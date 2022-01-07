MANCELONA — Atop the Ski Valley Conference.
That’s where Mancelona sits after the Ironmen defeated Gaylord St. Mary 49-41 Thursday evening in boys basketball.
Oumar Sy led a very balanced Mancelona effort with 12 points.
Jason Naumcheff added nine points, Trace Miller eight, and Aiden Dixon and Adam Ackler seven each.
“They’ve won the league two of the last three years,” Ironmen coach Brian Sheridan said. “We’ve had some great battles over the years.”
Onaway (3-0, 3-0 SVC) also remained undefeated in the league, pulling out a five-point win in overtime over Johannesburg-Lewiston (2-3, 2-2).
Brody Jeffers led St. Mary with 16 points while Gavin Bebble added 14, Daniel Smith six and Daniel Jacobson five.
Mancelona (3-3, 3-0) travels Tuesday to Inland Lakes while the Snowbirds (3-2, 2-1) host Onaway on Tuesday.
BOYS HOOPS
Grayling 78
Cheboygan 49
Grayling (3-2): Caleb Caul 16 points; Matt Pittman 15 points; Maddox Mead 10 points; Ethan Kucharek 10 points; Nate Persing 9 points; Dylan Cragg 8 points.
Cheboygan (1-4): Henry Stempky 14 points; Connor Gibbons 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings host Kalkaska, Tuesday.
Bellaire 63
Central Lake 59
Central Lake: Garrison Barrett 19 points; Dillon Sanderson 15 points; Gavin Miller 10 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks.
Bellaire: Jayden Hanson 13 points; Cole Robinson 13 points; Jordan Stevens 13 points.
UP NEXT: Central Lake (1-5, 0-3 Ski Valley) at Forest Area, Tuesday; Bellaire (2-3, 1-2 Ski Valley) hosts Pellston, Tuesday.
GIRLS HOOPS
Lake City 56
Roscommon 34
Lake City: Mackenzie Bisballe 16 Points, 14 rebounds, 8 blocks; Chloe Bisballe 11 Points, 8 rebounds, 8 steals, 9 assists; Tarrin Miller 11 points.
UP NEXT: Lake City (6-0, 5-0 Highland) hosts McBain NMC in Highland Conference play Wednesday.
SKIING
Lake Charlevoix girls 2nd in 1st LMC meet
The Lake Charlevoix ski team took second in its first girls meet, coming in only four points behind Harbor Springs in a Lake Michigan Conference. The co-op between Boyne City and Charlevoix saw Taylor Stockwell finish first in slalom and second in giant slalom.
Girls team scores: 1. Harbor Springs 50; 2. Lake Charlevoix 54; 3. Great North Alpine 77; 4. Grayling 108.
Area girls slalom top 10: 1. Stockwell, LC; 3. Ella Doumanian, LC; 4. Avery Kita, LC; 6. Miriam Ahluwalia, GNA; 7. Liesl Stellin, GNA; 9. Nelle Olson, GRY.
Area girls giant slalom top 10: 2. Stockwell, LC; 3. Kita, LC; 4. Stellin, GNA; 5. Doumanian, LC; 8. Emma Clark, GNA; 9. Olson, GRY; 10. M. Ahluwalia, GNA.
Boys team scores: 1. Harbor Springs 39; 2. Great North Alpine 46; 3. Grayling 100; 4. Lake Charlevoix 121.
Area boys slalom top 7: 2. Corbin Murphy, GNA; 5. James Theunte, GNA; 6. Julia Ahluwalia, GNA; 8. Jack Herzog, LC; 9. Trevor Cvitkovich, GRY.
Area boys giant slalom top 7: 2. Aidan Peters, GNA; 3. Murphy, GNA; 4. Anthony Fisher, GRY; 6. Theunte, GNA; 7. Trevor Kline-Johnson, GRY; 9. J. Ahluwalia, GNA.
WRESTLING
Boyne splits LMC duals
Boyne City’s first Lake Michigan Conference duals of the season brought back a 1-1 result.
The Ramblers fell to Charlevoix 54-18 and topped Kalkaska 34-9, despite missing several starters.
Jordan McBee, Lydia Krauss and Aron Markovics finished the meet with 2-0 records.
McBee posted a pin and a major decision, Krauss won twice by fall and Markovics picked up two forfeit wins and an exhibition pin. Curtis Yang went 1-1.
The Ramblers next head to Petoskey for the Carl VanderWall duals Saturday.
Andrew Rosenthal contributed to this report.