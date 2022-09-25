LELAND — Leland and McBain Northern Michigan Christian share more than just the Comet mascot.
The two top-15-ranked Division 4 teams clashed Saturday, with No. 14 Leland coming out on top 2-0 in its homecoming game against No. 15 McBain NMC.
The other thing the teams share is both coaches were happy with their respective team's performance.
"It was the best I’ve seen our guys play," Leland head coach Rob Sirrine said.
Colby Connor and Daniel Resendiz-Nunez scored the game's only goals, with Caleb Kickbush adding an assist.
Jimmy Dynomite recorded the shutout in net, and Sirrine said Max Waldrup, Logan DeFour, Colby Connor and Trey Roman also had standout performances. Leland player Kyle Baldwin was crowned homecoming king.
Leland (8-3-1) stays at home Monday against Kingsley and Wednesday versus Glen Lake.
Blake DeZeeuw stopped 14 shots for NMC (8-2-4), which hosts Big Rapids Crossroads on Monday.
"We have been in a little bit of a slump for our intensity and today we pulled out of it," NMC head coach Taylor Mulder said. "Although we let one goal in on regular play, the other was a PK. Our defense played extremely well. "
FOOTBALL
Onekama 76
Mid-Peninsula 38
Onekama set a school record for points in a football game in a 76-38 win over Rock Mid-Peninsula, played at a neutral site in Rudyard. The Portagers' previous high came in a 72-6 victory against Grand Traverse Academy in 2017.
Onekama (2-3): Connor Lesarge 5 TDs; Peyton Clouse 2 TDs, including a pick 6; Bryce Pringle 1 TD; Sawyer Christensen 1 TD; Chase Gauthier 1 TD.
UP NEXT: The Portagers travel next Saturday to Posen (4-1).
Munising 64
Suttons Bay 24
Suttons Bay (2-3): Shawn Bramer 29 carries for 114 yards, 2 TDs, 8 catches for 90 yards, 1 TD, 9 tackles; Dylan Barnowski 190 yards passing, 2 pass TDs, 63 rush yards, 7 tackles; Nick Dashner 30 rushing yards; Corbin Alberts 1 catch, 37 yards, TD, 13 tackles; Luke Gallagher 4 catches, 58 yards; Josh Somero 6 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen travel Friday to Central Lake (3-2).
CROSS COUNTRY
TC Central boys 3rd in Jackson, girls 8th
Boys team scores: 1. Ann Arbor Skyline 124; 2. Plymouth 143; 3. Traverse City Central 149; 4. Romeo 155; 5. Ann Arbor Pioneer 159; 6. Saline 166; 7. Troy 189; 8. White Lake Lakeland 212; 9. Dexter 218; 10.Salem 232; 11. East Kentwood 247; 12. Battle Creek Lakeview 269; 13. Farmington 311; 14. Royal Oak 360; 15. Hartland 389; 16. Howell 418; 17. Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 419; 18. Dearborn 426; 19. Temperance Bedford 496; 20. Woodhaven-Brownstown 632; 21. Birmingham Seaholm 681; 22. Jackson 712.
Top TCC boys finishers: 12. Micah Bauer 15:57.3; 13. Joe Muha 15:58.7; 26. Zack Truszkowski 16:22.4; 40. Alex Durocher 16:44.7; 58. Jett Reimers 16:59.6; 66. Kaiden Morey 17:06.4; 87. Quinten Henderson 17:23.1.
Girls team scores: 1. Ann Arbor Pioneer 71; 2. Romeo 102; 3. Saline 107; 4. Northville 175; 5. Macomb Dakota 193; 6. Dexter 222; 7. Ann Arbor Skyline 236; 8. Traverse City Central 248; 9. Farmington 266; 10. Howell 289; 11. Troy 302; 12. Canton 309; 13. Hartland 318; 14. White Lake Lakeland 327; 5. Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 333; 16. Temperance Bedford 397; 17. East Kentwood 401; 18. Battle Creek Lakeview 457; 19. Royal Oak 458; 20. Salem 528; 21. Birmingham Seaholm 543; 22. Woodhaven-Brownstown 556; 23. Dearborn 654.
