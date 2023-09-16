EVART — Ella Knudsen from the Leland varsity cross country team made her presence known Saturday at the Evart Wildcat Invitational after finishing in first place in the Small School race.
The Leland boys team placed fourth overall in the Small School race with 111 points, and the Comets' girls team placed third with 59 total points. The Mesick boys team placed fifth overall with 116 overall points. Kingsley placed second in the boys and girls Big School races.
The Stags' Branden Stock finished third in the Big School race at 18:41.55. Mancelona's Jaymes Wildfong placed sixth at 18:55.42, Kingsley's Braxton Zenner placed eighth at 19:16.43, and Mancelona's Riley Bigger placed 10th at 19:51.28.
Sayla Bender finished third at 23:59.87 for Kingsley, followed by teammates Natalie Sterk in seventh at 24:46.02 and Mara VanWagner in eighth at 24:47.20.
Mesick's Kyle Redman finished second with 16:57.67, and Ty Redman finished fifth at 17:24.02.
CROSS COUNTRY
Ramblers compete at Festival of Races
DAVISBURG — The Boyne City varsity cross country squad finished 11th overall in the boys divisionwith 276 points, and the girls finished 11th with 272 points in the 55th Holly & Duane Raffin Festival of Races on Saturday.
Freshmen Isaac Dionne placed 26th with an overall time of 18:17.1. Several Ramblers placed in the top 50 out of 102 runners. Delaney Little placed 28th at 22:17.8, and Cambrynne Giem placed 43rd at 23:10.7.
Manistee girls take 2nd at Ludington Invite
Boys Overall Results: 5. Frankfort (144); 8. Bear Lake-Onekama (171); 9. Manistee (177)
Girls Overall Results: 2. Manistee (75).
Boys Individual Results: 2. Mason Sinke (BLO) 17:10.80; 7. Kaden Forward (BLO) 18:15.90; 10. Sebastian Dunaway (FF) 18:23.70; 11. Carroll Robotham (FF) 18:23.80.
Girls Individual Results: 3. Cecilia Postma (MAN) 20:45.70; 6. Addy Zeller (BLO) 22:36.80; 15. Georgia Haag (MAN) 24:00.60.
VOLLEYBALL
Glads finish 2nd at Cadillac Invite
TC St. Francis Scores: Traverse City St. Francis def. Mt. Pleasant 25-21; 25-23; tied Freeland 23-25; 25-20; def. Montague 25-20; 25-14; def. West Catholic 25-23; 25-21; def. Cadillac 22-25; 25-22; 15-7; TC Central def.TC St. Francis 17-25; 11-25.
TC Central Scores:Traverse City Central def. Lake City; def. Shelby; split West Catholic; def. Freeland; def. Forest Hills Eastern; def. TCSF 25-17, 25-11.
St. Francis: Reese Jones 7 aces, 69 assists, 37 digs; Tessah Konas 7 aces, 43 assists, 22 digs; Avery Nance 11 aces, 10 assists, 48 digs; Garnet Mullet 10 aces, 32 kills, 30 digs; Quinn Yenshaw 37 kills, 25 digs; Reese Muma 17 kills; Harper Nausadis 12 kills; Claire Hurley 16 kills; Helen Ludka 3 kills; Grace Mason 9 aces, 5 digs; Landry Fouch 5 kills.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (12-5-1; 2-0 Lake Michigan) host Boyne City on Tuesday.
Leland loses in semis at Morley Stanwood
Scores: Newaygo def. Leland: 25-15, 17-25, 15-17; Leland def. Tri County 25-15, 25-14; Leland def. Newaygo 25-22, 25-21; Leland ties White Cloud 25-20, 23-25; Leland def. Beal City 25-23, 25-19.
