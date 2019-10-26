NORTHPORT — Sarah Elwell didn’t lead Leland in kills Saturday, but she was unstoppable.
The Comets junior led her team to the Leland Invitational championship with a perfect 6-0 record, piling up an efficient 36 kills in the process.
“Sarah Elwell was on fire,” Comets head coach Laurie Glass said. “She had 36 kills and hit three-something. She was dominating the game and scoring at will.”
Olivia Lowe had 38 kills for the Comets, while Gillian Grobbel added 33 and Tatum Kareck 27.
What makes Elwell’s 36 stand out is the .380 hitting percentage that was almost .200 higher than anyone on the tournament’s winning team.
Glass said the 36 kills is also Elwell’s career high for a tournament.
Jana Molby also reached a tourney career high with 118 assists.
Leland started pool play with wins over Glen Lake (26-24), Central Lake (25-13, 25-12) and Marquette (25-23, 19-25, 15-13) before a 25-10, 25-23 quarterfinal win against Benzie Central, 25-17, 25-9 win over North Bay and beating the Redettes a second time, 25-14, 25-20.
Other top performance for Leland included Kareck (54 digs, 5 aces, 2 blocks), Mia Osorio (57 digs, 4 aces, 4 assists), Lowe (41 digs, 9 aces), Elwell (15 blocks, 4 digs), Grobbel (19 digs, 11 aces), Molby (20 digs, 12 aces), Erin Spencer (9 digs, 2 aces), Jennifer Estrada (10 digs, 2 aces) and Daylen Ray (11 digs, 1 block).
Leland (34-12-3) plays in Monday’s ABCD Quad at TC Central, which also features TC Central, Kingsley and TC St. Francis.
North Bay beat TC West’s JV 25-15, 25-23 and Benzie 18-25, 25-20, 15-10 before falling to Manistique 24-26, 16-25. North Bay then topped Glen Lake 25-17, 25-23 in the quarterfinals before falling to Leland.
North Bay was led on the day by Sophie Stowe (11 digs, 71 assists, 11 kills), Laura Hursey (3 aces, 18 digs, 24 kills), Lila Vang (4 aces, 53 digs, 2 assists, 2 kills), Maya Shaw (13 kills, 9 blocks) and Lillian Brown (8 digs, 2 assists, 14 kills, 3 blocks). North Bay (25-2-11) hosts a quad Wednesday with Elk Rapids, Grand Traverse Academy and Forest Area at 5:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cadillac 3rd in North Branch InviteScores: split with Corunna 16-25, 25-18; def. Fenton 25-13, 25-8; def. Dryden 25-6, 25-12; lost to Lake Orion (Gold Bracket semifinals) 17-25, 17-25.
Leaders: Renee Brines 80 assists, 32 digs, 10 kills, 3 aces, 3 blocks; Macy Brown 50 kills, 24 digs, 6 blocks, 5 assists, 3 aces; Maggie Neiss 18 kills, 9 blocks, 4 digs; Chloe Comstock 18 digs, 14 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Staci Beydoun 7 digs, 3 blocks, 2 kills, 1 ace; Makenna Bryant 30 digs, 6 assists.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (32-8-2) host TC West, Wednesday.
FOOTBALL
Bellaire 32
Onaway 26
Bellaire (3-6): Luke Niepoth 19-36 passing, 304 yards, 3 TDs, 17 carries for 71 yards rushing, 12 tackles; Connor Niepoth 10 catches for 217 yards, TD, 1-1 passing, 42 yards, 17 tackles, fumble recovery; Jater Castle 7 catches for 77 yards, 2 TDs, 22 tackles; Bryce Baeckeroot 10 tackles, fumble recovery; Cole Robinson 8 tackles; Cody Bearden 7 tackles; Brayden Dawson 6 tackles, INT; David Yuhaus fumble recovery.