Top TCC girls finishers: 37. Alexis Ball 19:49.6; 43. Ella Kirkwood 19:55.2; 44. Kathleen Venhuizen 19:58.0; 47. Ellie Schenkelberger 20:01.1; 80. Lola Reimers 20:43.8.
UP NEXT: The Trojans, along with numerous other local teams, run in the Shepherd Bluejay Invitational next Saturday.
TC West girls, Petoskey boys win Kiwanis titles
Division 1-2 boys team scores (Kiwanis XC Invitational, Petoskey): 1. Petoskey 42; 2. TC West 55; 3. TC Central B 60; 4. Alpena 79.
Top area Division 1-2 boys finishers: 1. Jonah Hochstetler 16:27.62 TC West; 2. Shane Izzard 16:43.40 Petoskey; 3. Willem DeGood 16:43.49 TC West; 5. Lawrence Cubitt 17:35.83 TCC; 7. Jack Lindwall 17:38.26 Petoskey; 8. Sam King 17:40.09 TCW; 9. Ian Boss 17:44.78 TCC; 10. Dylan Odenbach 17:46.97 Petoskey.
Division 1-2 girls team scores: 1. TC West 26; 2. Petoskey 47; 3. TC Central B 80; 4. Alpena 81.
Top area Division 1-2 girls finishers: 1. Abby Veit 19:27.07 TCW; 2. CamBrie Corey 19:29.73 Petoskey; 3. Madeline Loe 19:32.32 Petoskey; 4. Bailey Wenzlick 19:53.31 TCW; 5. Emma Dickins 20:01.75 Alpena; 6. Reese Smith 20:15.75 TCW; 7. Peyton Tucker 20:17.33 TCW; 8. Alyssa Fouchey 20:21.29 TCW; 9. Nora O'Leary 20:29.27 Petoskey 10. Payton Lamb 20:31.61 TCW.
"We had 11 PRs in our top 15," West head coach Diane Goss said. "Our JV team for the second time this year had a perfect score, so it was a good day."
Boys Division 3 team scores: 1. Kalkaska 35; 2. Charlevoix 36; 3. Boyne City 65; 4. Tawas 76.
Top area Division 3 boys finishers: 1. Gavin Guggemos 17:41.05 Kalkaska; 2. James Descamps 18:11.92 Charlevoix; 3. Camden Moore 18:22.01 Kalkaska; 4. Jaymes Wildfong 18:32.71 Mancelona; 5. Adam Williams 18:37.53 Kalkaska; 6. David Dhaseleer 19:08.91 Charlevoix; 7. Coltrane Paryani 19:10.01 Kalkaska; 8. Matthew Solomon 19:15.56 Charlevoix; 9. Jacob Veurink 19:17.50 Charlevoix.
Girls Division 3 team scores: 1. Charlevoix 35; 2. Boyne City 43; 3. Tawas 61; 4. Kalkaska 82.
Top area Division 3 girls finishers: 1. Ava Maginity 19:41.71 Boyne City; 2. Laina Sladics 20:22.46 Charlevoix; 4. Katie Rohrer 21:50.89 Charlevoix; 5. Delaney Little 22:00.12 Boyne City; 6. Myah Little 22:18.64 Kalkaska; 7. Emily Anger 22:19.85 Mancelona; 8. Cambrynne Giem 22:41.00 Boyne City; 9. Abi Perez 22:55.62 Mancelona; 10. Hannah Miller 23:00.26 Charlevoix.
Boys Division 4 team scores: 1. Petoskey St. Michael 23; 2. Harbor Springs 32.
Top area Division 4 boys finishers: 2. Macartan Moore 17:05.83 Petoskey St. Michael; 3. 12 Zachary Maendel 17:17.10 PSM; 4. Lynus Cadarette 17:45.41 PSM; 5. Cody Bradley 18:02.84 PSM; 9. Russell Vandermus 18:46.25 PSM; 10. Patrick Puroll 19:07.25 Ellsworth.