Leland: Abby Hicks 2 kills, 8 aces, 104 assists, 22 digs, 4 block assists; Fiona Moord 44 kills, 15 aces, 1 assist, 24 digs, 3 blocks, 3 assists; Kally Sluiter 9 kills, 3 aces, 17 digs, 2 block assists; Kelsey Allen 24 kills, 7 aces, 5 digs, 1 block, 5 block assists; Mallory Lowe 4 aces, 7 assists, 42 digs; Olive Ryder 15 kills, 3 aces, 32 digs, 1 block assist; Shelby Plamondon 27 kills, 5 digs, 1 block, 3 block assists.
Bellaire goes 0-4 in quad
Scores: Roscommon def. Bellaire 15-25, 15-25; Gladwin def. Bellaire 9-25, 9-25; Gaylord def. Bellaire 11-25, 11-25; Tawas def. Bellaire 18-25, 25-19, 13-15.
Huskies leaders: Isa Reh 11 kills, 28 digs; Addy Patton 2 kills, 19 digs; Abi Yuhaus 30 assists, 5 kills, 2 aces; Madi DePew 6 kills, 12 digs; Brooklyn Fischer 10 kills, 19 digs; Rianna Slabosz 2 kills, 56 digs.
St. Mary Eagles win Onekama tourney
Scores: Lake Leelanau St. Mary def. Manistee Catholic 25-10, 25-11; Onekama def. St. Mary 18-25;23-25; St. Mary def. Hart 25-21, 25-25;16. St. Mary def. Grand Traverse Academy 25-16, 25-23.
Bracket Play: St. Mary def. Manistee Catholic Central 25-13; 25-13; St. Mary def. Onekama 25-23; 27-25.
LLSM: Leah Fleis 88 kills, 8 aces; Cathryn Mikowski 47 kills, 14 aces, 17 digs, 3 blocks; Kyla Barnowski 14 kills, 9 aces, 6 digs; Maggie Ursu 12 kills, 3 aces, 11 digs; Natalie Ursu 12 digs, 1 ace; Della Bunek 129 assists, 11 aces, 4 kills.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (12-8-2) travel to Grand Traverse Academy on Friday.
BOYS TENNIS
TC West wins Midland quad
Scores: Traverse City West def. Bay City 6-2; TC West def. Midland 8-0; TC West def. Clio 7-1.
TC West winners: Seth Munro (2S); Carter Caroll (4S); Edward Chan (3S); Ryan Goodrich/ Steven Biteman (1D); Christian Henry/ Tyler Chan(2D); Alex Pashchuk/ Tucker Ballenger (3D); Trey Stewart/ Patrick Milne(4D).
Glads finish 0-3 at Birmingham Seaholm quad
Scores: Traverse City. St. Francis lost to Forest Hill Northern 6-2; lost to U of D Jesuit 7-1; lost to Birmingham Seaholm 7-1.
TCSF singles winners: Owen Jackson (No.1 singles); Chris Bobrowski (No. 2 singles),
TCSF doubles winners: Eli Schmude/Davis Ansley (1D); Brady Thelen/Casey Jackson (3D).
Glen Lake goes 2-0 at Whitehall Quad
Scores: Glen Lake def. Whitehall 8-0; def. Zeeland East 6-2.
Winners against Zeeland East: Tyler Bixby/ David Best (1D); Ben Romzek/Ben Selby (2D); Michael Houtteman (2S); Hawthorn Sutherland (3S).
Winners against Whitehall: Colebrook Sutherland (1S); Michael Houtteman (2S); Sutherland (3S); Bixby/ Best (1D); Romzek/ Selby (2D); Bryce Cundiff/Porter Martin (3D).
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL
Suttons Bay 28
Manistee CC 22
UP NEXT: The Norsemen (2-2) travel to Concord on Saturday. The Sabers (2-2, 1-1 West Michigan D) travel to Grand Rapids Sacred Heart on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Kalkaska finishes 2-0 at Weber Invite
Scores: Kalkaska def. TC Bulldogs 8-1; Kalkaska def. Suttons Bay 2-1; Harbor Springs def. Gaylord 2-0; Marquette def Harbor Springs 2-0.
