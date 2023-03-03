MANCELONA — Abbi Wildfong got quite the sendoff Thursday. The Mancelona girls wrestler walked through a line of applauding classmates, teachers and well-wishers and then was given a police and fire escort out of town as she headed to Detroit to compete in the individual state wrestling championships at Ford Field on Friday and Saturday.
Wildfong earned a state qualifying berth, taking third place in the 106-pound bracket at the regional tournament
"Abbi is a no-frills wrestler," Mancelona wrestling coach Joe Johnston said. "Her foresight on the mat against her opponents is only outweighed by her determination to succeed."
Nicki Johnston, also a coach with Mancelona wrestling program, said they could not be more proud of Wildfong and her accomplishments.
"Abbi is as real as they come," she said. "She shows up, helps out, and wants no recognition. She is so special to our Ironmen wrestling program."
Other girls who qualified for the state championship finals included Traverse City West’s Abbey Dahl and Anna Beers; Gaylord's Sunni LaFond; Manton’s Makayla Gowell, Kennedi Wahmhoff, Summer Cook and Chloe Colton; Frankfort’s Isabella Crompton; Benzie Central’s Cambrie Lawrence; Manistee’s Ava Pike and Grayling's Mandy Andrews.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TC Central 64
Midland Dow 58
Traverse City Central: Anthony Ribel 22 points (now has 1,014 for career to become first Trojan in program history to reach the 1,000-point milestone as a junior; now has 522 this season), 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Jaden Clark 16 points; Jack Hogan 5 points, 6 assists; JJ Dutmers 8 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (12-10, 8-2 Big North) head to Sault Ste. Marie for district action Monday.
Midland 71
TC West 68
Traverse City West: Lincoln Lockhart 16 points; Ben Habers 12 points; Quentin Gillespie 11 points; Brier Meredith 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans (9-13, 5-5 Big North) host Gaylord in the first round of districts Monday.
Cadillac 54(OT)
TC St Francis 46
Cadillac: Jaden Montague 15 points; Gavin Goetz 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks, 1 steal; Charlie Howell 9 points, 5 rebounds; Eli Main 9 points; Kyle McGowan 3 points, 12 rebounds.
Traverse City St. Francis: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (18-4, 8-2 Big North) battle either Reed City or Remus Chippewa Hills in districts Wednesday. The Gladiators (18-4, 13-1 Lake Michigan) take on the winner of Lake City and Benzie Central in districts Wednesday.
TC Christian 77
Forest Area 42
Traverse City Christian: Reece Broderick 19 points; Levi Schultz 10 points; AJ Wylie 9 points; Jonah Mleko 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (14-7) take on Leland in districts at Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Wednesday. Forest Area (0-19, 0-16 Ski Valley) battle Marion at Mesick in district action Monday.
Glen Lake 71
Harbor Springs 60
Glen Lake: Luke Hazelton 24 points, 5 threes in 2nd half; Sean Galla 12 points; Neil Ihme 12 points.
Harbor Springs: Rider Bartel 27 points; Braeden Flynn 14 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (18-4, 13-1 Northwest) take on the winner of Manton and Pine River in a district semifinal Wednesday. The Rams (12-10, 8-6 Lake Michigan) had to Mancelona for districts Monday.
Ludington 77(OT)
Benzie Central 65
Benzie Central: Miles Pritchett 24 points; Jaxon Childers 18 points; Carson Case 15 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (11-11, 10-4 Northwest) head to Lake City for districts Monday.
Gaylord SM 80
Pellston 62
Gaylord St. Mary: The Snowbirds grab a share of Ski Valley with Onaway and Inland Lakes. Brody Jeffers 30 points; Daniel Jacobsen 20 points; Gavin Bebble 18 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (18-4, 14-2 Ski Valley) take on the winner of Central Lake and Boyne Falls in the district semifinal Wednesday.
Bellaire 67
Joburg 30
Bellaire: Jayden Hanson 23 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block; Drake Koepke 17 points, 5 steals, 2 assists; Jordan Stevens 7 points, 4 rebounds.
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Will Boden 11 points; Elijah Lindbert 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (12-9, 8-8 Ski Valley) travel to Ellsworth for a district semifinal Wednesday. The Cardinals (2-18, 2-13 Ski Valley) host Pellston on Saturday.
Charlevoix 69
Mancelona 48
Charlevoix: Max Dixon 22 points, 9 rebounds; Joe Gaffney 22 points; Troy Nickel 12 points.
Mancelona: Tavin Morgan 15 points; Aiden Dixon 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (5-17, 2-12 Lake Michigan) travel to East Jordan for districts Monday. The Ironmen (7-15, 7-9 Ski Valley) host Harbor Springs for districts Monday.
Marion 44
Bear Lake 35
Bear Lake: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (8-14, 6-12 West Michigan D) host Onekama in a district semifinal Wednesday.
Gaylord 54
East Jordan 45
East Jordan: Max Beal 12 points, 8 rebounds; Ethan Thomas 11 points; Lucas Stone 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (13-9, 3-7 Big North) head to Traverse City West for districts Monday. The Red Devils (4-18, 2-12 Lake Michigan) host Charlevoix in districts Monday.
Grayling 71
Inland Lakes 47
Grayling: Fletcher Quinlan 17 points; Tristan Demlow 14 points; Maddox Mead 12 points; Ethan Kucharek 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (13-9, 7-7 Lake Michigan) travel to Cheboygan for a district semifinal Wednesday.
Manistee CC 61
Brethren 33
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Sabers (9-13, 8-10 West Michigan D) and the Bobcats (8-14, 6-12 West Michigan D) rematch in the first round of districts at Bear Lake on Monday.
Pine River 42
Manton 33
Manton: Nolan Moffit 11 points; Lincoln Hicks 8 points; Brenen Salani 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (8-14, 7-9 Highland) rematch against Pine River in districts action Monday at Lake City.
Petoskey 72
Mt. Pleasant 69
Petoskey: Cade Trudeau 26 points.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (15-6, 6-4 Big North) travels to Alpena for districts Monday.
TC Central JV 66
Midland Dow JV 45
Traverse City Central (17-2): Scotty Goodwing 19 points; Ethan Rademacher 16 points.
TC West JV 61
Midland JV 24
Traverse City West (17-2): Blake LaFaive 11 points; Owen Hendrix 7 points.
TC Central frosh 32
Mid. Dow frosh 23
Traverse City Central (10-11): Carter Gle 8 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.