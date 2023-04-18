BOYNE FALLS — Keaton Matelski struck out seven and didn’t surrender an earned run as Boyne Falls notched its first win of the season, a 7-1 victory over Alanson that was shortened to four innings because of darkness.
Matelski gave up one hit and two walks over four frames.
Ashton Spang led the offense with a 3-for-3 performance in the nightcap of a doubleheader. The Vikings won the opener 14-9.
Spang drove in two runs, with Chace Elizinga, Lasse Felton, Vincent Cousineau and Matthew Shaffer each plating one. JT Greenier added two hits.
The Loggers (1-3) stole 11 bases in each game.
Greenier struck out 10 in three innings (one reached base on a dropped third strike) of the opener, giving up two hits and only three earned runs.
Spang added an RBI and five steals in the opener, with Felton going 2-for-2 with an RBI, Elizinga batting 2-for-3 and Gabriel Bouton 2-for-3 at the plate.
BASEBALL
Mesick 17 4
Manistee CC 2 0
Game 1: Mesick — Caleb Linna (WP) 4 IP, 8 K, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB; Cooper Ford 1-1, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB; Ben Parrish 1-1, 2B, RBI, 2 BB, 3 R; Ashtyn Simerson 3 BB, R; Carter Simmer 1-3, RBI, 2 R, BB; Cooper Sisson 1-1, 3 BB, 4 R, 3 SB; Ben Humphreys 1-2, RBI, R, BB; Cody Linna 2 BB, 2 R; Manistee CC — Nathan Oleniczak 2-2, RBI, R.
Game 2: Mesick (6-0) — Simerson (WP) 3 IP, 0 H, 7 K, 0 R; Caleb Linna 2-3, 2 RBI; Sisson 1-3, RBI, R; Parrish 1-2, RBI; game called in bottom of 4th because of snow.
SOCCER
Elk Rapids 8
Grayling 0
Elk Rapids (3-0-1, 3-0 Lake Michigan): Lauren Bingham 4 goals, 2 assists; Pipre Meteer goal; Elizabeth Pike goal; Sierra Boilore goal; Sofie Bellner 2 assists; Bink Cutting assist.
Grayling: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks host North Muskegon at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Leland 8
Benzie Central 1
Leland: Sutton Leiter 2 goals; Mallory Lowe goal; Hadley Bison assist; Addi Waskiewicz two goals; Lorna Wiesen goal; Cameron Flees goal, 3 assists.
UP NEXT: The Comets (4-2, 4-0 Northwest) travel to Glen Lake next Tuesday. The Huskies (0-3, 0-2 Northwest) travel to Hart.
Boyne City 3
Cheboygan 1
Boyne City: Elly Day 2 goals; Braydin Noble goal, assist; Ella Walsh assist.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (4-0, 3-0 Lake Michigan) travel to Charlevoix Friday. Suttons Bay (1-3-1, 0-2-1 Northwest) welcomes Kingsley Wednesday.
Glen Lake 3
Suttons Bay 0
Glen Lake: Paige Steffke 2 goals, assist; Ruby Hogan goal; Ashley Croff 2 saves.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (2-0, 2-0 Northwest) travel to Buckley.
Deadline for prep calls is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, record, next opponent, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.
