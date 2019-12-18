MAPLE CITY — The Glen Lake Lakers handed the Gladiators their first loss of the season with a 61-33 bashing on the Lakers home court on Wednesday.
The Lakers (3-1) nearly doubled TC St. Francis’ scoring output and were led by the young Grace Bradford.
Bradford led the way with a double-double, notching 16 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Grace Fosmore added 10 points, six rebounds and three steals while Jessica Robbins and Emma Korson each scored nine.
Hailey Helling added seven points, four assists and three rebounds and Robbins snagged five boards.
The Gladiators (3-1) freshman Gwenyth Bramer led her team with 10 points while Kam Schaub and Colleen Hegewald each had six.
Glen Lake will host North Bay for their final game of 2019 on Friday. The Glads have a long break before hosting Gaylord St. Mary on Jan. 8.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellaire 43
Mancelona 27
Bellaire (4-0, 2-0 SKI-V): Katie Decker 9 points, 6 rebounds; Noel Mann 8 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 steals; Jacey Somers 16 points, 7 rebounds, 7 steals.
Mancelona: Teegan Griffore 17 points.
UP NEXT: Bellaire at Forest Area, Friday.
Leland 39
Lk Leelanau SM 16
Leland (4-0): Olivia Lowe 10 points, 21 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks; Kenzy Sluiter 7 points, 6 rebounds; Skylar Wiesen 8 points, 4 steals; Tatum Kareck 4 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals.
LLSM (1-4): Emily Grant 4 points; Genevieve Bramer 4 points.
UP NEXT: Leland at Benzie Central, Friday; Lake Leelanau St. Mary host Hale, Jan. 4.
Manistee CC 44
Mesick 43
Manistee CC makes free throw with 1.5 seconds left to win
Mesick (2-3, 2-2 WMD): Elizabeth Hamilton 12 points; Lexi Abraham 9 points; Grace Quiggin 8 points.
Manistee CC: Nicole Kaminski 13 points; Kaylin Johnson made final free throw, 3 points.
UP NEXT: Mesick at Mason Co. Eastern, Jan. 3.
Walkerville 67
Bear Lake 20
Bear Lake (0-5): Taylor Sexton 11 points; Bella Leffew 9 points.
UP NEXT: Bear Lake at Pentwater, Jan. 3.
Joburg 60
Pellston 4
Joburg: Sydney Townsend 14 points; Tara Madej 13 points; Morgan McVannel 9 points; Layla Gascho 8 points.
Manton 70
McBain NMC 34
Manton (5-0, 3-0 Highland): Abby Brown 24 points, 6 steals; Jaden Wilder 16 points, 5 steals; Abby Shepler 11 points; Molly Lane 8 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Manton at Beal City, Friday.
Glen Lake JV 49
TC St. Francis JV 18
Glen Lake JV: Maddie Bradford 16 points; Skyler Bufalini 12 points; Gemma Lerchen 6 points; Zoe Korson 4 points; Olivia Mikowski 4 points.
TCSF JV (1-3): Sam Berta 5 points, 6 rebounds; Lindsay Watkoski 5 points.
UP NEXT: TSCF JV hosts Gaylord St. Mary, Jan. 8.
WRESTLING
Frankfort 33
Forest Area 16
Forest Area records: Daniel Thompson 1-1; MacKenzie Thompson 1-1; Brown Town 1-1; Josh Saylor 2-0; Sir-Xaiver Navoni 0-2.
West goes 2-0 at tri-meet
Team scores: TC West def. Grayling 46-33; TC West def. Kalkaska 47-18.
TC West winners: 119 — Isaac Hyatt 2-0; 145 — Wyatt Nied 2-0; 152 — Gabe Flowers 2-0; 215 — Christian Boivin 2-0.
UP NEXT: TC West at Chippewa Hills, Saturday.
Kingsley sweeps tri-meet
Team scores: Kingsley 54, Evart 19; Kingsley 63, Manton 12.
Kingsley records: 103 — Isaac Grahn 2-0; 112 — Trenton Wazny 2-0; 119 — Thomas Carlyon 1-0; 119 — Justin Grahn 2-0; 125 — Tanner Martindale 2-0; 130 — Kadin Garza 2-0; 135 — Aidan Schier 2-0; 145 — Tyler McInnis 2-0; 152 — Kyan Fessenden 1-1; 160 — Kaden Patterson 1-1; 171 — Sam Goethals 1-1; 189 — Will Fink 1-1; 215 — Riley Brock 1-1; 285 — Jack Taylor 1-1.
UP NEXT: Kingsley at Chippewa Hills, Saturday.
HOCKEY
Gaylord 2
TC Bay Reps 0
Gaylord: Vaughn Voss goal; Colton Hurst assist; Nate Kleinsorge assist; Gabe Kleinsorge empty net goal; Austin Sitz 33 saves.
TC Bay Reps: Judd Lawson 14 saves.