Boys Division 4 team scores: 1. Harbor Springs 18; 2. Petoskey St. Michael 54; 3. Inland Lakes 66.
Top area Division 4 boys finishers: 3. Jane Manthei 21:08.76 Petoskey St. Michael; 10. Veronica Paga 22:46.48 PSM; 13. Meagan Lange 23:34.84 Forest Area; 17. Sydney Feagan 23:56.17 PSM; 18. Liberty Perry 24:09.67 Central Lake; 19. Journey Hutchins 24:19.10 Central Lake.
Benzie boys, Elks girls win Viking Invite
Boys Gold Division team scores: 1. Freeland 52; 2. New Boston Huron 73; 3. Midland Dow 93; 4. Cadillac 93; 5. Traverse City St. Francis 102; 6. Midland 139; 7. Holly 198; 8. Tri-County 201; 9. Belding 220; 10. Kingsley 255.
Boys Gold Division area leaders: 3. Nolan Nixon 16:05.6 Cadillac; 7. Gabe Outman 16:54.4 Cadillac; 16. Tucker Krumm 17:19.8 TC St. Francis; 17. Logan Ames 17:22.4 Gaylord; 18. Riley Pattinson 17:23.7 TCSF; 19. Judge Morgan 17:27.6 TCSF; 23. Lewis Walter 17:34.0 TCSF.
Girls Gold Division team scores: 1. Midland Dow 55; 2. TC St. Francis 73; 3. Cadillac 80; 4. Midland 95; 5. Freeland 98; 6. Gaylord 128; 7. New Boston Huron 213; 8. Kingsley 218; 9. Belding 223; 10. Howard City-Tri-County 280; 11. Holly 333.
Girls Gold Division area leaders: 3. Betsy Skendzel 19:00.8 TCSF; 5. Katie Berkshire 19:17.0 Gaylord; 6. Brooklynn Brown 19:48.6 Cadillac; 8. Grace Slocum 19:52.2 TCSF; 9. Regan Hill 20:12.2 Cadillac; 11. Eleanor Cool 20:15.1 Cadillac; 12. Lily Sargent 20:21.1 Gaylord; 15. Paige Ritchie 20:23.1 TCSF; 18. Skylee Ames 20:37.1 Gaylord; 22. Maddie Gallagher 20:49.9 TCSF: 24. Marisa Mazza 20:51.8 Cadillac; 25. Margot Hagerty 20:52.1 TCSF; 26. Rylee Duffing 20:55.0 TCSF.
Boys Blue Division team scores: 1. Benzie Central 66; 2. Clare 71; 3. Elk Rapids 92; 4. White Cloud 107; 5. Manton 152; 6. McBain 167; 7. Lake City 208; 8. Beal City 217; 9. Grand Traverse Academy 224; 10. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 258; 11. Ogemaw Heights 259; 12. Pine River 274; 13. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 323; 14. McBain NMC 349.
Boys Blue Division area leaders: 1. Hunter Jones 14:54.0 Benzie; 3. Pol Molins 16:45.6 Benzie; 5. Mason Sinke 16:57.2 Bear Lake-Onekama; 6. Dade Allen 17:13.0 Benzie; 10. 11 Claydon Ingleright 17:26.8 McBain; 11. Logan Patrick 17:38.5 Manton; 12. Max Ward 17:39.7 Elk Rapids; 13. Chase Snell 17:49.6 GT Academy; 14. Enzo Gagliardi Ramalho 17:50.7 Lake City; 15. Kaden Forward 17:52.5 Bear Lake-Onekama; 16. Jackson Kulawiak 17:52.7 Buckley; 17. Nolan Moffit 17:54.8 Manton; 18. Robert Dykhouse 17:59.8 Manton; 19. Joey Schwindt 18:06.6 Glen Lake; 21. 11 Seth Brown 18:11.6 Elk Rapids; 22. Christian Kerfoot 18:12.3 Elk Rapids; 23. Caleb Kerfoot 18:17.4 Elk Rapids.
