BUCKLEY — Wyatt Sirrine figured into every goal scored as Leland topped Buckley 2-0 in a matchup of the league’s top two soccer teams Monday.
Sirrine struck in the 35th minute and assisted on Calderon-Balcazar’s score in the second half.
Josh Barley made 12 saves for Buckley (15-4, 7-3 Northwest).
The Bears could get another shot at the Comets (17-5-1, 10-0 Northwest) in districts if Buckley can top Charlevoix in a Thursday 5 p.m. home contest. Leland would host the district semifinals at 5 p.m. Oct. 15 against either the Bears or Rayders.
SOCCER
TC West 3
Petoskey 2
Traverse City West clinched an undefeated Big North Conference slate with a 3-2 win over Petoskey.
TC West: Caleb Nowak goal; Caleb Kinney goal; Chandler Hansen goal; Tony Gallegos 2 assists; Kaden Ales assist; Blade Kalbfleisch 5 saves.
JV: West won 4-0.
UP NEXT: The Titans (13-4-2, 9-0-1 Big North) travel Oct. 15 to play the winner of Midland and Saginaw Heritage in districts.
Elk Rapids 6
Grayling 0
Elk Rapids: Mason Travis hat trick; Preston Ball goal, assist; Josh Vandeveer goal, assist; Spencer Ball goal; Cooper Kerkhof 2 assists; Avery Kellogg assist; Jack Spencer 1 save (left in 30th minute with ankle injury); Zak Bolde 4 saves.
UP NEXT: The Elks (14-3-2, 9-1 Lake Michigan) host Kingsley in districts Thursday.
Boyne City 3
Charlevoix 1
Boyne City: Neels Ronnau goal, assist; Joey Spate goal; Phillip Banner goal; Caden Rajkovich assist; Daniel Gallo assist; Nic Santina 4 saves.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (11-3-5) host TC Christian in districts at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Kingsley 5
North Bay 2
Kingsley: Masen Martell 2 goals; Noah Weber 2 goals; Jake Lathrop goal, assist; Ashton Harter assist; Victor Goldammer 8 saves.
UP NEXT: The Stags face district host Elk Rapids, Thursday.
Glen Lake 2
Benzie Central 1
Glen Lake: Henry Plumstead goal, assist; Brady McDonough goal; Bryhn Fisher 5 saves; defense led by Tucker Brown, Parker McHugh, Jake Dezelski, George Slack.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (9-5-1, 6-3-1 Northwest) travel Wednesday to play McBain NMC.
VOLLEYBALL
East Jordan 3
GT Academy 2
East Jordan def. Grand Traverse Academy 25-18, 22-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-13.
East Jordan: Jayden Weber 9 kills, 3 aces, 25 digs; Kylie Skrocki 7 kills, 17 digs; Evelyn Diller 6 kills; Lindsey Cross 4 kills, 3 blocks; Lauren Peterson 2 kills, 2 aces, 4 blocks; Tegan Swanson 1 kill, 18 digs; Haley Gibson 24 digs; Ellie Skrocki 20 digs; Julia Trojanek 19 digs; Sophie Snyder 2 blocks, 8 digs.
GT Academy: Kaitlyn Watson 11 kills, 2 digs, 31 assists; Natalie Lasko 2 aces, 11 kills, 6 digs, 1 assist; Krina Riebschleger 3 aces, 13 digs, 3 assists; Ashley Killian 2 aces, 8 kills,4 digs’ Michaila Kinney 1 ace, 7 kills; Angel Zoulek 12 kills, 1 dig; Brooke Flores 3 digs.
Bellaire sweeps pair of Dig Pink matches
Bellaire def. Kalkaska 22-25, 25-23, 15-6: Libby Derrer 8 kills, 1 ace, 5 digs; Jacey Somers 7 kills; Katie Slabosz 6 digs, 1 ace, 1 kill; Kaitlyn Denoyer 5 digs; Laney Goodwin 6 digs, 1 ace, 6 assists; Katie Decker 3 kills; Kendall Fischer 3 kills; Emmy Koepke 3 digs, 12 assists; Noel Mann 1 ace, 5 digs; Payton Fischer 2 digs; Bella Martinek 2 digs.
Bellaire: def. Mancelona 25-17, 26-24: Derrer 11 digs, 2 aces, 4 kills; Martinek 3 digs, 2 kills; Slabosz 3 digs, 2 kills; Denoyer 1 ace, 6 digs; P. Fischer 1 ace, 10 digs; Goodwin 7 digs; Decker 1 ace, 2 digs, 4 kills; K. Fischer 3 digs; Mann 5 digs; Somers 8 kills, 1 dig.
UP NEXT: The Eagles host Frankfort, Wednesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Boys team scores: 1. Mancelona 28; 2. Mackinaw City 95.
Mancelona top 15 runners: 1. Tyler McClure 16:38; 2. Greg Parsons 17:19; 7. Ben Palmer 18:20; 8. Tommy Palmer 18:28; 10. Jim Dunne 18:46; 12. Gavin Ramsey 19:21; 15. Jordan Burley 20:19.
Girls team scores: 1. Mancelona 36; 2. Mackinaw City 69; 3. Forest Area 85.
Mancelona top 15 runners: 1. Lexi Newbould 21:02; 2. Joi Minier 21:35; 7. Makayla Orman 23:04; 12. Alli Meeder 23:54; 14. Kallie Crouch 24:45; 15. Kenzy Davis 25:06.
UP NEXT: Ski Valley Conference meet at Central Lake, Wednesday.
TENNIS
TC Central JV 6
Ludington JV 4
TC Central singles winners: Cam Peters (5-7, 6-1, 6-1); Ashton Lorincz (6-2, 6-1); Grant Manker (6-1, 6-0); Lachlan Brock-Miller (6-0, 6-3).
TC Central doubles winners: Mitchell Stern/Niklas Fagerman (7-5, 7-6); Carson Peterson/Drew Swanson (6-4, 6-0).
UP NEXT: Central hosts the Big North Conference JV tournament, Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.