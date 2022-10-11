LELAND — The temperature was 53 degrees at the start, and 53 degrees at the end.
In between, it was a bit more heated.
Leland and Buckley played a physical soccer game in a rivalry that has warmed up a lot over the last decade. The Comets came out on top Monday by a final of 5-0 to clinch the Northwest Conference championship and end a four-game losing streak to the Bears at Hancock Field in Leland.
"It kind of escalated the last few years. It gets heated," said Leland senior forward Daniel Resendiz-Nunez, who scored two goals. "In the first five minutes, I'm dribbling and I pass the ball. I don't even have the ball and some guy just hits me from the back. I'm like, 'This is not how we play the beautiful game.'"
The rivalry was kicked into overdrive when Buckley won the Northwest Conference for the first time last season, beating Leland twice in the regular season on the way to a perfect 10-0 league mark and again in the postseason. Buckley topped the Comets 2-1 in a Sept. 21 battle this season on the Bears' home pitch.
Prior to that four-game stretch, Leland mostly controlled the budding rivalry, winning the Northwest every year from 2014-2020.
"We lost to them three times last year, and that was not a good feeling," Resendiz-Nunez said. "Then we played them again this season and we lost that game, and that hurt. I was looking forward to this game so much and I knew that I was going to give everything for my seniors."
Monday's game could also be the seniors' last on Hancock Field, depending on how things shake out in districts. The Comets could host a second-round game if they get past Suttons Bay on Wednesday at Suttons Bay.
"They're a good team," Leland head coach Rob Sirrine said. "They've progressively gotten better over the years, so it just benefits everyone in our conference. The more good teams that we have, the higher quality sets us up for the playoffs."
The Comets (14-3-1, 9-1-0 NWC) and Bears (12-6-1, 8-2-0 NWC) wouldn't meet in the playoffs unless both squads reach the regional finals.
"In the last two years, because of the leadership of coach Sirrine, the relationship between Buckley and Leland is far more respectful," Buckley head coach John Vermilya said. "It wasn't like we've had, which was nasty. Today wasn't nasty, compared to what we've had."
Still, the game was physical as Buckley tried to match Leland in that category. The officials also weren't calling much in the first 10 minutes, which led to the play escalating and both coaches being unhappy with the officiating as much as the opposition.
"It was the district coach's meeting last year and I said, 'Hey, coach, what do we have to do to dial it back between our squads? Because kids are going to get hurt,'" Vermilya said. "And he said, 'I don't know, buy me a beer.' And I said, 'Coach, I'll buy you a case if we can dial it down between our fans and all that.' He's done really well, so we respect that."
Buckley eventually received a red card for repeated tripping calls and played down a player for the final 32:33. By that point, Leland already led 3-0.
Sophomore Connor Colby struck first, finishing off a play in the 15th minute in which a Comets shot rang off the crossbar.
Resendiz-Nunez scored his first goal 5:38 before halftime, drilling a long shot into the net after a dribbling bobble cost him a one-on-one run at the goalie. He added his second score five minutes later, striking on a one-on-one run 40.3 seconds before the intermission.
"We made some really kind of elementary errors," Vermilya said. "I would say that when you're strong as Leland, you can make an error or two. Like in our first game, they made a couple errors that we capitalized on, and that's how we got the win at our place. But for us, if we make errors, it's going to cost us and that's what you saw in the first half."
Leland added two goals after the red card, one from freshman Ignacio Creamer and another by senior co-captain Kyle Baldwin. Another of Leland's seniors, Caleb Kickbush, didn't play because of a broken collarbone and won't be able to return for the postseason.
Creamer and Adrian Spencer drew assists and James Alpi made nine saves for the Comets.
The Bears are off until next Monday, awaiting the winner of Lakeview and Pine River at Lakeview.
