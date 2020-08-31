TRAVERSE CITY — Glen Lake and Benzie Central put the nets to the test Monday, combining for 15 goals in a high-scoring 10-5 Lakers victory.
Glen Lake's Henry Plumstead and Benzie's Kevin Hubbell each scored four goals.
Plumstead added three assists and three Laker teammates each struck twice — Bryhn Fisher, Cooper Bufalini and Jake Dezelski. Fischer Alonzi and Alex Loeffler each pitched in two assists for Glen Lake, while Fisher and Bufalini each had one.
Tucker Brown made eight saves in net for Glen Lake, which improves to 5-1 and 1-0 in Greater Northwest Soccer Conference play.
Henry Lerchen and Parker McHugh led the Lakers defense, which shut out the Huskies (1-2) over the second half after Glen Lake found itself down 5-4 by halftime.
SOCCER
Boyne City 2
Oscoda 0
Boyne City (2-4): Anders Foltz goal; Joel Carter goal; Nic Santina assist; Jay Clausen 4 saves.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers travel Tuesday to Grayling for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff.
North Bay 4
TC Bulldogs 1
North Bay (1-2-1): Dashel Courson goal; Lleyton Krumlauf goal; Finn Mankowski goal; Owen Irvine goal; Sam Vukasovich 5 saves' strong defensive play by Connor Krumlauf and Cameron Alberts.
UP NEXT: North Bay hosts Boyne City, Sept. 8.
VOLLEYBALL
West drops 2 at crosstown tri
Team scores: Lowell def. TC West 25-16, 25-18, 25-17; Grand Haven def. TC West 28-26, 25-23, 13-25, 22-25, 15-8.
TC West leaders: Ally McKenna 41 digs; Sara Schermerhorn 55 assists, 15 digs; Makenna Ebling 14 kills, 8 digs; Becky Lane 22 kills, 12 digs; Leah Allen 13 kills, 8 digs, 4 aces; Madelynn Johnson 12 digs; Sammy Schaub 13 digs; Alaina Mikowski 12 kills; Madison Neu 9 kills.
UP NEXT: The Titans (6-2) travel to TC Central, Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Central falls twice at home
Team scores: Grand Haven def. TC Central 25-21, 30-28, 25-21; Lowell def. TC Central 25-17, 25-18, 25-17.
TC Central leaders: Emma Turnquist 22 kills, 4 aces, 12 digs; Sophia Hagerty 37 assists, 4 aces, 6 digs; Kailey Parks 13 kills, 12 digs; Kiley Ridenour 7 kills, 15 dogs, 2 aces.
UP NEXT: The Trojans host TC West to starter Big North Conference play, Wednesday.
