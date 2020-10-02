MUSKEGON — The Leland Comets got a much needed test Friday, taking on the defending state champion Muskegon Western Michigan Christian Warriors on the road.
The Comets left no doubt with a 3-0 victory over the Warriors, avenging the 1-0 loss in 2019.
Jayden Holston opened the scoring for Leland off an assist from Daniel Resendiz-Nunez. JJ Popp added the second tally after Wyatt Sirrine fed him the pass before Holston finished the scoring to make it 3-0.
Sirrine, Alejandro Corona and Augustine Cramer were noted for outstanding defense in the win.
Gavin Miller was in net for Leland and earned his 10th shutout on 10 saves.
Leland moves to 8-3-2 overall and hosts Kingsley Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
Buckley 3
Baldwin 2
Buckley def. Baldwin 25-22, 18-25, 21-25, 25-6, 15-8
Buckley: Brianna Schrotenboer 22 kills, 8 blocks, 6 aces; Kyrie Wildfong 36 assists, 12 aces; Anna Francisco 11 kills; Mira Warren 8 kills, 2 aces; Abbie McIntyre 4 kills, 3 digs.
UP NEXT: Buckley at Benzie Central, Tuesday.
TC St. Francis 3
Glen Lake 2
TCSF def. Glen Lake 15-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11
Glen Lake: Emilee Bellant 27 digs, 4 kills; Sydney Dykstra 9 digs, 12 kills, 3 assists, 6 aces, 8 blocks; Grace Bradford 16 digs, 25 kills, 32 assists, 6 aces, 8 blocks; Beth Beck 7 digs, 3 kills, 30 assists, 5 aces; Hailey Helling 13 kills, 4 aces.
