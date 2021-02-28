BUCKLEY — Leland's Gavin Miller had his mind set on one thing Saturday.
Buckets.
Miller led the Comets to a huge 64-20 Northwest Conference victory over Buckley Saturday afternoon with a 41-point performance that came with a twist.
Miller doubled the scoring output of the entire Buckley team but that was only the second best accomplishment for the senior.
On his final shot of the night, Miller nailed a three pointer to stretch his total to 41 points and give him exactly 1,000 career points as a Comet.
The high scoring performance is the biggest output by a single player in the area so far this season.
JJ Popp added nine assists for Leland in the win. Jackson Kulawiak led Buckley with nine points.
The Comets (4-3, 3-3 Northwest) head to TC Christian Monday before returning to play Buckley (3-6, 1-5 Northwest) again on Tuesday.
HOCKEY
Bay Reps 3
Alpena 2
Bay Reps (5-4): Cam Newman goal; Ben Polomsky power play goal; Kaleb Miller short-handed goal; Cam Altonen assist; Gabe Classens assist; Judd Lawson 22 saves.
UP NEXT: Bay Reps host TC West, Monday.
BOYS HOOPS
TC Bulldogs 80
Burt Lake NMC 34
TC Bulldogs (5-3): Levi Schultz 20 points; 3 assists, 3 blocks, 2 steals; Evan Stipe 16 points, 3 assists, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: TC Bulldogs at Mesick, Monday.
Glen Lake 34
Frankfort 32
Glen Lake (5-2, 5-1 Northwest): Finn Hogan 10 points; Connor Ciolek 10 points.
Frankfort (5-4, 4-3 Northwest): Jack Stefanski 3 points.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake hosts Kingsley, Tuesday; Frankfort hosts Onekama, Tuesday.
TC St. Francis 74
Kalkaska 37
TCSF (6-3, 6-2 Lake Michigan): Wyatt Nausadis 10 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds; Adam Gerberding 31 points, 3 rebounds; Jack Prichard 9 points, 5 rebounds; Dylan Breimayer 8 rebounds.
Kalkaska (1-7, 1-7 Lake Michigan): Travis Blasko 18 points.
UP NEXT: TC St. Francis at Boyne City, Tuesday; Kalkaska hosts Charlevoix, Tuesday.
Benzie Central 47
Mesick 43
Mesick (5-3): Matthew Fuller 10 points, 5 assists; John Teachout 11 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists.
Benzie Central (6-3, 5-2 Northwest): Quinn Zickert 14 points; Jaxon Childers 17 points.
UP NEXT: Mesick hosts TC Bulldogs, Monday; Benzie Central hosts Brethren, Tuesday.
Cadillac 50
Midland 46
Cadillac (4-3): Evan Borr 17 points, 4 rebounds; Brady McLaurin 12 points, 3 assists; Cole Jenema 8 points, 8 rebounds, 5 blocks.
UP NEXT: Cadillac hosts Petoskey, Tuesday.
Gaylord SM 68
Mackinaw City 51
Gaylord St. Mary (6-2): Brody Jeffers 24 points (career high), 5 steals, 2 assists; Conrad Korte 18 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks; Gavin Bebble 15 points, 4 assists; Dominic Keister 8 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Gaylord St. Mary at Onaway, Tuesday.
Inland Lakes 60
Forest Area 42
Forest Area (4-4): Mehki Marsh 14 points; Phoenix Mulholland 13 points; Josh Saylor 9 rebounds, 7 points, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: Forest Area hosts Bellaire, Tuesday.
TCC frosh 34
Manistee frosh 24
TCC frosh (5-3): EJ Maitland 16 points; Brayden McCoon 9 points.
UP NEXT: TCC frosh at Gaylord, Tuesday.
GIRLS HOOPS
Leland 65
GT Academy 47
Leland (5-2): Olivia Lowe 26 points, 22 rebounds, 4 steals; Maeve Sweeney 10 points, 4 rebounds; Mia Osorio 9 points, 6 steals; Kenzy Sluiter 8 points, 4 rebounds; Tatum Kareck 4 points, 4 assists, 3 steals, 3 rebounds.
GT Academy (5-1) Melissa Hatch 14 points, 2 rebounds; Claudia Burley 14 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, block; Katelynn Dix 11 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Leland at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Tuesday; GT Academy at Charlton Heston, Monday.
WRESTLING
Gladwin Quad
Team scores: Gladwin def. Boyne City 40-33; Boyne City def. Charlevoix 54-18; Boyne City def. Mio 36-19
Boyne City individual records: Jordan McBee 3-0; Tim Bowman 3-0; Jacob Bush 3-0; Gavin Hernandez 3-0; Max Matthews 2-1; Lydia Krauss 2-1; Jacob Gregware 2-1; Bobby Hoth 2-1; Anders Foltz 2-1; Collin Schoolcraft 0-2.
UP NEXT: Boyne City at Charlevoix, Wednesday.
Pine River quad
Team scores: Pine River def. Mancelona 48-26; Hart def. Mancelona 82-0