D) host Brethren on Thursday.
Joburg 49
Forest Area 25
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (16-6, 11-5 Ski Valley) play Atlanta in the first round of districts at Rogers City on Monday. Forest Area (2-18, 2-14 Ski Valley) battles Onekama in the first round of districts at Buckley on Monday.
Gaylord SM 74
Inland Lakes 30
Gaylord St. Mary: Macey Bebble 20 points; Ava Schultz 15 points; Sydney Grusczynski 9 points; Miriam Murrell 8 points; Kayley Jeffers 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (19-2, 16-0 Ski Valley) travel to Harbor Springs on Friday.
Manistee 67
Holton 45
Manistee: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee (9-12, 5-7 West Michigan Lakes) hosts Fremont on Friday.
Lake City 52
Hart 41
Lake City: MacKenzie Bisballe 33 points, 19 rebounds; Alie Bisballe 12 points, 9 rebounds; Emma Nickerson 4 points, 5 rebounds; Tarrin Miller 3 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (20-1, 14-1 Highland) head to McBain on Thursday.
Manton 31
Pine River 26
Manton: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (7-13, 7-9 Highland) host Charlevoix on Friday.
St. Francis JV 48(OT)
Kingsley JV 39
Traverse City St. Francis (19-1, 12-1 Lake Michigan): Zoey Jetter 14 points; Maya Padisak 9 points; Harper Nausadis 9 points; Sidney Peters 8 points; Riley Collins 6 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Leland 50
GT Academy 28
Leland: Adrian Spencer 10 points; Ryan Grinage 10 points.
Grand Traverse Academy: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Comets (3-16, 0-12 Northwest) head to Buckley on Friday. The Mustangs (1-13) host Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian on Friday.
Cadillac 57
Big Rapids 56
Cadillac: Charlie Howell 20 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals; Jaden Montague 20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (15-4, 7-2 Big North) travel to Traverse City West on Friday.
Petoskey 91
Benzie Central 57
Petoskey: Cade Trudeau 19 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists.
Benzie Central: Jaxon Childers 23 points.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (14-5, 6-3 Big North) head to Traverse City Central on Friday. The Huskies (10-9, 9-4 Northwest) host Kingsley on Friday.
Elk Rapids 71
Grayling 52
Elk Rapids: Spencer Ball 16 points, 4 assists; Maceo Gulich 15 points; Caleb Kerfoot 11 points, 5 assists.
Grayling: Fletcher Quinlan 17 points; Ethan Kucharek 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks (14-6, 8-5 Lake Michigan) head to Charlevoix on Friday. The Vikings (11-8, 7-6 Lake Michigan) host Traverse City St. Francis on Friday.
Harbor Springs 71
East Jordan 67
Harbor Springs: Braeden Flynn 29 points; Jack Clancy 16 points.
East Jordan: Lucas Stone 21 points; Korbyn Russell 15 points; Devon Olstrom 10 points, 8 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Rams (10-9, 7-6 Lake Michigan) head to Glen Lake on Wednesday. The Red Devils (4-15, 2-11 Lake Michigan) host Boyne City on Friday.
Ellsworth 63
Burt Lake NMC 50
Ellsworth: Kelan Pletcher 24 points; Jacob Jenuwine 23 points, 5 steals; Patrick Puroll 10 rebounds, 10 assists, 5 steals; Cameron Snyder 12 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (15-5, 9-2 Northern Lakes) host Wolverine on Thursday.
Inland Lakes 71
Forest Area 26
Forest Area: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Forest Area (0-15, 0-13 Ski Valley) travel to Pellston on Wednesday.
Harbor Light 74
Kinross Maplewood 57
Harbor Light: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Swordsmen (11-8, 8-3 Northern Lakes) host Alanson on Thursday.
Holton 59
Manistee 39
Manistee: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee (4-15, 1-9 West Michigan Lakes) hosts Ludington on Thursday.
Hesperia 46
Manistee CC 43
Manistee Catholic Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Sabers (8-11, 7-9 West Michigan D) travel to Walkerville on Wednesday.
Boyne Falls 60
Petoskey SM 18
Boyne Falls: JT Greenier 18 points; Ashton Spang 15 points; Jery Love 13 points; Bryce Tons 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Loggers (2-16, 0-12 Northern lakes) travel to Cadillac Heritage on Thursday.
St. Francis frosh 40
Boyne City frosh 23
Traverse City St. Francis (10-7, 9-3 Lake Michigan): George Heeringa 14 points; Scout Goldman 4 points, 12 rebounds.
