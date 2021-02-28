BUCKLEY — Leland's Gavin Miller had his mind set on one thing Saturday. 

Buckets. 

Miller led the Comets to a huge 64-20 Northwest Conference victory over Buckley Saturday afternoon with a 41-point performance that came with a twist. 

Miller doubled the scoring output of the entire Buckley team but that was only the second best accomplishment for the senior. 

On his final shot of the night, Miller nailed a three pointer to stretch his total to 41 points and give him exactly 1,000 career points as a Comet. 

The high scoring performance is the biggest output by a single player in the area so far this season.

JJ Popp added nine assists for Leland in the win. Jackson Kulawiak led Buckley with nine points. 

The Comets (4-3, 3-3 Northwest) head to TC Christian Monday before returning to play Buckley (3-6, 1-5 Northwest) again on Tuesday. 

HOCKEY 

Bay Reps 3

Alpena 2

Bay Reps (5-4): Cam Newman goal; Ben Polomsky power play goal; Kaleb Miller short-handed goal; Cam Altonen assist; Gabe Classens assist; Judd Lawson 22 saves. 

UP NEXT: Bay Reps host TC West, Monday. 

BOYS HOOPS 

TC Bulldogs 80

Burt Lake NMC 34

TC Bulldogs (5-3): Levi Schultz 20 points; 3 assists, 3 blocks, 2 steals; Evan Stipe 16 points, 3 assists, 3 steals. 

UP NEXT: TC Bulldogs at Mesick, Monday.

Glen Lake 34

Frankfort 32

Glen Lake (5-2, 5-1 Northwest): Finn Hogan 10 points; Connor Ciolek 10 points. 

Frankfort (5-4, 4-3 Northwest): Jack Stefanski 3 points. 

UP NEXT: Glen Lake hosts Kingsley, Tuesday; Frankfort hosts Onekama, Tuesday. 

TC St. Francis 74

Kalkaska 37

TCSF (6-3, 6-2 Lake Michigan): Wyatt Nausadis 10 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds; Adam Gerberding 31 points, 3 rebounds; Jack Prichard 9 points, 5 rebounds; Dylan Breimayer 8 rebounds. 

Kalkaska (1-7, 1-7 Lake Michigan): Travis Blasko 18 points. 

UP NEXT: TC St. Francis at Boyne City, Tuesday; Kalkaska hosts Charlevoix, Tuesday. 

Benzie Central 47

Mesick 43

Mesick (5-3): Matthew Fuller 10 points, 5 assists; John Teachout 11 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists. 

Benzie Central (6-3, 5-2 Northwest): Quinn Zickert 14 points; Jaxon Childers 17 points. 

UP NEXT: Mesick hosts TC Bulldogs, Monday; Benzie Central hosts Brethren, Tuesday. 

Cadillac 50

Midland 46

Cadillac (4-3): Evan Borr 17 points, 4 rebounds; Brady McLaurin 12 points, 3 assists; Cole Jenema 8 points, 8 rebounds, 5 blocks. 

UP NEXT: Cadillac hosts Petoskey, Tuesday. 

Gaylord SM 68

Mackinaw City 51

Gaylord St. Mary (6-2): Brody Jeffers 24 points (career high), 5 steals, 2 assists; Conrad Korte 18 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks; Gavin Bebble 15 points, 4 assists; Dominic Keister 8 points, 6 rebounds. 

UP NEXT: Gaylord St. Mary at Onaway, Tuesday. 

Inland Lakes 60

Forest Area 42

Forest Area (4-4): Mehki Marsh 14 points; Phoenix Mulholland 13 points; Josh Saylor 9 rebounds, 7 points, 3 steals. 

UP NEXT: Forest Area hosts Bellaire, Tuesday. 

TCC frosh 34

Manistee frosh 24

TCC frosh (5-3): EJ Maitland 16 points; Brayden McCoon 9 points. 

UP NEXT: TCC frosh at Gaylord, Tuesday.

GIRLS HOOPS 

Leland 65

GT Academy 47

Leland (5-2): Olivia Lowe 26 points, 22 rebounds, 4 steals; Maeve Sweeney 10 points, 4 rebounds; Mia Osorio 9 points, 6 steals; Kenzy Sluiter 8 points, 4 rebounds; Tatum Kareck 4 points, 4 assists, 3 steals, 3 rebounds. 

GT Academy (5-1) Melissa Hatch 14 points, 2 rebounds; Claudia Burley 14 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, block; Katelynn Dix 11 points, 6 rebounds. 

UP NEXT: Leland at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Tuesday; GT Academy at Charlton Heston, Monday. 

WRESTLING 

Gladwin Quad 

Team scores: Gladwin def. Boyne City 40-33; Boyne City def. Charlevoix 54-18; Boyne City def. Mio 36-19

Boyne City individual records: Jordan McBee 3-0; Tim Bowman 3-0; Jacob Bush 3-0; Gavin Hernandez 3-0; Max Matthews 2-1; Lydia Krauss 2-1; Jacob Gregware 2-1; Bobby Hoth 2-1; Anders Foltz 2-1; Collin Schoolcraft 0-2.

UP NEXT: Boyne City at Charlevoix, Wednesday. 

Pine River quad

Team scores: Pine River def. Mancelona 48-26; Hart def. Mancelona 82-0

