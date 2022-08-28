MAPLE CITY — A lot can change in three days.
Leland proved that Saturday, beating state Division 4 powerhouse Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 1-0 in a game on Glen Lake’s field.
Three days prior, the Comets (1-1) lost 3-1 to North Muskegon, a team Muskegon WMC beat 4-1. WMC won 4-0 Friday against Traverse City Christian.
“That team over the last six or seven years has been a major foe, in both the regular season and playoffs,” Leland head coach Rob Sirrine said of Muskegon WMC. “It’s always nice to get a win against them.”
Senior Daniel Resendiz-Nunez scored the game’s only goal (although the Comets had another waived off as offside) in the first half on a left-footed shot from 20 yards out.
“Daniel is a workhorse,” Sirrine said. “We’ve been getting on the kids about dribbling too much. They did well with one-touch passing.”
Freshman goaltender Ravell Smith recorded the shutout.
WMC is 2-4 but loaded the front of its schedule against Division 1 programs and other top teams.
Leland doesn’t have any home games scheduled until mid-September, coincidentally hosting TC Christian. The Comets, who visit Gaylord on Tuesday, play their first nine contests on the road or at a neutral site.
VOLLEYBALL
TCSF 3-0 at Kingsley quad
Scores: TC St. Francis def. Kingsley 26-27, 25-22, 25-18; def. Central Lake 25-16, 25-14; def. Grand Traverse Academy 25-9, 25-12.
Gladiators leaders: Reese Jones 7 aces, 9 digs, 46 assists; Quinn Yenshaw 6 aces, 30 kills, 24 digs; Landry Fouch 2 aces, 11 kills; Claire Hurley 14 kills; Garnet Mullet 10 aces, 29 kills, 16 digs; Avery Nance 10 aces, 25 digs, 6 assists; Alica Revett 4 kills, 1 block; Tessah Konas 7 aces, 3 digs, 35 assists.
Kingsley 2-1 in own quad
Scores: Lost to TC St. Francis 27-26, 22-25, 18-25; def. GT Academy 25-8, 25-16; def. Central Lake 25-15, 25-12.
Stags (6-4) leaders: Jennifer Lefler 26 kills, 25 digs, 6 aces; Grace Lewis 21 kills, 30 digs; Paityn VanPelt 8 kills, 61 assists, 4 aces; Sarah Wooer 33 digs, 4 aces; Olivia Reamer 13 kills, 2 blocks; Ellie Moran 13 digs.
Manton wins Kenowa Hills Invite
Scores: Manton def. Muskegon Oakridge 25-12, 25-15; def. Greenville 25-21, 25-16; def. Whitehall 25-23, 15-25; lost to Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 20-25, 16-25; def. Whitehall (semifinals) 20-25, 25-22, 15-13; def. Kenowa Hills (championship) 25-18, 11-25, 15-10.
Rangers (13-2-3) leaders: Adriana Sackett 20 kills, 3 aces, 49 digs; Ashley Bredahl 6 kills, 4 aces, 34 digs, 99 assists; Bridgette Collins 1 kill, 4 digs, 1 assist; Emma Ruppert 1 kill, 15 digs; Genevieve Alexander 4 kills, 1 ace, 4 digs, 3 assists, 1 block; Lauren Wilder 26 kills, 4 aces, 41 digs, 2 assists, 3 blocks; Leah Helsel 38 kills, 5 aces, 48 digs, 2 assists, 10 blocks; Makayla Gowell 2 aces, 5 digs; Morgan Shepler 28 kills, 5 aces, 19 digs, 1 block; Madison Schnitker 1 dig, 1 block.
FOOTBALL
Central Lake 40
Brethren 34
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (1-0) travel Wednesday to Gaylord St. Mary; the Bobcats (0-1) play Onaway.
SOCCER
TC Central 4
Bay City Western 2
TC Central (1-2): Declan Feeney goal; Juan Ramirez-Matias goal; Luca Santoro goal; Greyson Spinniken goal; Geordie Richmond assist; Ethan Garber 2 assists; Caleb Byland assist; Didier Ramoie 4 saves.
Bay City Western (3-3): Bradley Faught 2 goals; Chance Heading assist; Cody Card 5 saves.
Gaylord wins Grayling Invite
Grayling Soccer Invitational scores: Grayling 8, Standish Sterling 0; Gaylord 4, Oscoda 0; Gaylord 6, Grayling 2; Oscoda 4, Standish Sterling 2; Grayling 2, Oscoda 1; Gaylord 9, Standish Sterling 1.
Mount Pleasant 4
Cadillac 1
No details reported
TENNIS
St. Francis posts 3-0 record
Scores: TC St. Francis def. Lansing Catholic 6-2; def. Almont 7-1; def. Whitehall 7-1.
TCSF winners: Owen Jackson (2S) 3-0; Chris Bobrowski (3S) 3-0; Brady Thelen (4S) 2-1; William Gibbons/Derek Berta (1D) 3-0; Eli Schmude/Max King (2D) 3-0; David Ansley/Carson Poole (3D) 3-0; Will Sutton/Quinten Musgrave (4D) 3-0..
