KINGSLEY — The Leland girls soccer team kicked off their season on the plus side with a close 1-0 Northwest Conference win against a wounded Kingsley team.
The Stags (0-1, 0-1 Northwest) played with eight players in the second half after losing two players in the first half and another in the second. With fewer players, the Stags still hung around with the Comets (1-0, 1-0 Northwest).
Stags senior goalkeeper Claire Dutton saved almost everything for her team as she finished with 11 saves — two on penalty kicks.
The Comets’ only goal was scored by senior Ari Rodriguez, with an assist from senior Sutton Leiter. Sophomore goalkeeper Elli Miller was credited for the shutout while collecting three saves.
The Comets welcome Suttons Bay for their home opener on Monday, while the Stags travel to Manistee on Thursday.
SOCCER
Shelby 8
Brethren 0
Brethren: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (0-1) travel to Cheboygan on Friday.
