LELAND — Benzie Central has plans of its own for the Northwest Conference this season.
The Huskies boys basketball team now holds the solo lead in the Northwest Conference after a come-from-behind 53-52 victory over Leland in the Comets' new gym Thursday.
Benzie Central (5-3, 5-2 NWC) trailed most of the second half after leading into halftime and went into the fourth quarter trailing Leland 40-33.
Quinn Zickert made the play of the evening, drawing a foul while driving to the net with only 4.9 second left. Zickert hit both free throws for the Huskies, giving them their first lead of the second half. Benzie put up 20 points in the final quarter to complete the rally.
The Comets, who were led by Gavin Miller with 19 points and nine rebounds, had a look at the basket for a chance to win, but were unable to sink the shot.
Zickert finished with nine points as the Huskies were led by the Childers brothers. Nate Childers led all scorers with 23 points and Jaxon Childers chipped in nine.
Benzie's Kevin Hubbell and Seth Wilkinson stepped up in the second half on defense to help slow down Miller and JJ Popp. Ben Kiessel added 12 points for Leland (3-3, 2-3 NWC).
The Comets will head to Buckley and Benzie hosts Mesick, Saturday.
BOYS HOOPS
TC Central 38
Cadillac 27
TC Central (5-2, 5-0 Big North): Carson Bourdo 11 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists; Anthony Ribel 13 points, 2 assists; Kadyn Warner 5 points, 9 rebounds.
UP NEXT: TC Central at Gaylord, Tuesday.
TC West 0
Gaylord 0/CANC.
The TC West vs. Gaylord game at TC West was cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions according to Titans AD Jason Carmein. Carmein expects this to be only game affected.
Glen Lake 65
Onekama 35
Glen Lake (4-2, 4-2 Northwest): Finn Hogan 12 points; Luke Hazelton 12 points; Connor Ciolek 11 points.
Onekama (0-6): Ben Falk 12 points, 3 rebounds; Collin Guzikowski 7 points, 6 assists; Jon Burtch 6 points.
UP NEXT: Onekama at Frankfort, Tuesday; Glen Lake at Frankfort, Saturday.
Bellaire 55
Central Lake 51
Bellaire (1-5, 1-5 Ski Valley): Brayden Dawson 21 points, 3 steals, 6 assists, 2 blocks; Bryce Baeckeroot 17 points; Cole Robinson 14 points, 15 rebounds; Nick Robinson 8 rebounds.
Central Lake (0-8): Doyle Wilson 15 points; Drayten Evans 16 points; Alex Harvey 15 points.
UP NEXT: Bellaire at Forest Area, Tuesday; Central Lake at Joburg, Tuesday.
TC Christian 54
Lk Leelanau SM 49
TC Christian (5-2): Brock Broderick 29 points, 15 rebounds; Elijah Mleko 11 points; Elliott Molby 8 points; Reece Broderick 6 points.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (5-2): Shawn Bramer 19 points, 15 rebounds; Dylan Barnowski 12 points; August Schaub 9 points.
UP NEXT: LLSM hosts Glen Lake, Monday; TC Christian hosts Leland, Monday.
Kingsley 63
Buckley 52
Buckley (3-5, 1-3 Northwest): Jackson Kulawiak 16 points; Kyle Kaczanowski 13 points; Tyler Milarch 12 points; Shelby Cade 5 points.
Kingsley (3-3, 3-2 Northwest): Will Whims 11 points, 2 steals; Beau LaTulip 11 points, 7 rebounds; Brett Peterson 11 points, 6 rebounds; Evan Douglass 15 points, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: Buckley hosts Leland, Saturday; Kingsley at Glen Lake, Tuesday.
McBain 77
Manton 41
McBain (8-0, 5-0 Highland): Daniel Rodenbaugh 21 points; Kaden McGillis 17 points.
Manton (4-1, 2-1 Highland): Luke Puffer 14 points; Kaleb Moore 9 points.
UP NEXT: Manton hosts McBain NMC, Tuesday.
