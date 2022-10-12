SUTTONS BAY — Fresh off their Northwest Conference championship win, the Leland Comets kept their 2022 campaign alive with a postseason victory over Suttons Bay.
Leland (15-3-1) topped the Norsemen (9-8-2) in Wednesday’s Division 4 district quarterfinal match at Suttons Bay High School.
“A lot of these kids are friends, so we told them before the game, ‘I know these are your friends, but get out there and play hard because you know that’s exactly what they’re going to do,’” Leland head coach Rob Sirrine said. “And they did.”
Sirrine said his Comets should have scored a couple of goals in the first 15 minutes, but they failed to capitalize on their chances until late in the first half when Sawyer Couturier found the back of the net on a pass from Colby Connor. Leland took the 1-0 lead into the break and then doubled it when Nano Creamer fired one in from 25 yards out, again with the help of Connor.
“That was a great strike,” Sirrine said of Creamer’s goal.
The Norsemen got on the board with about 10 minutes left in the match after taking advantage of a Leland foul. A corner kick from the left resulted in a header goal from Dash Courson on an assist from Finn Mankowski that cut Leland’s lead in half. Jimmy Alpi, who made nine saves for the Comets in net, nearly got a hand on Courson’s header, but it was just out of reach.
“That made it a little more exciting than we would have liked at the end,” Sirrine said. “But that’s to be expected from Suttons Bay. They’re really well-coached and have done a good job with that program. They played to the final whistle.”
The Comets next play on Tuesday when they take on the winner of Harbor Light Christian and Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian, which is slated for 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Sirrine said playoff soccer is a “totally different feeling.”
“Besides the fact that if you lose you’re going home and not practicing with the guys you’ve been with every day since August, everything truly is on the line,” he said. “Every game is going to be a hard-fought battle because our opponents know the same thing. If they lose, they go home and have to wait another year.”
Sirrine said they train for the postseason and moments like this. He feels confident heading into Tuesday’s home matchup against either Harbor Light or Burt Lake NMC.
“Hopefully our guys are up for it,” Sirrine said. “I think we’re feeling pretty good. I’m feeling really positive about it.
Sirrine said he hopes to have his leading scorer, Daniel Resendiz-Nunez, back in the lineup after the senior left in the first half with an apparent knee injury.
“Fingers crossed that he’s all right,” Sirrine said of his senior captain.
If the Comets get a win in the semis, they will go on to face either Charlevoix or Harbor Springs in the district championship match on Oct. 22.
BOYS SOCCER
BC Western 3
Gaylord 1
Gaylord: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: BC Western (8-8-3) plays the winner of Cadillac-Alpena on Tuesday. The Blue Devils end their season at 7-11-3.
Charlevoix 9
Glen Lake 0
Charlevoix: No stats reported.
Glen Lake: Jaiden Jackson 5 saves.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (10-4-4) play Harbor Springs on Tuesday. The Lakers end their season at 4-7.
Harbor Springs 4
Benzie Central 0
Benzie Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rams (10-9) play Charlevoix on Tuesday. The Huskies end their season at 2-15-1.
VOLLEYBALL
TC Central 3
Gaylord 0
The Trojans def. the Blue Devils 25-23, 25-16, 25-19.
Traverse City Central: Audrey Parker 1 ace, 5 service points, 8 digs; Elyse Heffner 3 aces, 7 service points, 3 blocks, 10 kills; Natalie Bourdo 6 service points, 16 digs; Catelyn Heethuis 4 service points, 3 digs, 6 kills; Marley Richmond 5 service points, 3 digs, 36 assists; Kate McCrary 8 kills; Phoebe Humphrey 12 kills, 4 digs, 1 block.
Gaylord: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (24-7-4, 7-1 Big North) host Alpena on Oct. 19. The Blue Devils welcome Cadillac on Oct. 19.
Cadillac 3
TC West 0
The Vikings def. the Titans 25-15, 25-15, 25-22.
Cadillac: Carissa Musta 14 kills, 4 blocks; Brooke Ellens 33 digs, 1 ace; Cassie Jenema 29 assists, 8 digs, 2 kills, 1 block, 1 ace; Jozz Seeley 14 digs, 10 kills, 3 aces; Kenzie Johns 13 digs, 4 kills, 1 block, 1 ace.
Traverse City West:
UP NEXT: The Vikings head to Gaylord on Oct. 19. The Titans travel to Petoskey on Oct. 19.
Gaylord JV 2
TC Central JV 1
The Blue Devils def. the Trojans 25-22, 26-24, 25-22.
Traverse City Central: Kasen Kitzmiller 7 kills; Sidney Richmond 15 digs; Greta Falcon 5 kills.
Gaylord frosh 2
TC Central frosh 1
The Blue Devils def. the Trojans 13-25, 25-22, 25-21.
Traverse City Central: Kylie Ball led the team in kills; Mia Nowicki was a defensive standout.
