GLEN LAKE — After being beaten by Glen Lake two out of three times last season, the Leland boys varsity soccer put a stamp on who is the better team this season.
Comets forward Daniel Resendiz-Nunez finished the game with four goals and an assist to help lead his team to an 8-0 shutout against the Lakers. The Lakers are playing with nine players this season and are currently 1-1.
“For some of them, they were kind of timid when they showed up for their first couple practices, but now they are opening up and are getting physical with each other in drills,” Glen Lake coach Jared Boynton said of having six freshmen on the roster this season. “They aren’t afraid to push on one another, but also know they are on the same team and were battling together to make each other better.”
The Comets had to adapt to the Lakers’ situation by playing nine as well. Leland head coach Rob Sirrine noted that playing only nine on the pitch leaves a ton of room on the field. The Lakers almost didn’t have enough players at the beginning of the season, but Sirrine is pleased to see Glen Lake have a team.
Resendiz-Nunez’s first of four goals came 23 seconds after the first whistle blew in the first half, and according to Sirrine, it was the fastest goal he’s seen scored. Leland’s goalkeepers Jimmy Apli and Howie Kropp along with some freshmen goalkeepers — all played a role in the shutout.
But despite the win, Sirrine credited the Lakers’ entire backfield and goalkeeper Tucker Brown, who had double-digit saves. While Glen Lake has six freshmen on the team, the Lakers have eight.
Sirrine joked about heading to the state finals down the road because of how much experience the group will have together over the years, but he knows this season is a long one. Leland is already 1-0 in the Northwest Conference but has a chance to extend that win streak against Benzie Central on Wednesday.
“It’s good to get into conference. We kind of front-loaded our season with tougher teams like the Muskegon teams. In the past, we played some Division 1 teams because that is where you want to be by the end of the season,” Sirrine said. “It gives us kind of a goal.”
Glen Lake hopes to bounce back against Suttons Bay on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Elk Rapids 9
Grayling 1
Elk Rapids: Spencer Ball 4 goals, 1 assist; Jared Barcenas 1 goal, 2 assists; Alex Smith 1 goal, Jayden Hresko 1 goal, 1 assist; Koa West 5 saves; Carson Peterson 2 assists; Owen Spencer 1 assist; Sean Burch 2 goals; Noal Hilley 1 assist.
UP NEXT: The Elks (7-5-1) host Boyne City (3-3-4) Thursday.
Charlevoix 0
Boyne City 0
Boyne City: Kacey Gray 6 saves.
UP NEXT: Charlevoix travels to Kalkaska on Thursday. Boyne City (3-3-4) travels to Elk Rapids (7-5-1) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
McBain NMC 2
Ogemaw Heights 1
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Logan Hart 1 goal; Barret Bosscher 1 goal 1 assist; Blake DeZeeuw 10 saves.
UP NEXT: McBain NMC travels to Tawas on Wednesday.
Harbor Springs 3
Kalkaska 1
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska (5-2) hosts Charlevoix (3-2-3) on Thursday.
Buckley 5
Benzie Central 1
Buckley: Orren Renfor 1 goal; Kyle Deshasier 1 goal; Andrea Rollé 1 goal; Garrett Ensor 1 goal, 1 assist; Nick Simon 1 goal; Jake Romzek 1 assist; Orren Renfor 1 assist; Coleman Yuresko 1 assist.
Benzie Central: Dom Lopez 24 saves in the net; Steve Barron 1 goal.
UP NEXT: Buckley (5-4; 2-0) travels to Kingsley (0-6) on Wednesday. Benzie Central (0-5-1) hosts Leland on Wednesday.
Suttons Bay 10
Kingsley 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen (1-4-1) host Glen Lake (1-1) on Wednesday. Kingsley (0-6) hosts Buckley (5-4-1) on Wednesday.
Manistee 3
Hart 2
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee (7-2) travels to Ludington (10-1-1) on Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
TC. St Francis goes 2-1 in quad
McBain def. Glads 26-24; 22-25; 12-15; Glads def. Fremont 25-19; 25-9; Glads def. Cadillac 25-23; 25-16.
Traverse City St. Francis: Garnet Mullet 10 aces; 26 kills; 18 digs; Quinn Yenshaw 4 aces; 19 kills; 18 digs; Avery Nance 9 aces; 7 assists; 36 digs; Tessah Konas 3 aces; 36 assists; 20 digs; Reese Jones 4 aces; 28 assists; 9 digs; Landry Fouch 13 kills; Alica Revett 5 kills.
UP NEXT: The Glads travel to Charlevoix on Tuesday.
TC Central 3
Petoskey 1
The Trojans defeated the Northmen 12-25, 27-29, 25-17, 23-25.
Petoskey: Regan Walsh 12 kills; Sadie Corey 11 kills; Leah Sulitis 7 kills; Lucy Tarachas 24 digs; Katie Parker 39 assists.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (12-5-2) host Gaylord on Wednesday. The Northmen hosts Alpena on Wednesday.
