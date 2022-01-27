ELLSWORTH — The phrase "on a roll" would be an understatement for the Ellsworth varsity boys basketball team.
The Lancers have cruised to a 9-0 record after taking down Pickford, 94-55, at home Wednesday.
Jacob Jenuwine led Ellsworth with 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including hitting 5 of 6 from long range. He also had six rebounds, five assists and six steals.
Brayden Steenwyk (23 points, eight boards, seven dimes), Kelan Pletcher (17 points, five rebounds, four steals) and Jamal Cebulski (12 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, five steals) also had big nights for the Lancers.
"When somebody starts hitting, everybody thinks they can throw it in," Ellsworth head coach Jarod Steenwyk said. "You get that good feeling, and it gets your teammates going."
Ellsworth has scored at least 60 points in all of its games, 70 or more in all but two, and dropped a previous season-high 80 against Wolverine three weeks ago. The Lancers came into Wednesday averaging a hair below 70 points per contest and had a point differential of +248 through eight games. Tack on the 39 points from Wednesday's win, and Ellsworth is approaching the 300 mark ahead of just its 10th game.
The Lancers have a test come Friday when they square off against Lake Leelanau St. Mary, which ended Ellsworth's 2021 campaign in the regional semifinal. The Eagles (6-3) are on a roll of their own, winning four straight — including an 83-75 final over Elk Rapids last Friday — and putting up 67 points per game in those four wins.
Steenwyk said his players will have to contain St. Mary's big threats in Shawn Bramer and Dylan Barnowski.
"I'm just excited to be playing some good competition," he said.
Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m., but Steenwyk said there is still some discussion on whether or not the game will be at Ellsworth or Lake Leelanau. That decision should come Thursday.
BOYS HOOPS
Bellaire 60
Forest Area 30
Bellaire: Drake Koepke 23 points; Jayden Hanson 14 points; Kaden Battershell 9 points.
Forest Area: Cameron Patton 18 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (4-5, 3-3 Ski Valley) travel to Mancelona on Friday. Forest Area (0-5) hosts Johannesburg-Lewiston on Friday.
Mesick 65
Marion 28
Mesick: Connor Simmer 14 points; Carter Simmer 13 points; Ashtyn Simerson 10 points; Jacob McCree 10 points; Tyler Sexton 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (8-0, 7-0 West Michigan D) host Pentwater on Friday.
Bear Lake 75
BR Crossroads 24
Bear Lake: Jake Griffis 25 points, 8 rebounds, 7 steals; Luke Cook 13 points, 4 steals; Nate Sanderson 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (4-5, 4-3 West Michigan D) head to Baldwin on Friday.
GIRLS HOOPS
Lake City 66
Houghton Lake 21
Lake City: Chloe Bisballe 14 points; Emma Nickerson 14 points; Mackenzie Bisballe 11 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists; Hayleigh VanderTuig 7 points; Mariah Jackson 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (9-1, 8-1 Highland) play at Pine River on Friday.
Evart 59
Manton 40
Manton: Lauren Wilder 17 points, 4 steals, 5 rebounds; Genna Alexander 10 points, 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (3-8) host McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Friday.
HOCKEY
Bay Reps 3
Big Rapids 0
Bay Reps: Lars Milllar goal; Tyeson Griffore goal; John Hawkins goal; Riley Pierce 2 assists; Aaron Ackerson 2 assists; Gabe Classens assist; Chris Gay assist; Garrett Hathway 4 saves; Aiden Reamer 4 saves.
UP NEXT: The Reps (10-8-1) head to Flint Powers Catholic on Friday.
SKIING
Onekama boys, girls win LMSC meet
Boys teams: Onekama 30 points; Clare 63 points.
Girls teams: Onekama 50 points, Clare 50 points; Glen Lake 111 points.
Boys GS: Braydon Sorenson (Onekama) 39.64; Kyla Thomas (Onekama) 39.78; Michael Pomerville (Clare) 42.25.
Boys slalom: Thomas 54.17; Pomerville 57.71; Colin Kasben (Glen Lake) 1:02.49.
Girls GS: Michayla Bell (Onekama) 44.15; Mara Pomerville (Clare) 45.7; Teagan Russell (Clare) 45.95.
Girls slalom: Bell 1:04.28; Anna Wolfe (Benzie Central) 1:06.92; Russell 1:08.13.