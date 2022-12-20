MANCELONA — Mancelona trailed 31-12 at halftime.
You wouldn't have known it by looking at the final score.
Pine River topped Mancelona 51-41 as the Ironmen rallied in the second half to close the gap on the Bucks.
"We got off to a slow start in the first half and won the second half," Mancelona head coach Brian Sheridan said. "We have a young group that's only going to get better and better as the season goes on."
Aiden Dixon led the Ironmen with 11 points. Jason Naumcheff added 10.
Mancelona (2-3, 2-0 Ski Valley Conference) is off until a Jan. 5 date at Gaylord St. Mary.
BOYS HOOPS
Petoskey 65
Elk Rapids 41
Petoskey (5-0): Cade Trudeau 25 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists; Jackson Jonker 12 points; Shane Izzard 8 points; Michael Squires 8 points.
Elk Rapids (2-2): Spencer Ball 10 points, 5 steals; Haven Somers 6 points; Zeke Bolbe 6 points.
UP NEXT: Petoskey plays host Grand Haven in the Lakeshore Cup, Dec. 29; the Elks travel Jan. 4 to Kingsley.
TC Christian 50
Marion 34
Traverse City Christian (4-1): Levi Schultz 24 points; Reece Broderick 15 points.
Marion: Mason Salisbury 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Sabres travel Jan. 3 to Buckley.
Ellsworth 73
Boyne Falls 45
Ellsworth (3-1, 2-1 Northern Lakes): Kelan Pletcher 32 points; Jacob Jenuwine 17 points; Patrick Puroll 15 points.
Boyne Falls (0-5, 0-3 Northern Lakes): Ashton Spang 11 points; Jery Love 10 points; Keaton Matelski 8 points; James Greenier 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Lancers visit Bellaire, Wednesday; the Loggers host Alanson, Wednesday.
GIRLS HOOPS
Charlevoix 49
Kingsley 47
Charlevoix (3-2, 3-0 Lake Michigan): Anna Kemp 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Abbey Wright 13 points, 12 rebounds; Evelyn Rosier 11 points, 4 rebounds; Mikayla Sharrow 5 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals.
Kingsley (4-3, 3-2 Northwest): Hannah Grahn 19 points; Kaylee Schelich 8 points; Marissa Graham 6 points; Grace Hillier 4 points; Chrissy Whims 4 points; Claire Dutton 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Rayders travel Wednesday to East Jordan; the Stags travel Jan. 4 to Grayling.
Buckley 52
Pentwater 14
Buckley (4-1, 0-1 Northwest): Kayla Milarch 19 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 assists; Taylor Matthews 11 points, 12 rebounds; Allie Brimmer 10 points; Maddie Chilson 8 rebounds, 3 blocks, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Bears host Benzie Central, Wednesday.
Ellsworth 57
Boyne Falls 27
Ellsworth (2-5, 2-2 Northern Lakes): Hannah Essenberg 14 points, 2 assists; Bella Essenberg 11 points; Avery Strange 8 points, 11 rebounds.
Boyne Falls (0-4, 0-4 Northern Lakes): Riley Zbacnik 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Lancers host the Loggers, Jan. 4; Boyne Falls hosts Alanson, Wednesday.
Joburg 60
Mio 28
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Jocelyn Tobias 14 points; Gloria House 12 points; Emerson Wertman 11 points.
