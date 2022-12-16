TRAVERSE CITY — There isn’t enough squids to be thrown on the ice in Traverse City after the Bay Reps finished the game on Thursday. Two Reps recorded three goals or more in their 8-0 victory against Cranbrook Kingswood.
Grant Lucas scored four goals and Riley Pierce recorded his first hat trick of the season.
“It’s easy to praise the kids that do a lot of the goal scoring, but there’s a lot that leads up to that,” Bay Raps head coach Mike Matteucci said. “Just doing the little things — working the puck deep in the opponent’s end, moving the puck around, winning battle down low. All those little things leads to offense.”
Lucas and Pierce got things going in the first period with a pair of goals to put the Reps up 2-0. John Hawkins got in the action to push the Reps to a 3-0 lead, but it was all Pierce and Lucas the rest of the game.
Lucas scored a goal in the second and two in the third. Pierce cashed in his hat trick in the third period after scoring two.
Aiden Reamer was in the net on Thursday and recorded 12 saves, but the defensive line for the Reps helped with the shutout as well.
Last week, the Reps were shut out at Marquette but learned from the loss.
“It’s always good to play teams like that because it gives you a good sense of where you are at and where you need to be,” Matteucci said. “Coming into this week, it really helped us prepare and change a few things that we are doing.”
The Bay Reps (6-1-2) travel to Midland on Wednesday and back home in Traverse City to host Grosse Pointe South next Thursday.
BOYS HOOPS
TC St. Francis 66
Harbor Springs 32
Traverse City St. Francis: Wyatt Nausadis 19 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; John Hagelstein 14 points, 14 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks; Joey Donahue 6 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists; Drew Breimayer 12 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block.
UP NEXT: The Glads (2-0) participate in the Lakeshore Cup Tournament at Grand Haven this weekend.
Boyne City 60
Elk Rapids 57
Boyne City: Mason Wilcox 18 points; Alex Calcaterra 15 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists; Jacob Johnson 13 points, 8 rebounds; Chas Stanek 5 points; 8 rebounds.
Elk Rapids: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (2-1,1-0 LMC) travel to Cheboygan on Tuesday. The Elks (2-1,0-1 Lake Michigan) travel to Petoskey on Monday.
East Jordan 52
Charlevoix 50
East Jordan: Ethan Thomas 15 points, 2 assists, 1 steal; Max Beal 11 points, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 4 rebounds, 1 steal; Lucas Stone 6 points, 2 assists, 5 rebounds
Charlevoix: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (1-2) travel north to St. Ignace on Jan.6. Charlevoix (0-2) welcomes Manton on Tuesday.
McBain NMC 40
Manton 34
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Brant Winkle 16 points; Ethan Bennett 13 points.
Manton: Lincoln Hicks 15 points.
UP NEXT: McBain NMC (2-1,2-1 Highland) hosts McBain on Jan.4. The Rangers (1-3, 0-3 Highland) travel to Charlevoix on Tuesday.
Grayling 68
Kalkaska 54
Grayling: Ethan Kucharek 18 points; Kaleb Hall 10 points; Tristian Demlow 10 points; Jake Hartman 9 points; Maddox Mead 8 points; Fletcher Quinlan 8 points.
Kalkaska: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (3-1, 1-0 LMC) travel to Gaylord on Tuesday. Kalkaska (1-3, 0-1 LMC) hosts Cedarville on Wednesday.
Bear Lake 50
Walkerville 45
Bear Lake: Myles Harless 24 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals; Grady Harless 13 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals; Thibault Salvi 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Cole Merrill 7 rebounds; Kaden Forward 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Bear Lake (2-1, 2-1 West Michigan D) welcomes Leland on Tuesday.
Mesick 65
Manistee CC 42
Mesick: Ashtyn Simerson 22 points, 6 rebounds Carter Simmer 17 points; Joe O’Neill 9 points, 13 rebounds, 8 steals; Diego Ham 12 points, 9 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (3-1, 3-0 West Michigan D) travel to Hart on Wednesday.
Harbor LC 50
Boyne Falls 48
Boyne Falls: Ashton Spang 16 points; Keaton Matelski 12 points
UP NEXT: The Loggers (0-4, 0-3 NLC) travel to Ellsworth on Monday.
Brethren 56
Mason CE 31
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Brethren (2-1, 2-1 West Michigan D) hosts Morley Stanwood on Monday.
Pine River 38
Lake City 26
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Lake City (0-4) hosts Frankfort on Wednesday
Orchard View 36
Manistee 34
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee (0-4) hits the road to Whitehall on Tuesday.
St. Francis JV 50
Harbor Springs JV 27
Traverse City St.Francis: Max King 15 points; Issac Kerr 8 points; Louis Rhein 7 points.
St. Francis frosh 49
Harbor Springs frosh 25
Traverse City St. Francis: Landen Kiessel 11 points; Alex Jetter 8 points; George Heeringa 8 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
Gaylord SM 56
Mancelona 13
Gaylord St. Mary: Macey Bebble 20 pts; Emma McKinley 12 pts — 4 threes
Mancelona: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (3-2, 2-0 Ski Valley) welcome Charlevoix on Jan. 2. Mancelona (1-5) hosts LeRoy Pine River on Tuesday.
Lake Leelanau SM 69
Forest Area 14
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Leah Fleis 15 points, 12 rebounds; Audrey Smith 11 points; Della Bunek 8 points.
Forest Area: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Lake Leelanau St. Mary (3-3) hosts Brimley on Saturday. Forest Area (0-6) travels to Central Lake on Jan.4.
Petoskey 44
Gaylord 34
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (3-2, 1-0 Big North) travels to Byron Center on Monday. The Blue Devils (5-2, 1-1 Big North) travel to Lake City on Tuesday.
Onaway 45
Joburg 39
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (3-2, 3-2 Ski Valley) head to Mio on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.