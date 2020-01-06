LAKE LEELANAU — Olivia Lowe's double-double paced Leland to a 51-26 nonconference victory over host Lake Leelanau St. Mary.
Lowe put up 17 points, a dozen rebounds and eight steals in the girls basketball contest, nearly notching a triple-double.
Skylar Wiesen contributed 16 points, three steals and five rebounds for the Comets (5-1), while Tatum Kareck added five points, seven rebounds and three steals and Kenzy Sluiter pitched in six points and three steals.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (2-6) was led by Emily Grant with 11 points and Ciara Glynn with eight.
The Comets travel Friday to Onekama, while the Eagles visit North Bay on Wednesday in Northport.
GIRLS HOOPS
Elk Rapids 64
TC Bulldogs 13
Elk Rapids (3-1): Lauren Bingham 17 points; Monica Gregorski 16 points; Shelby Scott 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks travel Wednesday to Baldwin; the Bulldogs visit Leland, Jan. 13.
GT Academy 33
Brethren 27
Grand Traverse Academy (1-2): Claudia Burley 16 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 steals; Angel Zoulek 4 points, 2 blocks, 3 steals; Melissa Hatch 6 points.
Brethren (1-6): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Mustangs host Ellsworth, Thursday; the Bobcats travel to Marion, Wednesday.
Onekama 59
Manistee Catholic 40
Onekama (3-2): Colleen McCarthy 21 points, 10 rebounds, 5 blocks, 6 assists; Hanna Hughes 13 points, 6 rebounds; Ella Acton 10 points; Kaylin Sam 10 rebounds.
Manistee CC (3-3): Grace Kidd 10 points; Rylee Feliczak 8 points; Jenna Bialik 6 points; Nicole Kaminski 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Portagers host Leland, Friday; the Sabers travel Wednesday to Bear Lake.
Ludington 33
Benzie Central 28
Benzie Central (2-4): Ellen Bretzke 13 points, 21 rebounds, 5 blocks; Kyla Streeter 8 points, 2 assists; Andrea Taghon 4 points, 5 rebounds; Jenna Cole 3 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Huskies host Kalkaska, Wednesday.
BOYS HOOPS
Manton 76
Kalkaska 51
Manton (4-1): Kaleb Moore 20 points, 8 rebounds; Isaac Raden 18 points; Cole Regnerus 6 points, 8 rebounds.
Kalkaska (1-3): Nathan Blasko 13 points; Blaine Borkovich 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Rangers visit Roscommon, Jan. 14; the Blazers visit Charlevoix, Friday.
Gaylord St. Mary 64
East Jordan 55
East Jordan (3-2): Jackson Raymond 24 points; Cooper Stevenson 15 points; A.J. Bartlett 10 points.
Gaylord St. Mary (3-1): Brady Hunter 20 points; Drew koenig 19 points (5 3-pointers); Steven Koscielniak 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils host Harbor Springs for Purple Night (cancer awareness) on Friday.
Ludington 72
Benzie Central 55
Benzie (1-2): Quinn Zickert 23 points; Tyler Kintigh 10 points; Nate Childers 9 points; Bennett Niwsonger 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies travel Tuesday to Buckley for a Northwest Conference game.
TC Bulldogs 70
Cadillac Panthers 50
TC Bulldogs (3-1): Josh Plamondon 23 points; Evan Stipe 21 points, 6 steals; Josh Prepejchal 12 points, 10 rebounds.
Cadillac Panthers: Gabe Potgeter 16 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs travel Tuesday to the Big Rapids Homeschoolers.
Andrew Rosenthal contributed to this report.