Girls Blue Division team scores: 1. Elk Rapids 38; 2. Benzie Central 70; 3. GT Academy 146; 4. Clare 164; 5. Manton 179; 6. Beal City 181; 7. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 187; 8. Buckley 209; 9. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 215; 10. Lake City 239; 11. McBain 255; 12. Pine River 269; 13. Bear Lake-Onekama 323; 14. White Cloud 363; 15. Ogemaw Heights 403.
Girls Blue Division area leaders: 1. Aiden Harrand 18:30.1 Buckley; 2. Brynne Schulte 18:36.4 Elk Rapids; 3. Mylie Kelly 19:25.4 Benzie; 4. Petra Foote 19:57.5 GT Academy; 5. Nora Grossnickle 20:25.7 Benzie; 6. Kendall Standfest 20:35.8 Elk Rapids; 7. Anna Pray 20:42.0 Elk Rapids; 8. Hunter Schellenbarger 20:43.8 Elk Rapids; 10. Hadley Saylor 20:45.1 Manton; 11. Bianca Delogu 20:48.1 Benzie Central; 12. Anna Mitchell 20:49.3 Lake Leelanau St. Mary; 13. Chloe Colton 21:01.5 Manton; 15. Jaida Schulte 21:21.6 Elk Rapids; 16. Joelle Swanson 21:25.0 Elk Rapids; 17. Brooklynn Frazee 21:27.7 Buckley; 20. Eva Pray 21:38.3 Elk Rapids; 21. Julia Jones 21:38.6 GT Academy; 22. Ava Iverson 21:39.3 Benzie; 23. Megan Gottschall 21:41.7 Lake City; 24. Chelsi Eisenga 21:48.2 McBain; 25. Shenoah Collier 21:49.7 GT Academy.
VOLLEYBALL
TC Christian 2nd in Silver Bracket at Grayling
TC Christian (1-3-1 for the day) leaders: Lydia Critchfield 63 assists, 8 aces, 2 digs, 9 kills; Bella Millward 13 aces, 4 digs, 1 kill; Alyssa Wylie 9 kills, 1 block; Ava Wendell 9 aces, 20 digs, 26 kills; Lydia Brower 8 aces, 11 digs, 2 kills.
UP NEXT: Christian (5-15-1) hosts Glen Lake, Monday.
Lake City wins Kalkaska Invite crown
Scores: Lake City def. Frankfort 25-15, 25-12; def. Reed City 25-6, 25-13; split with Linden 23-25, 25-13; def. St. Louis 25-5, 25-16; def. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 24-26, 25-9, 25-7; def. Linden (championship) 25-22, 21-25, 15-11.
"What a great day of volleyball for our team," Trojans coach Amber Vanderstow-Besko said. "We have had two second place finishes in our first two tournaments and today we finally got over the hump. The girls fought and battled, being down in the final game 6-11 to come back and beat Linden 15-11 for the first place finish."
Lake City leaders: Mackenzie Bisballe 54 digs, 57 kills, 11 blocks, 53 assists; Emily Urie 5 kills, 51 digs; Hannah Vasicek 10 kills, 14 digs; Alie Bisballe 35 kills, 11 digs, 12 blocks; Hailey Hamel 12 digs; Kaylee Keenan 89 digs, 1 kill; Helen Brown 11 digs, 51 assists; Kasey Keenan 11 kills, 20 digs; Haylee Parniske 13 kills, 38 digs; Hannah Hern 5 digs; Kylie Hunt and Leah Linderman 100 percent serving; Jenna Harris 3 digs; Zoe Butkovich 3 kills; Caleigh Schneider 2 kills, 3 digs; Isabelle Whitcomb 1 assist; Kaitlin Kendall 1 dig.
UP NEXT: The Trojans host Pine River, Tuesday.
Deadline for prep calls is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, record, next opponent, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.