BOYS SOCCER
TC West 1
Alpena 0(forfeit)
UP NEXT: The Titans (15-1-1, 9-0-1 Big North) Thursday play in the district quarterfinals against Saginaw Arthur Hill at 6 p.m. at Coast Guard Complex
TC Central 4
Cadillac 0
Traverse City Central: Koen Burkholder 2 goals, 1 assist; Asher Paul 1 goal, 1 assist; Greyson Spinniken 1 goal; Declan Feeney 2 assists; Geordie Richmond 4 saves.
Cadillac: Ethan Romey 6 saves.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (5-12-1, 4-6 Big North) travel to Bay City Central for the first round of districts at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Vikings (1-15-1, 0-9-1 Big North) head to Alpena for the first round of districts at 6 p.m Thursday.
Glen Lake 8
Kingsley 0
Glen Lake: Drew Dezelski 3 goals, 3 assists; Tucker Brown 3 goals, 1 assist; Patrick Sutherland 2 goals; Hunter Cox 1 assist; Zeb Mackey 1 assist; Ezra Belanger 1 assist; Brody Switzer 1 assist; Jaiden Jackson, Tanner Crick both both in net for shutout, 1 save.
Kingsley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (4-6, 4-6 Northwest) travel to Charlevoix for the first round of districts Wednesday. The Stags (0-17, 0-10 Northwest) head to Boyne City for the first round of districts on Thursday.
McBain NMC 4
Pine River 0
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Barrett Bosscher 1 assist; Brant Winkle 1 assist, 1 goal; Nathan Eisenga 3 goals, 1 assist; Blake DeZeeuw 1 save.
UP NEXT: The Comets (12-3-4, 9-1-3 Northern Michigan) play in the district semifinals Oct. 17.
Petoskey 3
Gaylord 2
Petoskey: No stats reported.
Gaylord: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (14-7-1, 8-2 Big North) hosts the district semifinals Oct. 18. The Blue Devils (7-10-3, 1-7-2 Big North) heads to Bay City Western for the first round of districts Wednesday.
Charlevoix 6
Harbor Light 1
Charlevoix: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (9-4-4, 6-2-3 Lake Michigan) host Glen Lake in the first round of districts Wednesday.
Suttons Bay 5
Benzie Central 0
Suttons Bay: No stats reported.
Benzie Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen (9-7-2, 7-3 Northwest) host Leland in the first round of districts Wednesday. The Huskies (2-14-1, 2-8 Northwest) travel to Harbor Springs for the first round of districts Wednesday.
TC Central JV 3
Cadillac JV 1
Traverse City Central (5-10-1): Alec Roeters 2 goals; Nathan Bramer 1 goal, 1 assist; Rory Galagher 1 assist; Josh Vezza 3 saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Forest Area 3
Buckley 0
Forest Area def. the Bears 25-21, 25-9, 25-12.
Forest Area: Graycie Schroeder 8 kills, 3 aces, 4 digs; Desjanea Perkins 5 aces, 4 kills; Jersey Patton 11 digs; Natalie Lenhart 4 kills, 2 aces, 1 block; Cheyenne Boggs 3 kills; Taylor Muth 17 assists; Grace Steffe 4 aces; Payton Sedwick 3 kills.
Buckley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Forest Area (14-7-4) travel to Central Lake on Tuesday.
GIRLS GOLF
St. Francis's Slocum wins, Trojans 2nd, Titans 3rd at TC Central Invite
Venue: Traverse City Golf & Country Club
Overall: Montague 365; Traverse City Central 373; Traverse City West 390; Cadillac 391; Petoskey 401; Harbor Springs 403; Traverse City Central 2 434; Big Rapids 450; Alpena 454; Petoskey 2 511; Cadillac 2 512; Traverse City West 2 516; Traverse City St. Francis 359; Alpena 2 400.
Top area individuals: 1. Grace Slocum (TCSF) 81; 4. Ainslee Hewitt (TCW) 89; T7. Addison Balentine (TCC) 93; T7. Evelyn Nowicki (TCC) 93; T7. Sydney Rademacher (TCC) 93; T7. Grace Drabik (CAD) 93; 11. McKenzie McManus (TCC) 94; T12. Aubrey Williams (PET) 95; T12. Onalee Wallis (CAD) 95.
