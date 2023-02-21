Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers early and steady snow likely later in the day. High 29F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Periods of snow. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.