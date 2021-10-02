MAPLE CITY — A rivalry is usually enough to get the heart pumping and the adrenaline flowing, but clutch plays in the end zone and a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown help, too.
Glen Lake and Frankfort put on a show for their fans as the Panthers pulled out a 28-22 road victory thanks to two monster plays from quarterback Nick Stevenson — one each of the offensive and defensive variety.
Frankfort trailed 22-20 with less than three minutes left in the contest when Stevenson found an open Jared Coxe and Coxe found an open route to pay dirt from 57 yards out. A successful two-point conversion put the Panthers up six with 2:30 to play, but Frankfort would need Stevenson again to seal the victory.
Glen Lake marched down the field and looked poised to score with the seconds ticking away. Stevenson managed to snatch away any chance of a Laker victory with a interception in the end zone with 45 seconds left. Victory formation followed, and the Panthers got their first victory against Glen Lake since 2016. The two squads didn’t play last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a big program win for us,” Frankfort head coach Ed Schindler said. “We’ve been down the last year. We haven’t had a win against Glen Lake — our rival — in a while.”
Glen Lake scored first, but the Panthers had a quick answer. Adam Mills took the ensuing kickoff 99 yards to the house to take the wind out of the Lakers’ sails. Coxe and Anderson both had eight tackles for Frankfort.
“It went back and forth. Either team could have won,” Schindler said. “It was just a great high school football game.”
Glen Lake’s Connor Ciolek completed 10 of 18 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. He also had 82 rushing yards and a rushing score along with three catches, a touchdown reception and six tackles. Sean Galla caught four passes for 36 yards and a touchdown. Dylan Weinrich had 72 rushing yards. Caleb Grace and Luke Daniels had seven and six tackles, respectively.
Frankfort (5-1, 3-0 Northern Michigan Football Conference-Legacy) hosts Harbor Springs and Glen Lake (1-5, 0-2 NMFC-Leaders) welcomes Elk Rapids to town next week.
MORE FOOTBALL
Boyne City 48
Kalkaska 16
Boyne City: Bobby Hoth 13 carries, 157 yards, 3 TDs; Jack Neer 4-11 for 53 yards, TD; Ryan Spate 23-yard TD pass; Aaron Bess 4 carries, 55 yards, TD; Kaden Jewett 4 carries, 49 yards, TD; Tyler Lockman TD catch; Alex Calcaterra 35-yard TD catch; Jacob Bush 16 tackles; Joey McHugh 11 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (5-1, 3-0 NMFC-Leaders) travel to Mancelona, Friday.
Charlevoix 14
East Jordan 6
Charlevoix: Max Dixon 6-yard TD run, 15 carries, 81 yards; Caleb Stuck 1-yard TD run, 21 carries 112 yards; Patrick Sterrett 9 catches, 85 yards; Evan Solomon 1 catch, 45 yards.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (5-1, 2-1 NMFC-Leaders) visit Kalkaska, Friday.
Grayling 36
Sault Ste. Marie 32
Grayling: David Millikin 12 carries, 101 yards, TD, 13 tackles; Anthony Fisher 11 carries, 112 yards, 2 TDs, 3 catches, 22 yards; Josh Aldrich 2 catches 23 yards; Ethan Kucharek 8-14 for 146 yards, 2 TDs; Dylan Cragg 3 catches, 69 yards; Sparty Skillern 7 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (4-2, 2-2 NMFC-Legends) travel to Tawas, Friday.
Ogemaw Hts. 19
Benzie Central 13
Benzie Central: Ike Koscielski 11-19 for 86 yards, TD, 12 carries, 54 yards, TD; Nate Childers 12 carries, 77 yards; Cael Katt 5 catches 45 yards, TD, 10 tackles; Roger Lamie 6 tackles; Liam Jones 6 tackles.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central (2-4, 1-3 NMFC-Legends) plays Cheboygan, Friday.
Kingsley 34
Cheboygan 0
Kingsley: 311 team rushing yards; Gage Hessem 4-yard TD run, INT; Phillip Brown INT; Aidan Shier 3 rushing TDs (9, 10, 2); Kolton Lewis 2PAT catch; True Beeman 2PAT; Sam Goethals 8-yard TD run.
UP NEXT: The Stags (6-0, 4-0 NMFC-Legends) travels to Ogemaw Heights, Friday.
Roscommon 36
Manton 30
Manton: Lucas McKernan 19 rushes, 65 yards, TD, 11 tackles; Ben Paddock 51 yards rushing, INT; Leon Barber 38 yards rushing; Luke Puffer 3 TDs, blocked punt; Noah Cargill 6 tackles; Carson Danford two 2PATS.
UP NEXT: Manton (3-3, 2-3 Highland) plays at Beal City.
SOCCER
TC Christian 8
Benzie Central 1
Traverse City Christian: Henry Reineck goal, 2 assists; Preston Jaworski goal; Gabe Classens assist; Nathan Hresko goal; Seth LaPointe 5 goals; Elliott Molby assist; James Thuente 2 assists.
Benzie Central: Chaz Grundy goal; Kevin Hubbell assist; Dominic Lopez 34 saves.
UP NEXT: Traverse City Christian (11-4) plays Saturday at Big Rapids. Benzie Central (5-7, 2-4 Northwest) plays North Bay at Suttons Bay, Monday.
Buckley 2
Charlevoix 0
Buckley: Jake Romzek goal; Nick Simon assist; Ty Briethaupt (first of season); Garrett Ensor assist; Josh Barley 5 saves; Tyler Apple 2 saves.
UP NEXT: The Bears (11-4-1, 7-0 Northwest) hosts Glen Lake, Monday.
McBain NMC 6
Oscoda 0
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Seth Vanhaitsma goal, 2 assists; Jonas Lanser 2 goals; Barrett Bosscher goal, 1 assist; Trevin Winkle goal; Mekhi Harris goal; Titus Best assist; Logan Hart assist; Carter Quist assist; Blake DeZeeuw 4 saves.
UP NEXT: McBain NMC (13-1, 10-1 Northern Michigan Soccer League) hosts Cheboygan, Monday.
TENNIS
Glads tie top-ranked Greenhills
The Traverse City St. Francis boys tennis team finished all square at 4-4 against Ann Arbor Greenhills High School on Friday. Greenhills is ranked first in Division 3. The Gladiators were helped thanks to wins by default in one- and two-singles.
TC St. Francis: 3S — Owen Jackson won 3,4; 4S — Chris Borowski lost 2,1; 1D — Ben Schmude/Cody Richards won 2,2-2 (retired); 2D — Jack Britten/Anthony Spranger lost 6-1,7-5; 3D — Charlie King/Derek Berta lost 7-5,4-6,6-4; 4D — Tommy Puetz/Eli Schmude lost 3,1; 5D — Maxwell King/David Ansley lost 1,1.
UP NEXT: The Glads host regional action at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School on Thursday.