Forest Area 90
Pellston 76
Forest Area: Lane Lindsay 27 points, 8 assists; Dominic Hart 22 points; Phoenix Mulholland 17 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists.
UP NEXT: Forest Area at Inland Lakes, Saturday.
Lake City 47
Evart 34
Lake City (3-3): Ellian Schichtel 8 points, 12 rebounds; Andrew VanderTuig 7 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists.
UP NEXT: Lake City at Pine River, Tuesday.
McBain NMC 50
Beal City 39
McBain NMC (8-0): Blake Dezeeuw 21 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists; Trevin Winkle 15 points, 14 rebounds, 4 steals; Andrew Eisenga 7 points, 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: McBain NMC at Manton, Tuesday.
TC Central frosh 53
Cadillac frosh 31
TCC frosh (4-3): EJ Maitland 20 points; Cooper Ribel 6 points; Cam Manfield 5 points.
UP NEXT: TC Central at Manistee, Saturday.
TCSF JV 39
Kalkaska JV 24
TCSF JV (8-1, 8-0 Lake Michigan): Owen Sommerville 9 points; Henry Reineck 7 points; Pat Gallagher 7 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF JV at Boyne City, Tuesday.
GIRLS HOOPS
Cadillac 61
TC Central 28
Cadillac (6-0, 5-0): Molly Anderson 19 points; Macy Brown 11 points, Olivia Meyer 11 points.
TC Central: Peyton Carlson 15 points.
UP NEXT: Cadillac at Petoskey, Tuesday; TC Central at Glen Lake, Friday.
TC West 37
Gaylord 22
TC West (4-2, 4-2 Big North): Megan Lautner 15 points, 7 rebounds; Quinn Disbrow 9 points, 6 rebounds.
Gaylord (3-4, 2-4 Big North): Avery Parker 9 points; Kate Munford 6 points.
UP NEXT: TC West at Midland, Tuesday.
Kingsley 57
Manistee 24
Kingsley (4-3, 3-1 Northwest): Hannah Grahn 11 points, 10 rebounds; Emma Arnold 15 points; Chris Whims 10 points; Morisa Schelich 5 rebounds, 5 steals.
Manistee: Emma McCarthy 7 points.
UP NEXT: Kingsley hosts Glen Lake, Tuesday.
Glen Lake 80
Onekama 18
Glen Lake (6-0, 5-0 Northwest): Grace Bradford 19 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Emma Korson 10 points, 2 steals; Maddie Bradford 9 points; Ruby Hogan 8 points; Jessica Robbins 8 points, 9 rebounds; Hailey Helling 7 points, 7 assists, 6 steals.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake hosts TC Central, Friday.
Leland 50
Benzie Central 35
Leland (4-2, 4-2 Northwest): Olivia Lowe 19 points, 16 rebounds, 4 steals; Tatum Kareck 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists; Maeve Sweeney 8 points, 4 rebounds; Mia Osorio 7 steals.
Benzie Central (3-4): Ellen Bretzke 12 points.
UP NEXT: Leland at GT Academy, Saturday; Benzie Central hosts Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Friday.
Mason Co. East 39
Manistee CC 33
Manistee CC (2-4): Leah Stickney 11 points, 4 assists, 5 rebounds; Kaylyn Johnson 10 rebounds, 7 points; Ashley VanAlest 9 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Manistee CC hosts Mesick, Wednesday.
Cadillac JV 43
TC Central JV 34
TCC JV: Brooklin Royston 8 points.
TCSF JV 41
Kalkaska JV 29
TCSF JV (4-3, 3-2 Lake Michigan): Adrianna Spranger 10 points; Julia Bohrer 8 points; Michelle Robertson 8 points; Sophie Hardy 8 points.
TC West frosh 33
Gaylord frosh 29
TCW Frosh: Audrey LaFaive 14 points; Claire Miner 6 points.
Cadillac frosh 36
TC Central frosh 19
TCC frosh: Lucille Phillips 7 points.